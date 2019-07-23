Clarify the HIPAA right of access to individuals’ research data

Access optionsAccess options
References
45 C.F.R. § 164.524.
National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Returning Individual Research Results to Participants: Guidance for a New Research Paradigm (National Academies Press, 2018).
45 C.F.R. § 160.103.
45 C.F.R. § 164.501.
Federal Register 65, 82461–82829 (2000).
Department of Health and Human Services. Individuals’ right under HIPAA to access their health information. 45 CFR § 164.524. https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-professionals/privacy/guidance/access/index.html#newlyreleasedfaqs (2016).
45 C.F.R. §§ 160.312, 160.402, 160.404.
Federal Register 79, 7289–7316 (2014).
Meyers, P. CLIA and research results. HHS.gov http://wayback.archive-it.org/org-745/20150824191143/http://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/sachrp/mtgings/mtg03-11/rirr_by_p_meyers.pdf (2011).
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Research testing and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) regulations. https://www.cms.gov/Regulations-and-Guidance/Legislation/CLIA/Downloads/Research-Testing-and-CLIA.pdf (2014).
Wolf, S. M. & Evans, B. J. Return of results and data to research participants. Science 362, 159–160 (2018).
Barnes, M. et al. The CLIA-HIPAA conundrum of returning test results to research participants. Medical Research Law & Policy Report https://www.ropesgray.com/~/media/Files/articles/2015/July/2015-07-15-Bloomberg-BNA.ashx (2015).
Evans, B. J., Dorschner, M. O., Burke, W. & Jarvik, G. P. Regulatory changes raise troubling questions for genomic testing. Genet. Med. 16, 799–803 (2014).
Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Human Research Protections. Attachment C: return of individual results and special considerations of issues arising from amendments of HIPAA and CLIA. https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/sachrp-committee/recommendations/2015-september-28-attachment-c/index.html (2015).
Evans, B. J. & Wolf, S. M. A Faustian bargain that undermines research participants' privacy rights and return of results. Florida Law Rev. https://ssrn.com/abstract=3368555 (2019).
Acknowledgements
The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and, except where noted, do not represent the official position of the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine or of the committee that produced the report discussed in this article.
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
J.R.B. chaired, and A.L.M. was a member of, the committee that produced the report discussed in this article. C.J.G. was a consultant to the committee.