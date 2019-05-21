Publisher Correction | Published:

Publisher Correction: Phage therapy’s latest makeover

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0133-z, published online 8 May 2019.

In the version of this article initially published, we listed 13 companies that were developing phage therapies a decade ago and stated that only a few are still active today. Missing from the active list was Phico Therapeutics of Bourn, UK. In addition, a location (Canada) has been added for PhageTech, and “Last May” has been changed to “In May” at the beginning of the article. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

