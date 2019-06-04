Career Feature | Published:

CAREER FEATURE

An effective matching method for a scientific mentoring program

Nature Biotechnologyvolume 37pages693695 (2019) | Download Citation

Subjects

A questionnaire based on a popular personality assessment test contributes to the success of a new mentorship program.

Access optionsAccess options

Rent or Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

from$8.99

Rent or Buy

All prices are NET prices.

References

  1. 1.

    Giber, D. et al. (eds.). Linkage, Inc.’s Best Practices in Leadership Development Handbook (Linkage Press: Lexington, MA, USA, 1999.

  2. 2.

    Allen, T. D. & Poteet, M. L. Career Dev. Q. 48, 59–73 (1999).

  3. 3.

    McCall, M. & Lombardo, M. Off the track: why and how successful executives get derailed. Tech. Rep. No. 21. (Center for Creative Leadership, Greensboro, NC, USA, 1983).

  4. 4.

    Velsor, E. & Leslie, J. Acad. Manage. Exec. 9, 62–72 (1995).

  5. 5.

    DeCastro, R., Sambuco, D., Ubel, P. A., Stewart, A. & Jagsi, R. Acad. Med. 88, 488–496 (2013).

  6. 6.

    Gioya, P. & Rivera-Mata, J. Menos Líderes, Mas Liderazgo (LID, Madrid, 2008).

  7. 7.

    Powell, K. Nature 520, 144–147 (2015).

  8. 8.

    Cyranoski, D., Gilbert, N., Ledford, H., Nayar, A. & Yahia, M. Nature 472, 276–279 (2011).

  9. 9.

    Tsukioka, B. & Cattell, R. B. Br. J. Soc. Clin. Psychol. 4, 287–297 (1965).

  10. 10.

    Jung, C. G. Psychological Types (Routledge and Kegan Paul, London, 1926).

  11. 11.

    Myers, I. B. Introduction to Type (Consulting Psychologists Press, Palo Alto, CA, USA, 1993).

  12. 12.

    Hammer, A. L. Introduction to Type and Careers: Consulting Psychologists (Consulting Psychologists Press, Palo Alto, CA, USA, 1993).

  13. 13.

    Caprano, R. M. & Caprano, M. Educ. Psychol. Meas. 62, 590–602 (2002).

  14. 14.

    OPP. MBTIStep I. European Data Supplement (Einsfeld Hall, OPP Ltd., Oxford, UK, 2009).

  15. 15.

    Rivera-Mata, J. Liderazgo, Sexo y Género: Comportamientos y Relaciones de Directivos y Directivas españoles. Doctoral thesis, Universidad Pablo de Olavide (2011).

  16. 16.

    Bess, T. L. et al. Hierarchical confirmatory analysis of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. in Annual Conference of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (2003).

  17. 17.

    MacAdaid, G. P. et al. Atlas of Type Tables (CAPT Inc., 2005).

  18. 18.

    Carr, M. et al. MBTI Research into Distribution of Type (Ashridge Business School, 2004).

  19. 19.

    Rivera-Mata, J. European scientists and researchers: same but different. Personality study of their psychological types and preferences. in II ECUSA Conference (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, 2016).

  20. 20.

    Dreher, G. F. & Cox, T. H. Jr. J. Appl. Psychol. 81, 297–308 (1996).

  21. 21.

    Ragins, B. R. & Cotton, J. L. J. Appl. Psychol. 84, 529–550 (1999).

  22. 22.

    Soriano-Carot, M. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 285–288 (2017).

  23. 23.

    Kuhn, C. & Castaño, Z. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 781–783 (2016).

Download references

Acknowledgements

The authors thank all the people from ECUSA who helped in the development of the Fostering Grads pilot program, particularly C. Vazquez-Mateo, F. Martin-Martinez, I. Dominguez and M. J. Lopez-Barragan; all the volunteer mentors and mentees who participate in the Fostering Grads 2018 pilot program; the ULL, particularly C. Rubio-Armendariz, J. Sigut, J. Rivero and A. Martinon-Cejas, for their trust, effort and work that made Fostering Grads become a reality; and the Cabildo de Tenerife, particularly J.L. Rivero-Plasencia, for financial support to the ULL.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA

    • Juan Rivera-Mata

  2. Loyola University, Baltimore, MD, USA

    • Juan Rivera-Mata

  3. Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA

    • Juan Rivera-Mata

  4. American Leadership Strategies LLC, Washington, DC, USA

    • Juan Rivera-Mata

  5. Department of Biological Chemistry, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA, USA

    • Alejandro Martorell-Riera

  6. Association of Spanish Scientists in the USA, Washington, DC, USA

    • Alejandro Martorell-Riera

Authors

  1. Search for Juan Rivera-Mata in:

  2. Search for Alejandro Martorell-Riera in:

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Alejandro Martorell-Riera.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark
Fig. 1: Fostering Grads mentors’ and mentees’ professional fields.
Fig. 2: MBTI results based on the mentors and mentees from Fostering Grads.