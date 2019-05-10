Mind the gap!

A simple chemical modification can substantially reduce the toxicity of antisense oligonucleotides.
Access optionsAccess options
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$250.00
only $20.83 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Rent or Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
from$8.99
All prices are NET prices.
References
- 1.
Shen, W. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0106-2 (2019).
- 2.
Smith, C. I. E. & Zain, R. Annu. Rev. Pharmacol. Toxicol. 59, 605–630 (2019).
- 3.
Khvorova, A. & Watts, J. K. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 238–248 (2017).
- 4.
Agrawal, S. Trends Biotechnol. 10, 152–158 (1992).
- 5.
Burdick, A. D. et al. Nucleic Acids Res. 42, 4882–4891 (2014).
- 6.
Kamola, P. J. et al. Nucleic Acids Res. 43, 8638–8650 (2015).
- 7.
Burel, S. A. et al. Nucleic Acids Res. 44, 2093–2109 (2016).
- 8.
Iwamoto, N. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 845–851 (2017).
- 9.
Dominski, Z. & Kole, R. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 90, 8673–8677 (1993).
- 10.
Hartmann, G. Adv. Immunol. 133, 121–169 (2017).
Acknowledgements
A.M.K. thanks J. Watts for comments.
Rights and permissions
To obtain permission to re-use content from this article visit RightsLink.