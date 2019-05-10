News & Views | Published:

ANTISENSE OLIGONUCLEOTIDES

Mind the gap!

Nature Biotechnology (2019)

Subjects

A simple chemical modification can substantially reduce the toxicity of antisense oligonucleotides.

Download references

Acknowledgements

A.M.K. thanks J. Watts for comments.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, USA

    • Arthur M. Krieg

Authors

  1. Search for Arthur M. Krieg in:

Competing interests

A.M.K. is a founder, employee and shareholder of Checkmate Pharma.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Arthur M. Krieg.



About this article

Publication history

Published

DOI

https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0141-z

