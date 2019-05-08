Phage therapy’s latest makeover

The link between bacterial diversity and phage combinations is fundamental to the strategies that companies are exploring as they enter the clinic. One strategy employs fixed cocktails with a minimal number of phages (Young recommends no more than three or four) targeting low-diversity bacteria. The phages in this case can be pulled out of a refrigerator and used for treatment, much like any other therapeutic agent.

Another strategy is personalized and geared for patients whose infectious pathogens are more genetically diverse. As occurred during Patterson’s treatment, infectious isolates in these cases have to be monitored continually for resistance. And when a given phage, either in isolation or combined with other phages in a cocktail, stops working, a new one targeted at a different receptor can be added in its place.

Clinical trials planned by two companies this year illustrate the two approaches. In collaboration with IPATH, AmpliPhi has plans to test a fixed cocktail of three lytic phages targeted against S. aureus infections located within ventricular assist devices, infections that are hard to treat. Paul Grint, the company’s CEO, says the fixed cocktail is more amenable to a conventional development program, and it’s also “more consistent with our goals for a product that’s stable in a refrigerator and addresses the many issues FDA has with quality and reproducibility.” The company tested over 100 phages before selecting three candidates with a 95% kill rate against a panel of S. aureus strains. According to Grint, the phages induce the production of enzymes that disrupt bacterial biofilms, which tend to grow on prosthetic implants and shield pathogens from antibiotics. Grint says phages could therefore expose bacteria to antibiotic treatment, and thereby potentiate their action.

“It’s not about phages or antibiotics,” Grint says of the company’s therapeutic approach. “It’s about phages and antibiotics.” Should FDA approval follow, the company intends to market an off-the-shelf product prepared at its GMP-certified facility in Slovenia and then monitor for resistance with post-market surveillance that screens the phages against isolates sampled from different countries over time. Grint expects that, should resistance be detected, they will address it by tweaking the mixture and periodically bringing revised products to market, not unlike the way new flu vaccine are made available every year. The company’s three-phage cocktail targeting S. aureus has undergone two phase 1 trials for topical application, and this cocktail, as well as one for P. aeruginosa, is available for expanded access for patients with life-threatening infections. In October, they reported clinical case series data obtained from 13 Australian patients with MDR S. aureus sepsis and/or bacteremia. Ten of the patients also had infective endocarditis, and in half of them, the infection has moved into prosthetic valves. Collectively, over 290 intravenous phage doses were administered, and 83% of the intent-to-treat population (10 of 12 patients) were either symptom-free or significantly improved by the end of the treatment. The company’s planned trials for later this year will test cocktails targeting two different indications: MDR S. aureus infections in implanted vascular assist devices and P. aeruginosa associated with cystic fibrosis.

An upcoming clinical trial from Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT), meanwhile, will test a more personalized strategy for urinary tract infections. The company’s cofounder and chief science officer, Carl Merril, spent over four decades trying to bring phage therapy forward while working as a lab chief at the US National Institutes of Health. Rebuffed with repeated cuts to his funding, Merril retired in frustration from the NIH in 2005, while his postdoc, Biswajit Biswas, persevered with phage research, first in the private sector and then at the NMRC, at Fort Dietrick, Maryland, where he is now chief of bacteriophage sciences. Since arriving at the NMRC, Biswas has been building up a library of phages collected from around the world, now called PhageBank, which was inspired initially by the need for better therapy against MDR A. baumannii infections that occur commonly among injured military personnel returning from the Middle East. To speed the phage screening process, he developed a high-throughput 96-well system, the Host Range Quick Test (HRQT), which uses a colorimetric assay to assess the effects of phage on bacterial growth and survival. Strathdee had enlisted NRMC’s help during her husband’s ordeal in 2016. Galvanized by his successful recovery, the NMRC began looking into commercial opportunities with the PhageBank and HRQT, and APT was subsequently formed by Merril and his son Gregory Merril (now the company’s CEO) for that purpose.

Phage researchers Mei Liu, Ry Young, Carlos Gonzalez and Jason Gill from the Center for Phage Technology at Texas A&M take the measure of the phage. Since 2010, the center has been working on phage therapeutics for humans, animals and plants. Credit: Mark Guerrero, Division of Marketing & Communications, Texas A&M University

APT entered into a multi-year cooperative research and development agreement with the NMRC in 2016 and was awarded exclusive license to the HRQT and the PhageBank the following year. The PhageBank is split between the company’s facility in Gaithersburg and the NMRC. Infectious isolates delivered to APT by the treating hospital can be screened against the contents of the PhageBank to search for effective candidates.

“Say the patient has a Klebsiella infection,” Biswas says. “There are hundreds of phages targeting that pathogen in the PhageBank, and you can screen them all.” As resistance emerges during treatment, phages can simply be swapped out, explains Mike Stockelman, deputy director for infectious diseases at the NMRC. “The whole premise behind this approach is that a cocktail works for as long as it does, and when it stops, you go back to the assay and run it again—we can do that in eight hours—and develop a second cocktail. And you continue doing for as long as it takes to knock down an infection to the degree that the patient’s immune system can take over.”

As the NMRC’s commercial partner, APT is negotiating the regulatory processes involved in turning the PhageBank into an FDA-approved product. Merril says the long-range goal is to set up APT kiosks in major hospitals, each stocked with single-use phage vials manufactured under GMP.