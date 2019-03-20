Publisher Correction | Published:

Publisher Correction: Federated discovery and sharing of genomic data using Beacons

Nature Biotechnology (2019)

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0046-x, published online 4 March 2019.

In the version of this article initially published, Lena Dolman’s second affiliation was given as Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, Wellcome Genome Campus, Hinxton, Cambridge, UK. The correct second affiliation is Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

  1. DNAstack, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    • Marc Fiume
    •  & Miroslav Cupak

  2. Global Alliance for Genomics and Health, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    • Stephen Keenan
    • , Peter Goodhand
    • , Lena Dolman
    •  & Angela Page

  3. European Molecular Biology Laboratory, European Bioinformatics Institute, Wellcome Genome Campus, Hinxton, Cambridge, UK

    • Stephen Keenan
    • , Ilkka Lappalainen
    • , J. Dylan Spalding
    • , Saif Ur-Rehman
    •  & Paul Flicek

  4. Centre de Regulació Genòmica, Barcelona, Spain

    • Jordi Rambla
    •  & Sabela de la Torre

  5. Centre of Genomics and Policy, Department of Human Genetics, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    • Stephanie O. M. Dyke

  6. Department of Genetics, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK

    • Anthony J. Brookes

  7. Genecloud, Sunnyvale, CA, USA

    • Knox Carey

  8. ELIXIR Hub, Wellcome Genome Campus, Hinxton, Cambridge, UK

    • David Lloyd
    • , Susheel Varma
    • , Gary Saunders
    •  & Serena Scollen

  9. Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    • Peter Goodhand
    •  & Lena Dolman

  10. Genomics Institute, University of California at Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, CA, USA

    • Maximilian Haeussler
    •  & David Haussler

  11. Department of Molecular Life Sciences, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland

    • Michael Baudis

  12. SIB Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, Lausanne, Switzerland

    • Michael Baudis
    •  & Heinz Stockinger

  13. CSC – IT Center for Science Ltd, Espoo, Finland

    • Ilkka Lappalainen
    • , Juha Törnroos
    •  & Mikael Linden

  14. Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA

    • Angela Page

  15. Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, Wellcome Genome Campus, Hinxton, Cambridge, UK

    • Paul Flicek

  16. National Center for Biotechnology Information, US National Library of Medicine, Bethesda, MD, USA

    • Stephen Sherry

Correspondence to Marc Fiume.

