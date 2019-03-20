Publisher Correction: Federated discovery and sharing of genomic data using Beacons

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0046-x, published online 4 March 2019.
In the version of this article initially published, Lena Dolman’s second affiliation was given as Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, Wellcome Genome Campus, Hinxton, Cambridge, UK. The correct second affiliation is Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
