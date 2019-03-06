Publisher Correction: Death by inflammation: drug makers chase the master controller

In the version of this article initially published, a GlaxoSmithKline compound referred to as GSK298559 was listed in Table 1 as a RIPK1 inhibitor in phase 1 trials for inflammatory bowel disease. The correct designation is GSK2983559; however, this compound is a RIPK2 inhibitor and thus should not have been included in the table in question. The table row has been deleted. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.