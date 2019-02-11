Proliferation tracing with single-cell mass cytometry optimizes generation of stem cell memory-like T cells

(a) An experimental outline: 10,000 CFSE+ CD8+ T cells from divisions 0, 1, and 2 were sorted for droplet-based single-cell RNA-sequencing on day 3 of REP. Out of 19,222 genes detected in n = 4,060 cells (division 0: n = 522; division 1: n = 1,777; division 2: n = 1,731; results from 1 experiment), we selected 1,000 most variably expressed genes for subsequent analysis, including a force-directed graph connecting consecutive (-1, 0, +1) division states, diffusion pseudo-time (DPT), individual gene expression, and phenotypic diversity. (b) Fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) gating strategy to sort out CFSE+ CD8+ T cells that divided 0, 1, or 2 times based on CFSE peaks. (c) A force-directed graph constructed using data described in (a) showing division states for each cell. Definition, cell number and percent, division state frequency distribution, and expression of notable genes are shown for 4 regions of interest. (d) Top left: DPT is shown overlaid onto the graph from (c), with colors showing the most likely paths based on diffusion transition probabilities towards two endpoints (DPT1 and DPT2). Color scales were adjusted to emphasize separation of DPT1 and DPT2. Top right: expression of IFNG (encoding IFN-γ), an example of a gene highlighted in (c); see Supplementary Fig. 10 for additional examples. Bottom: expression of IL2RA (encoding CD25) and TNFSRSF9 (encoding CD137) indicate that DPT1 and DPT2 here may be equivalent to those shown in Fig. 3c. (e) A violin plot showing phenotypic diversity of sorted CFSE+ CD8+ T cells from (a). Phenotypic diversity was calculated for each cell as an angular (cosine) distance to an average cell within each division state using expression of 1,000 most variably expressed genes. Violin plots show a kernel density estimate with a boxplot, which contains quartiles with a band at median and whiskers indicating 1.5 IQR. Kruskal-Wallis H test (one-way ANOVA on ranks): P = 1.58e−177; two-sided Wilcoxon Mann-Whitney (WMW) U test comparing division 0 vs. division 1: P = 3.96e−174, comparing division 0 vs. division 2: P = 4.58e−135. WMW P-values were corrected for multiple hypotheses testing using Bonferroni correction. (f) A heatmap showing expression of all genes expressed in ≥10 cells for 50 cells from each region highlighted in (c); cells were selected based on DPT values (DPTlow for regions 1 and 4; DPT1high for region 3; DPT2high for region 2). Genes with relevance to T-cell biology are highlighted below the heatmap, with color indicating expression specific to a given region; black color indicates expression in multiple regions.