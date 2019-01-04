Clonal seeds from hybrid rice by simultaneous genome engineering of meiosis and fertilization genes

Affiliations

State Key Laboratory of Rice Biology, China National Rice Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Hangzhou, China Chun Wang

, Qing Liu

, Yufeng Hua

, Junjie Wang

, Jianrong Lin

, Mingguo Wu

, Tingting Sun

& Kejian Wang State Key Laboratory of Plant Genomics, Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China Yi Shen

& Zhukuan Cheng Institut Jean-Pierre Bourgin, INRA, AgroParisTech, CNRS, Université Paris-Saclay, Versailles, France Raphael Mercier

Contributions

C.W. and K.W. conceived and designed the study. C.W., Y.S., Y.H. and Z.C. performed the lab experiments. Q.L. and T.S. conducted the computational analyses. Y.H. and J.W. carried out the field experiments. J.L. and M.W. provided the rice varieties and helped with the field management. C.W., R.M. and K.W. wrote the manuscript.

Competing interests

The authors have submitted a patent application (application no. 201810325528.4 and 201811205889.1) based on the results reported in this paper.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Kejian Wang.