Retraction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2095-1 Published online 11 March 2020
The Editors have retracted this article. After publication, concerns about the robustness of specific microbial signatures reported as associated with cancer were brought to the attention of the Editors1. The authors have provided responses to the issues in a separate publication2.
Expert post-publication peer review of the issues raised and the authors’ responses has confirmed that some of the findings of the article are affected and the corresponding conclusions are no longer supported. All authors agree with this retraction.
References
Gihawi, A. et al. Major data analysis errors invalidate cancer microbiome findings. mBio 14, e01607–23 (2023).
Sepich-Poore, G. D. et al. Robustness of cancer microbiome signals over a broad range of methodological variation. Oncogene 43, 1127–1148 (2024).
About this article
Cite this article
Poore, G.D., Kopylova, E., Zhu, Q. et al. Retraction Note: Microbiome analyses of blood and tissues suggest cancer diagnostic approach. Nature (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07656-x
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07656-x
Comments
