Retraction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2095-1 Published online 11 March 2020

The Editors have retracted this article. After publication, concerns about the robustness of specific microbial signatures reported as associated with cancer were brought to the attention of the Editors1. The authors have provided responses to the issues in a separate publication2.

Expert post-publication peer review of the issues raised and the authors’ responses has confirmed that some of the findings of the article are affected and the corresponding conclusions are no longer supported. All authors agree with this retraction.