Depressed 660-km discontinuity caused by akimotoite–bridgmanite transition

Preparation of starting materials

MgSiO 3 bridgmanite and a mixture of MgSiO 3 bridgmanite and MgO periclase were used as starting materials for the determination of the AB and RBP phase transition boundaries, respectively. The starting material of bridgmanite was synthesized from enstatite powder at a pressure of 27 GPa and temperature of 1,300 K for 1 h. The mixture of bridgmanite + periclase was prepared using forsterite powder at a pressure of 27 GPa and temperature of 1,200 K for 5 min. The starting powders of enstatite and forsterite prepared by ref. 3 were used. High-pressure experiments to prepare the starting materials were conducted using a 15-MN Kawai-type multi-anvil press with the Osugi module at the Bayerisches Geoinstitut (BGI), University of Bayreuth (IRIS-15)1,51. Tungsten carbide (WC) anvils of grade TF05 (Fujilloy Co. Ltd) with a truncated edge length of 3.0 mm were used to compress the high-pressure cell. Pyrophyllite gaskets were used to seal the compressed volume and generate quasi-hydrostatic pressures inside the cell. A Cr-doped MgO 7-mm octahedron was used as a pressure medium. A Mo foil with a 25-μm thickness was used as a sample container and heating element. The furnace was surrounded by a ZrO 2 thermal insulator. Mo rods were placed at both ends of the heater to connect the heater/capsule with the WC anvils. The temperature was monitored on the surface of the heater with a W 97 Re 3 −W 75 Re 25 thermocouple.

Reagent-grade MgO was used as a pressure marker for the in situ X-ray diffraction experiments and was sintered at 2 GPa and 770 K for 1 h using the 10-MN Kawai type multi-anvil press at BGI (Hymag). Tungsten carbide anvils with 15-mm truncated edge lengths were used to generate high pressure together with a Cr-doped MgO octahedron with a 25-mm edge length as the pressure medium. The inside of the pressure medium consisted of a stepped cylindrical graphite heater and ZrO 2 thermal insulator. A Mo foil (25-μm) was used as the sample capsule. The temperature was measured on the surface of the capsule using a W 97 Re 3 −W 75 Re 25 thermocouple.

The recovered samples were analysed using a micro-focused X-ray diffractometer (Brucker AXS Discover 8) with a two-dimensional solid-state detector (VANTEC500) and micro-focus source (IμS) with Co-Kα radiation operated at 40 kV and 500 μA. We found a small amount of stishovite together with bridgmanite (Extended Data Fig. 4), which was also observed later in the diffraction spectra at high pressures and temperatures (Fig. 1b). A small amount of stishovite can be explained as excess SiO 2 cristobalite in the starting material (enstatite powder). The synthesized samples and sintered MgO were cut into half-disks of 0.8 mm in diameter and 0.5 mm in thickness.

In situ X-ray diffraction experiments

The AB and RBP phase transition boundaries were determined at the DESY synchrotron radiation facility (Hamburg, Germany) and SPring-8 synchrotron radiation facility (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan), respectively. The experiments were performed at beamline P61b at DESY using the 3 × 5-MN six-axis multi-anvil press, and at beamline BL04B1 at SPring-8 using the 15-MN Kawai-type multi-anvil press, SPEED-Mk.II. The press loads of the six-axis press were the press loads of one axis multiplied by three, which corresponds to the press load of uniaxial presses such as SPEED-Mk.II. X-ray diffraction patterns were collected for 150–300 s for the pressure marker and 600–7,200 s for the sample using a Ge solid-state detector (SSD) with a 4,096-channel analyser. The SSD analyser was calibrated using the X-ray fluorescence lines of 55Fe, 57Co and 133Ba before the measurements. The diffraction angle (2θ) was calibrated before each experiment with a precision of 0.0003° using MgO as a standard.

We used the same type of high-pressure cell described in ref. 1. The high-pressure cell contained a Cr 2 O 3 −MgO pressure medium, cylindrical LaCrO 3 heater, ZrO 2 thermal insulator sleeve and Ta electrodes. The sample and pressure marker with a half-disk shape were located in a 25-μm-thick Re cylindrical foil in the center of the experimental cell. Diamond/epoxy and boron/epoxy rods were put on both sides of the sample to minimize X-ray absorption. The sample temperature was measured on the surface of the Re capsule using a W 97 Re 3 –W 75 Re 25 thermocouple. The thermocouple was isolated from the heater by Al 2 O 3 insulator tubes. The pressure effect of the thermoelectromotive force of the thermocouple was corrected using the equations determined by ref. 48 after the experiments (Supplementary Tables 1 and 2).

The incident X-ray beam collimated to dimensions of 30–50 μm horizontally and 200–300 μm vertically was directed at the sample through the gaps between the second-stage anvils. All of the experiments were carried out with a press oscillation around the vertical press axis between 0° and 6° during the X-ray diffraction measurement to suppress intensity heterogeneities of the diffracted peaks due to possible grain growth at high temperature52. The pressure was obtained from the MgO unit cell volumes using the equations of state proposed by ref. 47 based on the third-order Birch–Murnaghan (3BM) and Vinet equations of state. To calculate the MgO unit-cell volumes, we usually used eight diffraction peaks (111, 200, 220, 311, 222, 400, 420, 422), which produce relatively high precision in pressure1,3.

Although the experiments were carried out at different synchrotron facilities, the applied techniques were identical, with minor differences, which are described in detail in the next section (the AB boundary and the RBP boundary) and did not affect the overall result of the study.

Determination of phase boundaries

As argued in refs. 1,3, the procedure to determine the phase boundaries in this study is based on the following ideas.

1. The starting materials are very reactive owing to the high-density defects produced during cold compression. The high-density defects can be inferred from the peak broadening during compression. 2. A phase that forms in situ is much more inert than the starting material due to low-defect density, which is inferred from the sharper diffraction peaks. 3. The phase that forms in situ is still reactive unless it is annealed at high temperatures for a long duration. This is likely because of the small grain size, which is inferred from the sharpening of diffraction peaks with increasing temperature. 4. It is difficult to form another new phase from a phase that forms in situ, probably because the surface energy hampers the formation of new grains. On the other hand, it is relatively easy to allow one phase to increase by consuming the other phase if the two phases are already present. 5. Reaction rates decrease when approaching the phase boundaries. It is therefore possible to maintain the coexistence of higher- and lower-pressure phases if the sample P–T conditions are held close to the phase boundaries. 6. The reaction rate from one phase to the other decreases by annealing at high temperatures. This is likely because, although the transition from one phase to the other occurs through grain-boundary diffusion, the grain-boundary density should decrease due to grain growth by annealing.

For these reasons, we achieved coexistence of the higher- and lower-pressure phases at as low a temperature as possible at the beginning of the experiment. The sample temperature was then increased stepwise, and the phase boundaries were bracketed by small proceedings of the forward and reverse reactions in which the sample pressure was held near the phase boundary.

The AB boundary

The starting materials of bridgmanite were initially compressed to press loads of 10–12 MN at room temperature, at which the sample pressures were 30–32 GPa. They were then gradually heated to temperatures of 1,000–1,200 K, during which the sample pressure spontaneously decreased to 24–26 GPa. At temperatures of 1,100–1,150 K, the starting materials of pure bridgmanite partially transformed into akimotoite. The temperature and press load were then maintained and diffraction patterns of the samples and pressure markers were successively collected. In many cases, the sample pressure spontaneously decreased. A stable phase was determined based on the relative increase or decrease of the diffraction peak intensities of the higher-pressure (Brg) to lower-pressure (Ak) phases. We typically used 6 Ak peaks (012, 104, 110, 113, 024, 116) and 15 Brg peaks (002, 110, 111, 020, 112, 200, 120, 210, 022, 202, 113, 122, 212, 220, 023) to estimate the diffraction peak intensities change. The change in the intensities of such a large number of diffraction peaks is associated with a quantitative fraction volume change of the coexisting phases. On the other hand, using only one or few peaks could be easily associated with grain growth or preferred orientation development, and therefore the reliability in such cases would be questionable. By crossing the phase transition boundary, the Brg/Ak ratio initially increased but then decreased. After the temperature and pressure stabilized, we considered the samples to be in the Brg stability field if the Brg/Ak ratio increased, but in the Ak stability field if the ratio decreased. If the spontaneous pressure decrease seemingly terminated, the press load was reduced slightly (by 0.05–0.15 MN) while maintaining the temperature to enhance the pressure drop until the Brg/Ak intensity ratio started to decrease. The lowest pressure at which the Brg/Ak ratio increased and highest pressure at which the ratio decreased were used to obtain the transition pressures. After the transition pressures were determined at this temperature, the sample temperature was increased by 50–100 K, and the above procedure was repeated to bracket the transition pressures at the higher temperature. If the Brg/Ak ratio decreased at the beginning of a new temperature stage, the sample temperature was reduced by 50–100 K, the press load was increased by 0.5–1.5 MN, and the sample was heated to the original temperature to enter the Brg stability field. After the samples were exposed at 2,085 K (2,000 K before correction), they were quenched and decompressed to ambient pressure.

The RBP boundary

The RBP boundary was determined in a similar way to the AB boundary. The procedural differences between these two boundaries are as follows. The mixtures of bridgmanite and periclase (starting material) were partially converted to ringwoodite at 1,200 K. The stable phase at high P–T conditions was estimated mainly by the relative intensities of bridgmanite and ringwoodite diffraction peaks due to the relatively small proportion of periclase (Fig. 1a). We usually used 7 Rw peaks (220, 311, 222, 400, 422, 511, 333) and 18 Brg peaks (002, 110, 111, 020, 112, 120, 210, 121, 202, 113, 122, 212, 220, 023, 221, 130, 131, 311) to estimate the diffraction peak intensity changes. Because the total peak number is even larger than that used for the AB transition determination, the intensity changes of the diffraction peaks are also associated with a quantitative fraction volume change of the coexisting phases. The maximum experimental temperature was 2,040 K (1,950 K before correction).