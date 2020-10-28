Large Chinese land carbon sink estimated from atmospheric carbon dioxide data

1. Le Quéré, C. et al. Global carbon budget 2018. Earth Syst. Sci. Data 10, 2141–2194 (2018).

2. Peylin, P. et al. Global atmospheric carbon budget: results from an ensemble of atmospheric CO 2 inversions. Biogeosciences 10, 6699–6720 (2013).

3. Thompson, R. L. et al. Top-down assessment of the Asian carbon budget since the mid 1990s. Nat. Commun. 7, 10724 (2016).

4. Jiang, F. et al. A comprehensive estimate of recent carbon sinks in China using both top-down and bottom-up approaches. Sci. Rep. 6, 22130 (2016).

5. Pan, Y. et al. A large and persistent carbon sink in the world’s forests. Science 333, 988–993 (2011).

6. Zhang, Y., Yao, Y., Wang, X., Liu, Y. & Piao, S. Mapping spatial distribution of forest age in China. Earth Space Sci. 4, 108–116 (2017).

7. Williams, R. A. Mitigating biodiversity concerns in eucalyptus plantations located in South China. J. Biosci. Med. 3, 57099 (2015).

8. Barlow, J. M., Palmer, P. I., Bruhwiler, L. M. & Tans, P. Analysis of CO 2 mole fraction data: first evidence of large-scale changes in CO 2 uptake at high northern latitudes. Atmos. Chem. Phys. 15, 13739–13758 (2015).

9. Schimel, D. S. et al. Recent patterns and mechanisms of carbon exchange by terrestrial ecosystems. Nature 414, 169–172 (2001).

10. Takahashi, T. et al. Climatological mean and decadal change in surface ocean pCO 2 , and net sea–air CO 2 flux over the global oceans. Deep Sea Res. II 56, 554–577 (2009).

11. Rödenbeck, C. et al. Data-based estimates of the ocean carbon sink variability — first results of the Surface Ocean pCO 2 Mapping intercomparison (SOCOM). Biogeosciences 12, 7251–7278 (2015).

12. Gregg, J. S., Andres, R. J. & Marland, G. China: emissions pattern of the world leader in CO 2 emissions from fossil fuel consumption and cement production. Geophys. Res. Lett. 35, L08806 (2008).

13. Liu, Z. et al. Reduced carbon emission estimates from fossil fuel combustion and cement production in China. Nature 524, 335–338 (2015).

14. Piao, S. L. et al. The carbon budget of terrestrial ecosystems in East Asia over the last two decades. Biogeosciences 9, 3571–3586 (2012).

15. Piao, S. et al. The carbon balance of terrestrial ecosystems in China. Nature 458, 1009–1013 (2009).

16. Tian, H. et al. Net exchanges of CO 2 , CH 4 , and N 2 O between China’s terrestrial ecosystems and the atmosphere and their contributions to global climate warming. J. Geophys. Res. Atmos. 116, G02011 (2011).

17. Zhang, H. et al. Net terrestrial CO 2 exchange over China during 2001–2010 estimated with an ensemble data assimilation system for atmospheric CO 2 . J. Geophys. Res. Atmos. 119, 3500–3515 (2014).

18. Wang, Q. et al. Primary estimation of Chinese terrestrial carbon sequestration during 2001–2010. Sci. Bull. 60, 577–590 (2015).

19. Fang, J. Y., Chen, A. P., Peng, C. H., Zhao, S. Q. & Ci, L. Changes in forest biomass carbon storage in China between 1949 and 1998. Science 292, 2320–2322 (2001).

20. Pan, Y., Luo, T., Birdsey, R., Hom, J. & Melillo, J. New estimates of carbon storage and sequestration in China’s forests: effects of age-class and method on inventory-based carbon estimation. Clim. Change 67, 211–236 (2004).

21. Yokota, T. et al. Global concentrations of CO 2 and CH 4 retrieved from GOSAT: first preliminary results. Sci. Online Lett. Atmos. 5, 160–163 (2009).

22. Zeng, W., Tomppo, E., Healey, S. P. & Gadow, K. V. The national forest inventory in China: history — results — international context. For. Ecosyst. 2, 23 (2015).

23. Liu, J., Li, S., Ouyang, Z., Tam, C. & Chen, X. Ecological and socioeconomic effects of China’s policies for ecosystem services. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 105, 9477–9482 (2008).

24. Wang, S. et al. Relationships between net primary productivity and stand age for several forest types and their influence on China’s carbon balance. J. Environ. Manage. 92, 1651–1662 (2011).

25. Yu, Y. et al. Influence of site index on the relationship between forest net primary productivity and stand age. PLoS One 12, e0177084 (2017).

26. Du, H. et al. Carbon storage in a eucalyptus plantation chronosequence in Southern China. Forests 6, 1763–1778 (2015).

27. Xu, K., Yang, D., Xu, X. & Lei, H. Copula based drought frequency analysis considering the spatio-temporal variability in Southwest China. J. Hydrol. 527, 630–640 (2015).

28. Cooperative Global Atmospheric Data Integration Project. Multi-laboratory compilation of atmospheric carbon dioxide data for the period 1957–2017; obspack_co2_1_GLOBALVIEWplus_v4.1_2018_10_29 (NOAA Earth System Research Laboratory, Global Monitoring Division, 2018); https://doi.org/10.25925/20181026

29. Sasakawa, M. et al. Continuous measurements of methane from a tower network over Siberia. Tellus B 62, 403–416 (2010).

30. Saeki, T. et al. Carbon flux estimation for Siberia by inverse modeling constrained by aircraft and tower CO 2 measurements. J. Geophys. Res. Atmos. 118, 1100–1122 (2013).

31. Fang, S. X. et al. In situ measurement of atmospheric CO 2 at the four WMO/GAW stations in China. Atmos. Chem. Phys. 14, 2541–2554 (2014).

32. Fang, S. X., Tans, P. P., Steinbacher, M., Zhou, L. X. & Luan, T. Comparison of the regional CO 2 mole fraction filtering approaches at a WMO/GAW regional station in China. Atmos. Meas. Tech. 8, 5301–5313 (2015).

33. Kuze, A., Suto, H., Nakajima, M. & Hamazaki, T. Thermal and near infrared sensor for carbon observation Fourier-transform spectrometer on the Greenhouse Gases Observing Satellite for greenhouse gases monitoring. Appl. Opt. 48, 6716–6733 (2009).

34. OCO-2 Science Team. ACOS GOSAT/TANSO-FTS ACOS Level 2 Bias-Corrected XCO2 and Other Select Fields from the Full-Physics Retrieval Aggregated as Daily Files V7.3 (GES DISC, 2016); https://disc.gsfc.nasa.gov/datacollection/ACOS_L2_Lite_FP_7.3.html (accessed October 2017).

35. Eldering, A. et al. The Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 early science investigations of regional carbon dioxide fluxes. Science 358, eaam5745 (2017).

36. OCO-2 Science Team. OCO-2 Level 2 Bias-Corrected XCO2 and Other Select Fields from the Full-Physics Retrieval Aggregated as daily files. Retrospective Processing V8r (GES DISC, 2017); https://doi.org/10.5067/W8QGIYNKS3JC

37. Didan, K. MOD13C2 MODIS/Terra Vegetation Indices Monthly L3 Global 0.05 Deg CMG V006 (NASA EOSDIS Land Processes DAAC, 2015); https://doi.org/10.5067/modis/mod13c2.006

38. Swenson, S. & Wahr, J. Post-processing removal of correlated errors in GRACE data. Geophys. Res. Lett. 33, L08402 (2006).

39. Swenson, S. C. GRACE Monthly Land Water Mass Grids NETCDF Release 5.0 V5.0 (PODAAC, 2012); https://doi.org/10.5067/TELND-NC005 (accessed 27 September 2017).

40. Landerer, F. W. & Swenson, S. C. Accuracy of scaled GRACE terrestrial water storage estimates. Water Resour. Res. 48, W04531 (2012).

41. Liu, Y. Y. et al. Recent reversal in loss of global terrestrial biomass. Nat. Clim. Change 5, 470–474 (2015).

42. van der Werf, G. R. et al. Global fire emissions and the contribution of deforestation, savanna, forest, agricultural, and peat fires (1997–2009). Atmos. Chem. Phys. 10, 11707–11735 (2010).

43. Oda, T. & Maksyutov, S. A very-high-resolution (1 km × 1 km) global fossil fuel CO 2 emission inventory derived using a point source database and satellite observations of nighttime lights. Atmos. Chem. Phys. 11, 543–556 (2011).

44. Oda, T. & Maksyutov, S. ODIAC Fossil Fuel CO 2 Emissions Dataset (ODIAC2016) (Center for Global Environmental Research, National Institute for Environmental Studies, 2015); https://doi.org/10.17595/20170411.001 (accessed 1 June 2017).

45. Shan, Y. et al. China CO 2 emission accounts 1997–2015. Sci. Data 5, 170201 (2018).

46. Olsen, S. C. & Randerson, J. T. Differences between surface and column atmospheric CO 2 and implications for carbon cycle research. J. Geophys. Res. Atmos. 109, D02301 (2004).

47. Feng, L., Palmer, P. I., Bösch, H. & Dance, S. Estimating surface CO 2 fluxes from space-borne CO 2 dry air mole fraction observations using an ensemble Kalman filter. Atmos. Chem. Phys. 9, 2619–2633 (2009).

48. Feng, L. et al. Evaluating a 3-D transport model of atmospheric CO 2 using ground-based, aircraft, and space-borne data. Atmos. Chem. Phys. 11, 2789–2803 (2011).

49. Feng, L. et al. Estimates of European uptake of CO 2 inferred from GOSAT XCO 2 retrievals: sensitivity to measurement bias inside and outside Europe. Atmos. Chem. Phys. 16, 1289–1302 (2016).

50. Gurney, K. R. et al. Towards robust regional estimates of CO 2 sources and sinks using atmospheric transport models. Nature 415, 626–630 (2002).

51. Saeki, T. & Patra, P. K. Implications of overestimated anthropogenic CO 2 emissions on East Asian and global land CO 2 flux inversion. Geosci. Lett. 4, 9 (2017).