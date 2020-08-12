Author Correction: Variable water input controls evolution of the Lesser Antilles volcanic arc

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2407-5Published online 24 June 2020

In this Article, authors Michael J. Kendall and David Schlaphorst of the VoiLA consortium were incorrectly listed as being at the Department of Earth Sciences, Durham University, Durham, UK (affiliation 2), instead of at the School of Earth Sciences, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK (affiliation 1). This error has been corrected online.

Author information

Author notes

  1. George F. Cooper

    Present address: School of Earth and Ocean Sciences, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

Affiliations

  1. School of Earth Sciences, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK

    George F. Cooper, Jon D. Blundy, George F. Cooper, Jon D. Blundy, Michael J. Kendall & David Schlaphorst

  2. Department of Earth Sciences, Durham University, Durham, UK

    Colin G. Macpherson, Alexander A. Iveson, Julie Prytulak, Jon P. Davidson, Colin G. Macpherson, Jon P. Davidson & Jeroen van Hunen

  3. Department of Earth Science and Engineering, Imperial College London, London, UK

    Benjamin Maunder, Robert W. Allen, Saskia Goes, Jenny S. Collier, Stephen P. Hicks, Benjamin Maunder, Robert W. Allen, Saskia Goes, Jenny S. Collier, Stephen P. Hicks, Richard G. Davy & Jamie J. Wilkinson

  4. University of Southampton, National Oceanography Centre, Southampton, UK

    Nicholas Harmon, Catherine A. Rychert, Nicholas Harmon, Catherine A. Rychert & Tim J. Henstock

  5. Geophysical Institute (GPI), Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe, Germany

    Lidong Bie, Andreas Rietbrock, Lidong Bie & Andreas Rietbrock

  6. Department of Earth Sciences, Natural History Museum, London, UK

    George F. Cooper & Jamie J. Wilkinson

  7. School of Earth and Environment, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK

    Marjorie Wilson

Authors
  1. George F. Cooper
  2. Colin G. Macpherson
  3. Jon D. Blundy
  4. Benjamin Maunder
  5. Robert W. Allen
  6. Saskia Goes
  7. Jenny S. Collier
  8. Lidong Bie
  9. Nicholas Harmon
  10. Stephen P. Hicks
  11. Alexander A. Iveson
  12. Julie Prytulak
  13. Andreas Rietbrock
  14. Catherine A. Rychert
  15. Jon P. Davidson
Consortia

the VoiLA team

Corresponding author

Correspondence to George F. Cooper.

