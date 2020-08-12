Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2407-5Published online 24 June 2020
In this Article, authors Michael J. Kendall and David Schlaphorst of the VoiLA consortium were incorrectly listed as being at the Department of Earth Sciences, Durham University, Durham, UK (affiliation 2), instead of at the School of Earth Sciences, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK (affiliation 1). This error has been corrected online.
Cooper, G.F., Macpherson, C.G., Blundy, J.D. et al. Author Correction: Variable water input controls evolution of the Lesser Antilles volcanic arc. Nature (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2582-4
