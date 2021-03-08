Skip to main content

PLANETARY SCIENCE

Intermittent warmth on young Mars

Nature Geoscience volume 14pages112113(2021)Cite this article

Warm and wet conditions could have episodically punctuated a generally cold early climate on Mars, according to a multidisciplinary modelling approach that potentially solves a five-decade long debate regarding warm conditions on early Mars.

Fig. 1: Fluvial landforms on Mars.

ESA/MEX/HRSC/DLR/FUBerlin

