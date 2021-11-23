Correction to: Nature Climate Change https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-018-0373-9, published online 17 December 2018.
In the version of Letter originally published, there was an error in Fig. 3. Specifically, the y-axis label alongside panels 3a,c, originally reading “Foliar [N] (mg g–1)” should instead have read “Foliar [N] (%).”
Lim, H., Oren, R., Näsholm, T. et al. Author Correction: Boreal forest biomass accumulation is not increased by two decades of soil warming. Nat. Clim. Chang. (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-021-01234-z
