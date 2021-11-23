Skip to main content

Author Correction: Boreal forest biomass accumulation is not increased by two decades of soil warming

The Original Article was published on 17 December 2018

Correction to: Nature Climate Change https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-018-0373-9, published online 17 December 2018.

In the version of Letter originally published, there was an error in Fig. 3. Specifically, the y-axis label alongside panels 3a,c, originally reading “Foliar [N] (mg g–1)” should instead have read “Foliar [N] (%).”

  1. Department of Forest Ecology and Management, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), Umeå, Sweden

    Hyungwoo Lim, Torgny Näsholm, Tomas Lundmark & Harald Grip

  2. Nicholas School of the Environment, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA

    Ram Oren

  3. Department of Forest Sciences, University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland

    Ram Oren

  4. Department of Soil and Environment, SLU, Uppsala, Sweden

    Monika Strömgren

  5. Southern Swedish Forest Research Centre, SLU, Alnarp, Sweden

    Sune Linder

  1. Hyungwoo Lim
Correspondence to Hyungwoo Lim or Ram Oren.

Lim, H., Oren, R., Näsholm, T. et al. Author Correction: Boreal forest biomass accumulation is not increased by two decades of soil warming. Nat. Clim. Chang. (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-021-01234-z

