Climate velocity reveals increasing exposure of deep-ocean biodiversity to future warming

Abstract
Slower warming in the deep ocean encourages a perception that its biodiversity is less exposed to climate change than that of surface waters. We challenge this notion by analysing climate velocity, which provides expectations for species’ range shifts. We find that contemporary (1955–2005) climate velocities are faster in the deep ocean than at the surface. Moreover, projected climate velocities in the future (2050–2100) are faster for all depth layers, except at the surface, under the most aggressive GHG mitigation pathway considered (representative concentration pathway, RCP 2.6). This suggests that while mitigation could limit climate change threats for surface biodiversity, deep-ocean biodiversity faces an unavoidable escalation in climate velocities, most prominently in the mesopelagic (200–1,000 m). To optimize opportunities for climate adaptation among deep-ocean communities, future open-ocean protected areas must be designed to retain species moving at different speeds at different depths under climate change while managing non-climate threats, such as fishing and mining.
Data availability
Ocean temperature rasters for each depth layer (historical and RCPs scenarios) are available at Zenodo under the identifier https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.3596584. Correspondence and requests for materials should be addressed to I.B.M.
Code availability
Scripts are available at Zenodo under the identifier https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.3596584.
Acknowledgements
I.B.M. is supported by the Advanced Human Capital Program of the Chilean National Research and Development Agency (grant no. 72170231). A.J.R. is supported by Australian Government grant no. ARC DP190102293. J.G.M. is funded by the Tenure-Track System Promotion Program of the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. N.A.D. is supported by the Fundación Bancaria ‘la Caixa’ Postgraduate Fellowship (LCF/BQ/AA16/11580053). C.J.K. is supported by The University of Queensland Postdoctoral Fellowship.
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
The authors declare no competing interests.
Additional information
Peer review information Nature Climate Change thanks Conor Waldock and the other, anonymous, reviewer(s) for their contribution to the peer review of this work.
Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Extended data
Extended Data Fig. 1 Temporal trend component of climate velocity.
a, Temporal trend (°C decade−1) for contemporary (1955–2005) and projected sea temperatures (2050–2100) at four different depths in the ocean under three IPCC scenarios (RCP2.6, RCP4.5 and RCP8.5). b, Median climate velocity values by 1° of latitude. White bands in deeper layers represent areas where there is no water because of seafloor features extending into pelagic zones.
Extended Data Fig. 2 Spatial gradient component of climate velocity.
a, Spatial gradient (°C km−1) for contemporary (1955–2005) and projected sea temperatures (2050–2100) at four different depths in the ocean under three IPCC scenarios (RCP2.6, RCP4.5 and RCP8.5). b, Median climate velocity values by 1° of latitude. White bands in deeper layers represents areas where there is no water because of seafloor features extending into pelagic zones.
Extended Data Fig. 3 Direction of climate velocity.
Direction of climate velocity for contemporary (1955–2005) and projected future sea temperatures (2050–2100) at four different depths in the ocean under three IPCC scenarios (RCP2.6, RCP4.5 and RCP8.5). Directions standardized by hemisphere to poleward/equatorward directions.
Extended Data Fig. 4 Global changes in temperature by 2100 relative to 2019.
Global changes in temperature conditions at four different layers in the ocean by 2100 relative to present day conditions (2019) under three IPCC scenarios (RCP2.6, RCP4.5 and RCP8.5). White grid squares in deeper layers represent areas where seafloor features extending upward toward the surface mean that there are no sea temperature data available at this depth.
Extended Data Fig. 5 Species richness for three ocean layers in the ocean.
Species richness with a probability of occurrence > 0.5 for three different layers in the ocean. Polygons represent MPAs with areas > 100,000 km2 (n = 23). Grey cells represent missing species richness data for that depth layer, given the threshold for probability of occurrence.
Extended Data Fig. 6 Standard errors associated to the linear temporal trend component of climate velocity.
Standard errors (°C decade−1) associated to the linear temporal trend component of climate velocity for contemporary (1955–2005) and projected future sea temperatures (2050–2100) at four different depths in the ocean under three IPCC scenarios (RCP2.6, RCP4.5 and RCP8.5). White grid squares in deeper layers represent areas where seafloor features extending upward toward the surface mean that there are no sea temperature data available at this depth.
Extended Data Fig. 7 Interquartile range of climate velocity among models.
Interquartile range (75th–25th) of climate velocity among models (n = 11) for contemporary (1955–2005) and projected future sea temperatures (2050–2100) at five different depths in the ocean and under three IPCC scenarios (RCP2.6, RCP4.5 and RCP8.5). White grid squares in deeper layers represent areas where seafloor features extending upward toward the surface mean that there are no sea temperature data available at this depth.
Supplementary information
Supplementary Information
Supplementary Tables 1–4.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Brito-Morales, I., Schoeman, D.S., Molinos, J.G. et al. Climate velocity reveals increasing exposure of deep-ocean biodiversity to future warming. Nat. Clim. Chang. (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-020-0773-5
Received:
Accepted:
Published: