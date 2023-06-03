Observed and simulated extreme ARs

The focus of the study is extreme ARs (EARs) classified by their associated integrated water vapor transport (IVT) intensities (with the maximum AR IVT exceeding 1250 kg/m/s, see Methods for detailed definition and detections) and are claimed to be primarily hazardous20. It has been well established that ARs will occur more frequently with higher intensity and heavier precipitation in a warming climate because of the greater availability of water vapor in the atmospheric column according to the Clausius–Clapeyron relationship11,15,18,21,22,23. However, existing studies about ARs’ response to global warming are largely based on non-eddy-resolving low-resolution climate simulations22,24 and these climate models show systematically negative frequency/intensity biases in simulating EARs (Fig. 1), leading to uncertainties in their future AR projections. Specifically, compared to the ERA5 reanalysis (the fifth generation European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts atmospheric reanalysis25), the normalized accumulated IVT associated with EARs in boreal winter season is underestimated by over 50% in AR-active regions in low-resolution (LR) CMIP6 simulations (the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6, Methods) (Fig. 1a, e, f). The boreal winter season is chosen since the Northern Hemisphere (NH) EARs are strongest in winter and the seasonality of the Southern Hemisphere (SH) EARs is relatively weak. The normalized accumulated IVT takes account of the combined impact of the frequency and intensity of EARs (see Methods for detailed calculation). Note that EAR IVTs along the coasts are less evident than that in the western boundary current regions, due to lower occurrence frequency and weaker intensity of EARs (Fig. S1), which may be related to the lower background IVT over land than the warm ocean. Detailed analyses of high-risk landfalling EARs along the coasts are shown in a later section.

Fig. 1: Observed and simulated extreme atmospheric rivers (EARs). Normalized accumulated EAR integrated water vapor transport (IVT, kg/m/s) in boreal winter season (ONDJFM) in ERA5 reanalysis (a the fifth generation European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts atmospheric reanalysis25), HR-CESM (c High Resolution Community Earth System Model) and LR-CMIP6 (e Low Resolution Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6) during 1979–2005. b, d, as for a, c, but for precipitation (mm/day). EAR IVT (kg/m/s) averaged in AR-active regions (red boxes outlined in Fig. 2d) for ERA5 reanlysis, HR-CESM and LR-CMIP6 during 1979–2005 (f). Calculation details of EAR IVT and precipitation are given in Methods. Source data are provided as a Source Data file. Full size image

The bias problem exists also in HighResMIP (High Resolution Model Intercomparison Project) simulations and the underestimates of EARs remain as high as ~40% (Fig. S2). This is likely due to the restricted eddy-resolving capability of the ocean component of HighResMIP. Although the resolution of atmospheric models in currently available HighResMIP that provides high frequency outputs to detect ARs largely falls within the scope of eddy-resolving, the finest ocean resolution is ~0.25° and fails to fully capture mesoscale oceanic eddies (10 s ~ 100 s km) (Methods).

Very recently, an unprecedented set of multi-century high-resolution (HR) (~0.25° for the atmosphere and ~0.1° for the ocean) Community Earth System Model (CESM) simulations which are “eddy-resolving” for both the atmosphere and the ocean were available26 (See Methods for model details). We find that both the accumulated IVT and precipitation associated with EARs are reproduced reasonably well in the HR CESM (Fig. 1a–d, f). Although the amplitude of EARs is slightly overestimated (~10%) (Fig. 1f), the simulated EARs are significantly improved in HR CESM compared to LR CMIP6 and HighResMIP. The improvement of EARs is independent of the resolution of IVT data as EARs of similar amplitude are observed when regridding the HR IVT onto the LR grid (figure not shown). Further comparison of simulated EARs between HR and a set of parallel LR CESM simulations (Methods) indicates that the better-resolved EARs in HR CESM are resulted from both thermodynamic and dynamic improvements with a higher contribution from the latter (Fig. S3). The increase of spatial resolution not only enhances water vapor26 but also modifies the dynamic field related to extratropical cyclones or atmospheric circulations that are favorable for EAR formation, although detailed processes that contribute to the improvement of the EAR are multifaceted. Overall, the above results suggest that eddy-resolving climate models for both the atmosphere and the ocean are required to get more realistic simulations of EARs. With decent simulated EARs, HR CESM provides a unique opportunity to examine the response of EARs to anthropogenic warming that may be severely biased in previous climate simulations.

Global response of extreme ARs to anthropogenic warming

Two studying periods with 6-hourly output in HR CESM, i.e., 1956–2005 from the historical simulation (HR-HIS) and 2051–2100 from the future simulation (HR-RCP) are chosen to examine the EARs response under the RCP8.5 warming scenario (Methods). Figure 2 shows the occurrence frequency, normalized accumulated IVT, and precipitation associated with EARs in HR-HIS and the corresponding differences between HR-RCP and HR-HIS. It is evident that more EARs are projected to occur across the globe and the occurrence frequency is almost doubled by the end of the 21st century (Fig. 2a–c). Correspondingly, the accumulated IVT and precipitation associated with EARs in HR-RCP are also more than two times those in HR-HIS (Fig. 2d–i). Furthermore, the position of maximum EAR occurrence in the future is projected to shift poleward with a more evident shifting (~3.5°) in the SH than in the NH (Fig. 2c, f) and the positional variation is related with the latitudinal change of storm tracks as shown later. Existing studies have noted that considerable uncertainties may be induced in AR statistics by different AR detection tools (ARDTs)27. Two additional ARDTs (Methods) are applied to verify the robustness of EAR projections in HR CESM. Although the amplitude of detected EARs varies among different ARDTs (Fig. S4), the projected EAR changes under global warming are highly consistent, all demonstrating a global doubling of EARs with similar spatial distribution in future climate.

Fig. 2: Extreme atmospheric river (EAR) response to anthropogenic warming in High Resolution Community Earth System Model (HR CESM). EAR occurrence frequency (%, a), normalized accumulated integrated water vapor transport (d, IVT, kg/m/s) and precipitation (g, mm/day) simulated in historical simulations (HR-HIS, 1956–2005) and the difference of that between future simulations (HR-RCP, 2051–2100) and HR-HIS (b, e, h). The difference above 95% confidence level based on a two-sided Student’s test is shaded by gray dots. The zonally averaged EAR occurrence frequency (%, c), IVT (f kg/m/s) and precipitation (i mm/day) in HR-HIS (blue) and HR-RCP (red). The dotted lines and the numbers in c, f, i indicate the position of maximum EARs and the latitudinal shifts between HR-RCP and HR-HIS. The tropics ([20°S-20°N]) is blocked out to focus on EARs in the extratropics. Red boxes in Fig. 2d outline four EAR-active region in the North Pacific (NP), North Atlantic (NA), South Pacific (SP), South Atlantic (SA) to compute the global averaged value. Source data are provided as a Source Data file. Full size image

The sensitivity of EAR response to different warming levels is also evaluated. The result shows that the EARs increase almost linearly with temperature warming. The global averaged EAR-induced IVT is raised from 250 kg/m/s to 750 kg/m/s during 2030–2100, corresponding to a 1.5 °C sea surface temperature (SST) rising (Fig. 3a). The estimated increasing rate of EAR-related IVT during this period is 70 kg/m/s/0.2 °C per decade (~25% per decade in reference to the historical value). Additionally, in a lower-level warming period (2030–2050), EAR IVT reaches ~400 kg/m/s by the mid-century, which is 1.45 times the historical value but half the value of 2100 (Fig. 3c). The enhanced IVT is primarily attributed to the increased occurrence frequency of EARs (Fig. 3b). The projected EAR changes in CMIP6 (including HighResMIP) in the same period is examined and compared with HR CESM. Although the rising tendency of EARs with warming is captured, the absolute value of projected EARs is ~50% lower than those in HR CESM (Fig. 3b, c). The results indicate the severely biased EAR simulation in CMIP6 likely leads to further underestimates of future EARs and associated hydrological extremes under anthropogenic warming. However, it is worthwhile to note that the magnitude of the relative EAR change projected by LR CMIP6 is comparable to that in HR CESM. This implies that LR climate models may still provide valuable information about future EAR projections if the systematic model bias in their historical simulations is precisely known and corrected, as also noted in previous mean precipitation projections28.

Fig. 3: Extreme atmospheric river (EAR) response to different warming levels. Time series of global averaged accumulated EAR integrated water vapor transport (IVT, blue line) and sea surface temperature (SST, red line) from 2030 to 2100 in High Resolution Community Earth System Model (HR CESM) (a). The blue shading outlines the maximum and minimum accumulated EAR IVTs averaged in the North Pacific (NP), North Atlantic (NA), South Pacific (SP), and South Atlantic (SA). Global averaged EAR occurrence frequency (b %) and normalized accumulated IVT (c kg/m/s) in historical (1980–2000) and future (2030–2050) periods in HR CESM and CMIP6 (including LR CMIP6-Low Resolution Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 and HighResMIP-High Resolution Model Intercomparison Project). The global averaged EAR IVT/frequency is computed by averaging the corresponding values in the red boxes outlined in Fig. 2d. Source data are provided as a Source Data file. Full size image

Diagnostic analyses are conducted to separate the thermodynamic and dynamic contributions to EAR changes following a previous study29 (see Methods for details). The results indicate that the increase of EARs under warming is largely determined by thermodynamic change and agrees well with the overall water vapor rising in HR-RCP globally (Fig. S5). In contrast, the dynamic change is much weaker (~25% of the thermodynamic value) and acts to suppress AR increase especially in the NH, in line with the storm track changes (Fig. S5). Moreover, the positional variations of EARs in both hemispheres shown in Fig. 2 are also consistent with the poleward shift of storm tracks (Fig. S5b). The predominant role of thermodynamic response in determining AR projection under warming has been widely discussed in many previous studies at regional scales11,19,30 and the possible negative role of dynamic response in affecting AR changes has also been noted in the North Pacific and Mediterranean29,31. It is further proved in HR CESM that similar mechanisms can be applied at a global scale.

Global response of landfalling extreme ARs to anthropogenic warming

ARs can induce extreme precipitation when making landfall, especially in high topography areas. Figure 4 shows the landfalling EAR response to global warming in the North Pacific (NP), North Atlantic (NA), and South Pacific (SP) in HR CESM (the number of EARs landfalling along the east coast of the South Atlantic is small and is not shown here). Consistent with the overall EAR changes, future landfalling EARs are also significantly enhanced with an even stronger amplification (Fig. 4a–f). Compared to HR-HIS, the accumulated IVT and precipitation associated with landfalling EARs in HR-RCP are generally increased by a factor of two in 2050–2100 (Fig. 4a–i). Also, it is evident that the landfalling EARs induced precipitation relies heavily on topographical lifting, and the precipitation enhancement in these areas can reach as high as 200–300% (Fig. 4g–i). The results suggest a higher amplification rate of landfalling EARs (~threefolds) than global EARs (~twofolds) in a future warming climate and it is these landfalling EARs that will cause severe hydrological hazards and directly impact the coastal regions.

Fig. 4: Landfalling extreme atmospheric river (EAR) response to anthropogenic warming in High Resolution Community Earth System Model (HR CESM). Normalized accumulated integrated water vapor transport (IVT, kg/m/s) associated with landfalling EARs in the North Pacific (NP) (a), North Atlantic (NA) (c) and South Pacific (SP) (e) simulated in historical simulations (HR-HIS) and the corresponding differences between future simulations (HR-RCP) and HR-HIS (b, d, f). g–l as for a–f, but for precipitation (mm/day). The maximum value for each figure is labeled on the top right. Calculation details of EAR IVT and precipitation are given in Methods. The difference above 95% confidence level based on a two-sided Student’s test is shaded by gray dots. Probability distribution functions (PDFs) of relative differences of landfalling EARs’ length (m 103 km), width (n 103 km) and area (o 105 km2) between HR-RCP and HR-HIS in reference to HR-HIS for the NP, NA and SP, respectively. Source data are provided as a Source Data file. Full size image

Possible factors that contribute to the disproportionate increase of landfalling EARs under warming are further investigated. Examination of the evolution of landfalling EARs reveals a two-fold amplification in the genesis occurrence comparable with global EARs’ change while the occurrence frequency comes to three-fold the historical value at landfalling (Fig. S6), implying a modification of EARs during the propagation. PDFs of AR characteristics indicate an overall lengthening and widening of landfalling EARs (Fig. 4m–o). The fractional increase of AR’s length and width between HR-RCP and HR-HIS is up to 50–100%, leading to a corresponding growth of AR’s size as high as 100–200%. The elongation and broadening characteristics of EARs are preferential for downstream extension and promote their interaction with land. Combined with the topographical lifting, more landfalling EARs are produced.

Relationship between EARs and storms

The occurrence of ARs is closely related with extratropical cyclones (ECs)32,33. Over 80% of EARs are paired with ECs (see Methods for definition of paired AR-EC) in HR-HIS and the pairing relationship drops slightly (2% ~ 5%) in HR-RCP (Tab. S1). Composites of sea level pressure (SLP) and IVT associated with EARs show a clear low pressure system northwest (southwest) of EARs in the NH (SH) (Fig. 5a, e), and the intense IVT of EARs aligns nicely along the largest pressure gradient (contours in Fig. 5c, g). In HR-RCP, the EARs are enhanced with stronger IVT (Fig. 5b, f) but the intensity of the accompanied storms is reduced with a weaker SLP gradient (shading in Fig. 5c, g) and higher central SLP (Fig. 5b, f). The reduced storm intensity is more evident in the NH than the SH, again consistent with the storm track change (Fig. S5). Specifically, the averaged SLP gradient around the maximum IVT of the EAR center is significantly weakened by ~20% (10%) in the NH (SH) (Fig. 5c, g). Meanwhile, the percentage of EARs pairing with weaker storm intensity (higher SLP) is raised as high as 50% in HR-RCP (Fig. 5d). The above results imply that future EARs tend to be paired with less intense storm systems. This is understandable given that the enhanced water vapor supply in a warming climate is likely to lower the requirement of the wind field for EAR formation.

Fig. 5: Coupling relationship between extreme atmospheric rivers (EARs) and extratropical cyclones (ECs). Composite of sea level pressure (SLP, hPa, contour) and integrated water vapor transport (IVT, kg/m/s, shading) associated with all EARs pairing with ECs in historical (a HR-HIS) and future (b HR-RCP) simulations in the Northern Hemisphere (NH). Composite of SLP gradient (\(

abla {{{{{\rm{SLP}}}}}}\), Pa/km) associated with all EARs in HR-HIS (contour) and the corresponding difference between HR-RCP and HR-HIS (shading) (c) in the NH. e–g as for a–c, but for the Southern Hemisphere (SH). The difference above 95% confidence level based on a two-sided Student’s test is shaded by gray dots. Probability distribution functions (PDFs) of relative difference of centered EC SLP (hPa) associated with EARs between HR-RCP and HR-HIS in reference to HR-HIS (d). h as for d but for the distance (°) between AR and EC center. Source data are provided as a Source Data file. Full size image

Another modification of the pairing relationship between EARs and ECs is that future EARs tend to locate further away from the EC center with a growing distance between AR and storm centers (Fig. 5h), although the distance change is not as evident as the storm intensity response. Collectively, the above results tend to suggest there will be a reduced coupling between EARs and the strength of storms under global warming, and the development of future EARs will be less dependent on storm systems due to greater support from moisture supply. The high internal variability induced by synoptic storms is the primary source that undermines the predictability of EARs34. The reduced coupling between EARs and storms potentially suggests future EARs may become more predictable, although in-depth analyses are required to evaluate the prediction skill in the future.