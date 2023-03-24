Analysis of vaccine effectiveness in epidemiological studies

To understand vaccine effectiveness against severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, we searched the literature for studies that reported on primary course vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic and severe COVID-19, where results were reported by vaccine, circulating variant(s) and time since vaccination. We identified and extracted data from 158,9,10,11,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28 studies that reported vaccine efficacy or effectiveness in this way. These were comprised of two randomised controlled trials, seven test-negative case-control studies (TNCC), and six cohort studies (see supplementary materials and Table 1). These included studies of BNT162b2 (eight studies), mRNA-1273 (six studies), ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (five studies) and any mRNA vaccine (that aggregated BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 vaccines; five studies). These studies reported protection against pre-Delta (predominantly ancestral (Wuhan-like) and Alpha, seven studies), Delta (12 studies) and Omicron (four studies) variants. The studies reported vaccine protection against symptomatic infection (nine studies) and severe COVID-19 (10 studies). Several studies reported on more than one variant or vaccine. A summary of the vaccines and variants used in the studies analysed is shown in Fig. 1B–D and given in Table 1.

Table 1 Data sources for efficacy data Full size table

Figure 2 presents the aggregated data on vaccine effectiveness in preventing severe COVID-19 for different vaccines, variants and time since vaccination. These are key parameters of interest, as they have each been shown to independently influence neutralising antibody levels4,16,29, and hence may each have independent impacts on protection. In a first analysis of the aggregated data, we used a linear mixed effects model to investigate the impact of vaccine type, variant and time since vaccination on vaccine effectiveness against severe COVID-19 (Eq. 1, Fig. 2 and Supplementary Table S1) while accounting for the potential random variation induced by using data from different studies. This showed that the reported effectiveness against severe COVID-19 did indeed vary by vaccine, variant and over time. For example, vaccination with mRNA-1273 showed higher effectiveness than vaccination with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (6.2% higher, 95% CI 3.8–8.6). Similarly, effectiveness against severe COVID-19 was lower against Omicron than against either Delta or the pre-Delta variants (31.4% lower than against the pre-Delta variants, 95% CI 27–35.8). We also found that effectiveness declined over time since vaccination, with a decrease in effectiveness of 1.7% (95% CI 1.4–2.1%) per month. All these findings are qualitatively in line with what would be expected as a result of previously reported changes in neutralising antibody levels for the different vaccines4, variants16 and time since vaccination4,30. We therefore next consider whether these shifts in vaccine effectiveness against severe outcomes over time for different vaccines and variants are correlated with neutralising antibody titres.

Fig. 2: Results of linear mixed effects regression model fit to vaccine effectiveness data against severe COVID-19 extracted from our systematic review. Vaccine effectiveness data against severe COVID-19 (points and whiskers for 95% CI) are shown for pre-Delta (top row, panels (A)–(D), Delta (middle row, panels (E)–(H)) and Omicron (bottom row, panels (I)–(L)) variants. Note that for panels (D) and (I), no effectiveness data was available. Opacity indicates the degree of confidence in the data as determined by the width of the confidence interval. Predicted vaccine effectiveness using a linear mixed effects regression model (solid lines) and 95% confidence intervals (shaded area) are overlaid. The figure shows effectiveness following mRNA-1273 (red), BNT162b2 (blue), any mRNA (purple) and ChAdOx-nCov-1 (pink) vaccination. Full size image

Correlation between neutralising antibody titre and vaccine effectiveness against severe COVID-19

To understand the relationship between in vitro neutralisation titre and protection, we aggregated data on neutralisation titre and effectiveness across all the studies. The epidemiological studies of vaccine effectiveness did not include contemporaneous measurements of neutralising antibody titres against the different variants. Thus, we asked whether information on vaccine regimen, time since vaccination and circulating variant could be used to predict neutralising antibody titres and if this proxy neutralisation titre was associated with vaccine effectiveness for each reported real-world effectiveness value in the meta-analysis based on the vaccine, variant and time since vaccination. That is, the expected geometric mean neutralisation titre corresponding to each vaccine effectiveness estimate can be predicted based on: (1) the geometric mean neutralisation titre (GMT) previously estimated for each vaccine4,16,31, (2) the rate of waning of neutralising antibody levels4,30, and (3) the drop in neutralisation titre to variants (detailed methods and parameters are given in the “Methods”, supplementary materials, Supplementary Tables S3 and S44 and Eq. 1 and Eq. S4).

For example, Chemaitelly et al.10 measured vaccine protection against pre-Delta and Delta variants after vaccination with the BNT162b2 vaccine. This included follow-up for more than 25 weeks after vaccination, with vaccine effectiveness reported for the periods 0–4, 5–9, 10–14, 15–20, 21–25 and \(\ge\)25 weeks. The peak GMT titre for BNT162b2 vaccinees against the ancestral variant is estimated to be 2.4-fold (95% CI = 1.5–3.8)4 of the convalescent GMT. Neutralisation titres against the Delta variant are estimated to be 3.9-fold lower (95% CI = 3.1–4.9)16 than against the ancestral variant, and neutralising antibody titres have been estimated to wane with a half-life of 108 days (95% CI = 82–159)4. Therefore, after accounting for the initial neutralisation titre fold-drop against the variant, decay of antibodies, and the length of the original clinical trials (see “Supplementary Methods”), the GMT of BNT162b2 vaccinees against the Delta variant over the reported periods is estimated to be 0.55 (95% CI 0.33–0.91), 0.46 (95% CI 0.27–0.76) and 0.38 (95% CI 0.22–0.64)-fold of the convalescent GMT against the ancestral virus for 5–9, 10–14, and 15–20 weeks postvaccination, respectively (confidence intervals were obtained by bootstrapping, see supplement). The corresponding real-world vaccine effectiveness estimates of vaccine efficacy against severe COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in these periods are 100% (95% CI 74.3–100), 81.6% (95% CI 0–99.6) and 100% (95% CI 0–100), respectively (confidence limits as reported in the clinical studies).

The estimates of neutralising antibody titre and data on vaccine effectiveness from the 15 studies included in the meta-analysis were then aggregated and compared. We observe an excellent correlation between the log-10 of the predicted neutralisation titre (x-axis) and reported vaccine effectiveness obtained from our meta-analysis (Spearman’s correlation \(\rho\)=0.95 and 0.72 for symptomatic and severe efficacy respectively, p < 0.001 for both, Fig. 3A, B). We explored whether this association might be driven by group differences between study types, vaccines or variants (Supplementary Fig. 1). However, the strong correlation between predicted neutralisation titre and protection from severe SARS-CoV-2 remained across these different subgroupings. We note that this observed correlation between estimates of neutralising antibody titres and effectiveness is independent of the model developed by Khoury et al.4. Rather, once published neutralising antibody titres are adjusted to account for (1) immune waning and (2) a drop in recognition of the circulating variant, the reported vaccine effectiveness is remarkably well correlated with these neutralising antibody titres.

Fig. 3: Correlation between estimated neutralising antibody titres and vaccine effectiveness. Correlation between estimated neutralising antibody titres (accounting for vaccine used, variant studied and time since vaccination) and clinical data for A vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, B vaccine effectiveness against severe COVID-19. C Correlation between vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic and severe COVID-19. Solid lines indicate the predicted relationship taken from ref. 4, and shading indicates 95% CI of the model estimates. X-axis confidence intervals in (A) and (B) represent the degree of confidence in the estimate neutralising antibody titre. A breakdown of the relationship shown in panels (A) and (B) by variant and study type is shown in Supplementary Fig. S1. Figure shows effectiveness following mRNA-1273 (red), BNT162b2 (blue), any mRNA (purple) and ChAdOx-nCov-1 (pink) vaccination against pre-Delta (pink background) Delta (blue background) and Omicron (green background) variants. Full size image

Neutralising antibody titres predict protection from symptomatic and severe COVID-19

The analysis above shows a strong correlation between predicted antibody titres and observed protection against the acquisition of symptomatic and severe COVID-19. However, this does not provide a direct means of predicting vaccine effectiveness based on neutralisation titres. We have previously published a mathematical model relating neutralising antibody titre to vaccine protection (based on the results of the phase 3 trials for seven vaccines and protection seen in convalescent subjects against infection with the ancestral SARS-CoV-2). We therefore next plotted the reported vaccine effectiveness from our meta-analysis against the estimated neutralising antibody titres and compared this to our previously reported relationship between antibody levels and protection (Fig. 3A, B).

Figure 3A shows the previously reported relationship between neutralising antibody titre and protection from symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection (red line and shaded 95% confidence intervals, reproduced from ref. 4). This line is overlaid with the 157 values of estimated neutralisation titre/reported effectiveness combinations we were able to obtain for protection against symptomatic infection from reported studies. Similarly, the 206 reported values for protection from severe COVID-19 are also plotted on top of our previous estimate of the relationship between neutralising antibodies and protection from severe disease (Fig. 3B). We observe that 165/206 (80%) of real-world estimates for vaccine efficacy against severe COVID-19 lie within the confidence intervals of the prediction. Of the estimates that lay outside the confidence intervals, 29/41 (71%) had both reported and predicted efficacies of above 90% (i.e., they were at the very right-hand side of Fig. 3B and Supplementary Fig. S2B where the confidence intervals are very narrow).

Predicted vaccine efficacy and reported vaccine effectiveness are also highly correlated (Pearson p-value < 0.001 for both symptomatic and severe infection and R = 0.93 and 0.79, respectively. See Supplementary Fig. S2), consistent with the previously reported relationship between neutralisation titre and protection4. Similarly, we also generated the mean estimate and 95% confidence intervals for predicted vaccine effectiveness over time across different vaccines, variants and over time for both symptomatic and severe COVID-19 (Supplementary Figs. S3 and S4). Despite the heterogeneity in the epidemiological setting and trial design of the clinical studies, the previously reported model4 predicting vaccine efficacy based on neutralising antibody titres was in very good agreement with vaccine effectiveness against both symptomatic and severe COVID-19.

Effectiveness against symptomatic infection predicts effectiveness against severe COVID-19

The analysis above shows that the previously derived relationship between neutralising antibody titres and protection from severe SARS-CoV-2 infection is predictive of the observed protection in observational studies and RCTs (Fig. 3A, B). A potential limitation in this analysis is that neutralisation titres were not directly measured in the epidemiological studies, and thus predictions relied on an estimation of neutralisation titres based on the vaccine type, variant and time since vaccination. Therefore, we next sought to assess the utility of the published model of correlates of protection from severe COVID-19 using an approach that did not rely on estimating neutralising antibody titre. The published correlates model4 explicitly predicts a (nonlinear) relationship between protection from symptomatic disease and protection from severe disease (red line in Fig. 3C). That is, for any observed level of protection from symptomatic infection, the published model implicitly predicts a corresponding level of protection from severe COVID-19. This has the major advantage of being independent of any assumptions of the underlying neutralising antibody titres. Figure 3C shows the relationship between symptomatic and severe protection predicted from the correlates model (solid line and shaded 95% confidence intervals) and the data from a subset of four studies that reported protection against symptomatic and severe COVID-19 for comparable groups of subjects (Fig. 1D). This subset of data included 198 observational measurements corresponding to 99 matched symptomatic and severe efficacy measurements. The data are shown in Fig. 3C as points and associated 95% confidence intervals (whiskers). We observe that the real-world data points maintain the predicted relationship between symptomatic and severe protection (Spearman’s ρ = 0.7, p < 0.001) and note that 78/99 real-world data points (79%) have a severe efficacy that lies within the 95% confidence intervals based on the corresponding symptomatic efficacy. We note that of the 21 reported points that lie outside of the model confidence intervals, 17 (81%) had predicted efficacies against severe disease above 97%. This is a range where it can be difficult to accurately measure efficacy in clinical studies. For all 17 of these data points, the reported efficacy against severe disease was above 93%. It is important to note that this analysis, unlike the analysis presented in the previous section, does not directly estimate the correlation between neutralising antibodies and protection. Rather, it tests the model’s prediction of the relationship between protection from symptomatic infection and protection from severe infection (based on the relationship of each to neutralising antibody titre). These findings show that vaccine effectiveness against severe COVID-19 is not decoupled from effectiveness against symptomatic infection but is highly correlated and predictable based on the previously published relationship between neutralisation and protection4.