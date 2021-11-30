Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25854-3, published online 5 November 2021.
In this article the affiliation details for Guoqian Chen were incorrectly given as ‘Laboratory of Systems Ecology and Sustainability Science, College of EngineeS-Chem model code is open-souring, Peking University, Beijing, China' but should have been ‘Laboratory of Systems Ecology and Sustainability Science, College of Engineering, Peking University, Beijing, China’. The original article has been corrected.
Ma, R., Li, K., Guo, Y. et al. Publisher Correction: Mitigation potential of global ammonia emissions and related health impacts in the trade network. Nat Commun 12, 7084 (2021).
