Publisher Correction: Mitigation potential of global ammonia emissions and related health impacts in the trade network

Nature Communications volume 12, Article number: 7084 (2021) Cite this article

The Original Article was published on 05 November 2021

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25854-3, published online 5 November 2021.

In this article the affiliation details for Guoqian Chen were incorrectly given as ‘Laboratory of Systems Ecology and Sustainability Science, College of EngineeS-Chem model code is open-souring, Peking University, Beijing, China' but should have been ‘Laboratory of Systems Ecology and Sustainability Science, College of Engineering, Peking University, Beijing, China’. The original article has been corrected.

Author information

Author notes

  1. Yixin Guo

    Present address: Laboratory for Climate and Ocean–Atmosphere Studies, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, School of Physics, Peking University, Beijing, China

  2. These authors contributed equally: Rong Ma, Ke Li.

Affiliations

  1. School of Economics and Management, Beihang University, Beijing, China

    Rong Ma

  2. Harvard–NUIST Joint Laboratory for Air Quality and Climate, Jiangsu Key Laboratory of Atmospheric Environment Monitoring and Pollution Control, Collaborative Innovation Center of Atmospheric Environment and Equipment Technology, School of Environmental Science and Engineering, Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, Nanjing, China

    Ke Li

  3. John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Ke Li

  4. Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA

    Yixin Guo

  5. School of Management, China University of Mining and Technology (Beijing), Beijing, China

    Bo Zhang & Xueli Zhao

  6. Joint Research Centre, Food Security Group, European Commissions, Ispra, Italy

    Soeren Linder

  7. Arts and Science, New York University Shanghai, Shanghai, China

    ChengHe Guan

  8. Laboratory of Systems Ecology and Sustainability Science, College of Engineering, Peking University, Beijing, China

    Guoqian Chen

  9. School of Government, The Leo KoGuan Building, Peking University, 100871, Beijing, China

    Yujie Gan

  10. The Bartlett School of Sustainable Construction, University of College London, London, WC1E 7HB, UK

    Jing Meng

Authors
  1. Rong Ma
  2. Ke Li
  3. Yixin Guo
  4. Bo Zhang
  5. Xueli Zhao
  6. Soeren Linder
  7. ChengHe Guan
  8. Guoqian Chen
  9. Yujie Gan
  10. Jing Meng
Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Bo Zhang or Jing Meng.

Rights and permissions

Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons license, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons license and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

About this article

Cite this article

Ma, R., Li, K., Guo, Y. et al. Publisher Correction: Mitigation potential of global ammonia emissions and related health impacts in the trade network. Nat Commun 12, 7084 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27476-1

