Gateway-driven weakening of ocean gyres leads to Southern Ocean cooling

Approach

In this work, we utilise increased available computational capabilities to run high-resolution ocean model simulations (0.25° horizontal grid spacing). While an ocean-only simulation does not allow for feedbacks between the atmosphere and ocean, it permits increased model resolution to resolve eddies and bathymetry. To complement this increase in model resolution, we employ a newly reconstructed paleobathymetry with detailed seafloor geometry and roughness27 (Fig. 1a) at higher resolution than in previous studies18,22,23. We simulate gateway-driven changes in ocean circulation and temperature distribution with a configuration of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology general circulation model (MITgcm) run with 50 vertical layers. We model a stepwise subsidence of both gateways, adjusting the depths to 300 m, 600 m and 1000 m (DP) / 1500 m (TG) (Fig. 1b, c). All model runs use the same forcing, taken from a coupled climate–ocean model28 under constant atmospheric CO 2 concentrations representing Late Eocene conditions (800 ppm; see “Methods”).

Fig. 1: Paleobathymetry and gateway depths configurations. a High-resolution (0.25°) bathymetry of the Southern Ocean reconstructed to the Late Eocene (38 million years ago). b, c Stepwise subsidence of the (b) Tasmanian Gateway (TG) and (c) Drake Passage (DP), with depths adjusted to 300, 600 and 1000 m (DP) / 1500 m (TG). Black regions are above sea level. Full size image

Southern Ocean was kept warm by ocean gyres

When at least one gateway is shallow (300 m; Fig. 2a, Supplementary Fig. 3a), large-scale ocean gyres dominate the subpolar Pacific and Atlantic basins. These, the Ross and Weddell Gyres, are also present in previous modelling studies, e.g.18,22,23. The gyres are wind-driven and have transports exceeding 50 Sverdrups (1 Sv ≃ 106 m3 s−1). In our model, they advect warm equatorial surface waters clockwise toward the Antarctic coast. As a result, SSTs reach 19 °C in the Australian-Antarctic Basin and 15–17 °C in the subpolar Pacific and Atlantic. The centres of the clockwise-circulating gyres are cooler (11–12 °C), due to (Ekman) upwelling of cold deep water. Our ocean model reproduces the warm pre-EOT conditions that have been proposed by the thermal isolation hypothesis7,8 and is largely consistent with the available proxy data showing warm southern high-latitude surface water conditions21,29,30,31,32,33,34. This stands in contrast to some previous models that could not reproduce the transport of warm water to the high Southern latitudes, and consequently simulated much colder pre-EOT Antarctic SSTs of ~2 °C, e.g.18.

Fig. 2: Impact of gateway deepening on Southern Ocean circulation and temperature. Oceanographic model results from progressive deepening of the Tasmanian Gateway (TG) from: a 300 m to b 600 m and c 1500 m water depths, with an already deep second gateway (Drake Passage (DP), 1000 m). See supplementary data for constant deep TG and progressively deepening DP. Left-hand side panels: ocean circulation patterns (annual mean and depth integrated stream function with contours indicating 10 Sverdrup intervals, white arrows indicate the flow direction). The zonal volume transport in east- and westward direction through both gateways (red lines) are indicated as red arrows and values in Sverdrup. Right-hand side panels: annual mean sea-surface temperatures (at 100 m water depth) with contours indicating 1 °C intervals. Black regions are above sea level. Full size image

Deepening of only one gateway (Tasmanian or Drake) does not cause significant changes in Southern Ocean circulations and SST distributions (Figs. 2a and 3a and Supplementary Figs. 3a, 6 and 9). Only small net transports through the TG and DP, of about 2–9% and 2–4% of today’s ACC transport (170 Sv37), respectively, are observed. A small proto-Antarctic counter current is detected flowing westward with velocities up to ~0.4 m s−1 (Supplementary Fig. 5).

Fig. 3: Paleoceanographic evolution of the Southern Ocean. a–f Model-data comparison and proposed paleoceanographic evolution of the surface Southern Ocean from the Late Eocene to Early Oligocene (41–30 million years ago, Ma). The left column presents the comparison of observed and modelled surface temperature differences (δ SST, both datasets use the same colour scale, see legend). Modelled differences in sea-surface temperatures result from the: a Drake Passage (DP) deepening from 300 to 1000 m (Tasmanian Gateway (TG) remaining at 300 m), TG deepening from: b 300 to 600 m and c 600 to 1500 m (DP at 1000 m). Contours indicate 0.5 °C intervals. The inner part of the triangles shows relative changes of paleo sea-surface temperature proxy records from sediment drill cores within the geological time slices2,21,29,30,31,32,33,34,35,36,42,43. The outer part of the triangles shows the modelled SST changes at these drill sites. The right column presents the comparison of observed and modelled current pattern. Modelled stream function pattern (bold contours show 10 Sverdrup (Sv) and −10 Sv; fine lines show >10 Sv and <−10 Sv; colour scale, see legend, ACC = Antarctic Circumpolar Current) are taken from simulations with: b TG at 300 m, d TG at 600 m and f TG at 1500 m (DP at 1000 m; Fig. 2). Pie charts present plankton biogeographic patterns in proportions (colours and affinities, see legend)5,19,21,42,43,44,45 found in sediment drill cores as proxy for surface current pattern. Details of the sites’ paleolocations, recorded geological time periods, as well as all data used in this study are collated in the SI. Full size image

Dramatic cooling offshore Antarctica without a strong ACC

Once the second gateway subsides from 300 to 600 m, the subpolar gyres weaken (decreasing from >50 to >40 Sv). This leads to surface water cooling along the entire Antarctic coast (south of 60°S) between 2 and 3.5 °C, and extending up to 2000 km from the coast (Figs. 2b and 3c and Supplementary Figs. 3 and 4). Although the subpolar gyres are diminished, they still dominate the Southern Ocean circulation, with the net transport of circumpolar flow through the gateways approaching roughly 5–16% of the modern-day ACC. The proto-Antarctic counter current decreases in velocity and is largely replaced by the initiating, eastward flowing proto-ACC (Supplementary Fig. 5). Once the second gateway subsides below 600 m, the gyres weaken further to ~30 Sv, and the circumpolar current strengthens (~7–19% of today’s net transport). At the same time, the Antarctic coastal waters cool 0.5–2 °C further (Figs. 2c and 3e). The simulations show almost identical results, independent of which Southern Ocean gateway is the second one to deepen, TG or DP (Fig. 2 and Supplementary Figs. 3 and 4).

Our simulations show that gateway deepening enabled dramatic surface water cooling offshore the Antarctic coast without the initiation of a strong, fully developed ACC. Based on our results, we propose that the key oceanographic change caused by opening Southern Ocean gateways was the weakening of the Ross and Weddell gyres, rather than thermal insulation due to the onset of the strong proto-ACC. This driving mechanism resolves the long-standing conundrum of the delayed onset of a strong ACC, about 4–23 Myr after the EOT climate transition17,19,20. Using present-day bathymetry with the same paleo model forcing, the ACC transport was found to be about 22% that of the modern ACC (Supplementary Fig. 8). The increase in ACC strength to its present-day state was thus likely due to the decline of atmospheric CO 2 and increase in the equator-to-pole SST gradients post-EOT (for details, see Supplementary Information, SI).

Impact of model resolution and seafloor roughness

As noted, previous models did not capture the transport of warm water to the high Southern latitudes in the pre-EOT period and often exhibited colder Antarctic SSTs of ~2 °C, e.g.18. These models all employ ocean simulations with coarser resolution (nominally 2–3.5°). To examine this, we run additional simulations with coarser ocean model resolution (1°) and smoothed bathymetry (see SI, section 2.1.5). Our low-resolution model with one shallow gateway shows resulting subpolar gyres which are weaker and temperature advection which is significantly reduced, yielding colder SSTs along the Antarctic coast (Supplementary Fig. 12). The SSTs are also found to slightly increase in the south Pacific in response to deepening the TG, due to advection from the proto-ACC. A similar warming was observed previously in a 2° coupled simulation38. Increasing the resolution to 0.25° while retaining smoothed bathymetry yield strong subpolar gyres and temperature advection, but with markedly different spatial patterns than in the base simulations (Supplementary Fig. 13). Indeed, the transport exceeds 80 Sv in the eastern Ross Gyre, over a local depression in the smoothed bathymetry. We conclude that resolution is the primary factor for poleward heat transport, as the subpolar gyres are stronger. However, correct bathymetry is required to obtain realistic temperature distributions. As such, simulations employing present-day bathymetry39 should likewise yield quantitatively different SST distributions.

We note that our model is restored to prescribed surface boundary conditions28. As such, the temperature changes are effectively bounded. If, for example, the atmospheric heat transport were to increase to compensate for the reduction in oceanic heat transport40,41, the Antarctic could cool less. Conversely, having more zonally oriented SST gradients could reduce meridional atmospheric fluxes, enhancing the cooling. To address such feedbacks in detail, it is desirable to run coupled simulations, perhaps with a simplified atmosphere22, but with higher resolution in the ocean.

Southern Ocean evolution: Model-empirical data comparison

Here, our aim is to model the consequences of gateways deepening on Southern Ocean circulation pattern and SST change. We do not expect our results to precisely match parameters such as absolute SST, but rather expect to observe matches in oceanographic circulation patterns and the magnitude of SST change. We look for agreement between modelled and observed patterns in (1) δ SST2,21,29,30,31,32,33,34,35,36,42,43, (2) plankton biogeography5,19,21,42,43,44,45 and (3) neodymium isotopic distribution17,46. We collate all available proxy data and group these data into three time periods between 41 and 30 Ma. Our model data with the different gateway depth configurations fit best with the proxy data as follows: at least one gateway remains shallow between ~41 and 36 Ma, the second gateway deepens from 300 to 600 m between 36 and 33.6 Ma, and further deepens (> 600 m) from 33.6 to 30 Ma (Fig. 3).

Overall, we find that our model results fit much of the available relative empirical oceanographic data from sediment drill cores in the Southern Ocean (Fig. 3).

41–36 Ma

Our simulation with at least one shallow gateway (300 m) exhibits strong gyres, warm Antarctic surface waters and small net transport through the gateways (Fig. 2a). These patterns are consistent with the Late Eocene (~41–36 Ma) plankton biogeography42,44,45 and SST proxy estimates2,29,30,31,32,33,34,43 (Fig. 3a, b).

With the first gateway deepening, our model shows a slight SST decrease in the central subpolar Pacific (−0.5 to −1.5 °C) and slight increase in the subpolar Atlantic (0.5–1 °C; Fig. 3a). Proxy SST data reveal general cooling at all drill sites located in the western subpolar Pacific and Atlantic basins (−3 to −7 °C). Although, the trends in model and proxy data are aligned at these locations, proxy data show stronger SST cooling compared to our model (Fig. 3a).

A key observation from the proxy records is the differences in SST values between the different ocean basins, but at similar latitudes29. Warmer subpolar Pacific SSTs (18–25 °C2,29,30,31,32) offshore Tasmania and Zealandia are recorded compared to the subpolar Atlantic SSTs (13.5–14 °C29) offshore the Antarctic Peninsula and Argentina. Our simulations show similar absolute SSTs and their differences between the major ocean basins, ~17–21 °C, offshore Tasmania and Zealandia; ~13–17 °C, offshore Antarctic Peninsula and Argentina (Fig. 2a).

Plankton biogeography between 41 and 36 Ma shows a high abundance of Antarctic-endemic species at drill sites offshore Tasmania, southern South America and Kerguelen Plateau21,42,43,44,45. Cosmopolitan, low-latitude species are dominant in regions farther north and in the Australian-Antarctic Basin (Fig. 3b). Our model with at least one gateway shallow shows strong subpolar gyres and indicates that their western boundary currents likely caused transport of Antarctic-endemic microfossils towards the mid-latitudes (Fig. 3b; for details, see SI). The drill sites that are not in the scope of the subpolar gyres contain cosmopolitan species, likely transported from the lower latitudes by subtropical gyres’ currents (e.g. Proto-Leeuwin Current into the Australian-Antarctic Basin).

A prominent shift in neodymium isotopic composition from Atlantic to Pacific endmember values (εNd shift from −7 to −5) occurs at the Agulhas Ridge offshore South Africa (Supplementary Fig. 2a, b) indicating the influx of Pacific water masses into the subpolar Atlantic from 41 Ma and changing its bottom water isotopic composition46. Our model shows a weak connecting eastward flow passing through the DP (eastward transport increases from 3.7 to 6 Sv; Supplementary Fig. 2a, b) and moving northward with the Atlantic subpolar gyre along the Argentinian coast towards the mid-latitudes. This current pattern is likely responsible for the recorded εNd shift at the Agulhas Ridge’s drill site located in the gyre’s pathway.

36–33.6 Ma

Between 36 and 33.6 Ma, drill sites offshore Argentina and Prydz Bay, East Antarctica, record a SST cooling of 2–8 °C (Fig. 3c), with absolute SSTs reaching 10 °C around Antarctica21,30,33. Our model results, for deepening of a second gateway from 300 to 600 m, show SST cooling offshore southern South America, Prydz Bay and offshore Antarctica generally, of 2–3.5 °C (Fig. 3c). The timing of this Southern Ocean cooling (reaching absolute proxy SSTs of ~10–18 °C21,30,33) coincides with the formation of continent-wide glaciers in Antarctica around 33.6 Ma1. Based on the similarities between modelled and proxy SST changes, we propose that it is likely that the deepening of the second gateway below 300 m caused ice-proximal ocean cooling and may have affected Antarctic temperature and precipitation conditions.

The same 300–600 m model also matches proxy data showing a SST warming of 2–3 °C east of the TG between 36 and 33.6 Ma21; our model simulates up to ~3 °C warming (Fig. 3c and Supplementary Fig. 4a). This paradoxical observation has been previously linked to the onset of warm Proto-Leeuwin flow through the TG21. Our results support this observation, as eastward flow transport increases through the TG (Fig. 2b), but also show that the Southern Ocean gyres weakened and shrank as the gateways deepened, with less local upwelling of cold deep water likely contributing to this local warming effect (Fig. 2b, c).

Our model results, with the second gateway deepening to 600 m, show weaker subpolar gyres and stronger transport through the gateways (Figs. 2b and 3d). These patterns are consistent with observations of Antarctic species distribution, which are still strongly present at drill sites along both gyre’s western boundaries, but low-latitude dinocysts percentages start to increase21 (Fig. 3d). Protoperidinioids dinocysts, which are indicators for strong upwelling, likely due to sea ice presence, start to appear at most sites during this time period5,21, supporting our observed dramatic SST cooling (Fig. 3c, d).

33.6–30 Ma

Between 33.6 and 30 Ma, proxy SSTs continue to decrease at subpolar Atlantic and Pacific drill sites (2–3 °C29,30,31,32,33, Fig. 3e). Our model results with the second gateway deepening to >600 m show similar SST cooling pattern in these regions, particularly in the subpolar Atlantic (~0.5–2 °C, Fig. 3e). In contrast, proxy SSTs increase by 3–4 °C, e.g.33 in the Australian-Antarctic Basin and Prydz Bay, East Antarctica, which can be observed very locally in our model (Fig. 3e).

Upwelling-loving (likely sea ice affine) protoperidinioids dinocysts strongly dominate most Southern Ocean drill sites from 33.6 Ma onwards21,36,44 (Fig. 3f), which aligns with our continuously decreasing SSTs, modelled when the second gateway deepens to >600 m. The ratio between Antarctic-endemic and low-latitude (cosmopolitan) species changes around 33.6 Ma, with low-latitude dinocysts becoming more present in the Southern Ocean sites after 33.6 Ma compared to the Antarctic-endemic counterpart (Fig. 3f). This pattern indicates further weakened northward transport by the subpolar gyres, and stronger circumpolar flow21, which is consistent with our model results where both gateways reach depths >600 m. The southern gyres weaken (Fig. 3f), and the transports of circumpolar flow increase from 5–16% (8.7–23.2 Sv, Fig. 2b) to 7–19% (12.5–31.3 Sv, Fig. 2c) of today’s value.

In contrast, Neodymium isotopes at drill sites east of the TG do not indicate ACC-type flow until 30 Ma17 (Supplementary Fig. 2; εNd shift from −4 to −5/−6, i.e. from Pacific to Atlantic-Indian endmember values); or as late as 23 Ma, according to some seismic stratigraphic constraints20. This offset is likely because some geological indicators, including Neodymium isotopes17 and stratigraphic hiatus formation20, record bottom water rather than surface water flows, so these proxies require a stronger net vigour to detect oceanographic changes, such as onset of ACC-type flow.

Tectonics play a crucial role in the EOT climate transition