Author Correction: A subduction influence on ocean ridge basalts outside the Pacific subduction shield

Nature Communications volume 12, Article number: 6028 (2021) Cite this article

The Original Article was published on 06 August 2021

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25027-2, published online 06 August 2021.

The original version of this Article contained an error in the author list affiliations, which was previously given as Charles Langmuir is from ‘State Key Laboratory of Isotope Geochemistry, Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Chines Academy of Sciences, Guangzhou, China’ and the ‘Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA’. The correct version states that Charles Langmuir is from the ‘Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA’. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. State Key Laboratory of Isotope Geochemistry, Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Guangzhou, China

    A. Y. Yang

  2. Key Laboratory of Ocean and Marginal Sea Geology, Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Guangzhou, China

    A. Y. Yang

  3. CAS Center for Excellence in Deep Earth Science, Guangzhou, China

    A. Y. Yang

  4. Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

    C. H. Langmuir & Z. Chen

  5. Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, New York, NY, USA

    Y. Cai & S. L. Goldstein

  6. University of Tulsa, Tulsa, OK, USA

    P. Michael

Authors
  1. A. Y. Yang
  2. C. H. Langmuir
  3. Y. Cai
  4. P. Michael
  5. S. L. Goldstein
  6. Z. Chen
Corresponding authors

Correspondence to A. Y. Yang or C. H. Langmuir or Y. Cai.

Yang, A.Y., Langmuir, C.H., Cai, Y. et al. Author Correction: A subduction influence on ocean ridge basalts outside the Pacific subduction shield. Nat Commun 12, 6028 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26378-6

