Author Correction: Energy implications of the 21st century agrarian transition

Nature Communications volume 12, Article number: 4477 (2021) Cite this article

Subjects

The Original Article was published on 19 April 2021

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22581-7, published online 19 April 2021.

The original version of this Article contained an error in the caption of Fig. 2, where the sentence ‘Yield-gap fractions close to zero show low-yielding croplands with high yield gaps.’ should have been deleted. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management, University of California, Berkeley, Berkeley, CA, USA

    Lorenzo Rosa & Paolo D’Odorico

  2. Institute of Energy and Process Engineering, ETH Zurich, 8092, Zurich, Switzerland

    Lorenzo Rosa

  3. Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Politecnico di Milano, Milan, Italy

    Maria Cristina Rulli & Davide Danilo Chiarelli

  4. Department of Geography and Spatial Sciences, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA

    Saleem Ali

  5. Sustainable Minerals Institute, University of Queensland, St Lucia, Australia

    Saleem Ali

  6. Institute for Environmental Studies (IVM), Vrije Univeristeit Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    Jampel Dell’Angelo

  7. Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA

    Nathaniel D. Mueller

  8. Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA

    Nathaniel D. Mueller

  9. Institut de Ciència i Tecnologia Ambientals (ICTA-UAB), Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Bellaterra, Spain

    Arnim Scheidel

  10. Centre for Development, Environment and Policy, SOAS, University of London, London, UK

    Giuseppina Siciliano

Authors
  1. Lorenzo Rosa
  2. Maria Cristina Rulli
  3. Saleem Ali
  4. Davide Danilo Chiarelli
  5. Jampel Dell’Angelo
  6. Nathaniel D. Mueller
  7. Arnim Scheidel
  8. Giuseppina Siciliano
  9. Paolo D’Odorico
Corresponding author

Correspondence to Saleem Ali.

Rights and permissions

Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons license, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons license and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Rosa, L., Rulli, M.C., Ali, S. et al. Author Correction: Energy implications of the 21st century agrarian transition. Nat Commun 12, 4477 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24752-y

