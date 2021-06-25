Storage and export of microbial biomass across the western Greenland Ice Sheet

Meteorology and meltwater production

The study period of July 23 to 29, 2014 was characterised by predominantly clear-sky conditions with a mean two-metre air temperature of 1.9 °C (Fig. 2) and consistent diurnal melt variability, typically peaking at between 3 and 4 mm h−1 at 13:00–14:00. Ninety local cryoconite holes and 57 shallow experimental auger holes indicated that the near-surface water table was located 7.5 (± 3.9) to 10.9 (± 5.4) cm below the ice surface, respectively. A total of 47 successful recharge experiments were conducted, yielding a mean hydraulic conductivity (K) of 0.28 (± 0.34) m d−1 (Fig. 2d). The K-values derived from 23–26 cm and 34–36 cm deep auger holes are from statistically similar populations (U = 522.5, p = 0.37). Comparison of K against melt rate (Fig. 3a) and daily melt cycle timing (Fig. 3b) indicates there is no strong interdependency, although water table height within the weathering crust correlates positively with K (ρ = 0.66, p < 0.001) it is not associated with the instantaneous melt rate (ρ = −0.12, p = 0.43).

Fig. 2: Time-series plots of hydrometeorological variables at the S6 weather station location during the study period in 2014. a Record of incident shortwave radiation and daily mean surface albedo with associated temporal trends before and after the cloudy conditions on day of year (DOY) 209. b Air temperature over the 9-day study period. c Estimated ice melt according to a simple point-based energy balance model (see Methods). d The derived weathering crust hydraulic conductivity (K) values for 26 and 36 cm deep auger holes. e Microbial abundance in the recharge water samples associated with individual bail-recharge experiments; note the 105 cells mL−1 threshold (dashed line) used to define samples as outliers (see Methods). Full size image

Fig. 3: Scatter plots comparing melt conditions, near-surface hydraulic conductivity and microbial abundance. a Relationship between hydraulic conductivity (K) and coincident melt. b Association between K and time relative to peak melt. c Scatter plot of microbial abundance and coincident melt. d Scatter plot of microbial abundance and time relative to peak melt. Sample points are grouped and shaded according to the day of year (DOY) collection date, and those assessed as outliers, with >1 × 105 cells mL−1 (see Methods), are shown with hollowed markers above a dashed line. Full size image

Microbial abundance and mobility

The 73 water samples recovered from both fully and partially recharged auger holes in bare-ice show a mean microbial abundance of 2.28 × 104 cells mL−1 (±1.91 × 104 cells mL−1 standard deviation) (Fig. 2e). Abundance exhibits no significant correlation with contemporaneous melt rate (ρ = 0.07, p = 0.53), but at the 95% confidence level suggests a slight negative relationship with time since daily peak melt (ρ = −0.26, p = 0.03), where both melt variables provide proxies for diurnal energy receipt and weathering crust development (see Fig. 3c, d). The cell size distribution from recharge waters (Fig. 4) reveals that the dominant size of SYBR Gold stained cells was 1–2 µm, representing 50% (± 7.0% standard deviation) of the suspended microbial abundance. The <1 μm category represents a mean of 19% (± 5.5%) of the total microbial abundance, but may include large viruses, thereby overestimating the true cell count. The microbial abundance in each of the six size classes were moderately to highly correlated (0.28 < ρ < 0.93, p < 0.05).

Fig. 4: Microbial abundance in weathering crust water samples according to cell size. Microbial size fractions and summary statistics for n = 73 independent meltwater samples drawn from the saturated zone within the weathering crust; the nominal classes of bacteria and algae are shown in blue and red, respectively. Samples with total microbial abundance >105 cells mL−1 were excluded (n = 10). Full size image

To examine the association between microbial abundance and ice surface hydrology, 26 completed recharge experiments were paired with coincident enumerations and reveal an inverse relationship between the hydraulic conductivity and microbial abundance, described by an exponential decay function (coefficient of determination r2 = 0.50, p < 0.001: Fig. 5a). To differentiate between bacteria (and archaea) and larger algae, a 10 µm size classification threshold was applied37. Examination of the association between K and abundance independently for these nominal bacteria and algae classes highlights similar non-linear, inverse relationships (respectively, r2 = 0.51, p < 0.001 and r2 = 0.34, p < 0.002: Fig. 5b), but with a reduced rate of algal abundance decline as the hydraulic conductivity increases.

Fig. 5: Relationships between microbial abundance and hydraulic conductivity (K). a Scatter plot of hydraulic conductivity (K) and total microbial abundance for n = 29 successful, independent recharge experiments showing ordinary least squares (OLS) exponential regression relationship and coefficient of determination (r2) excluding the outlying samples (n = 3) with >1 × 105 cells mL−1 (see Methods) shown with hollowed markers above a dashed line. b Scatter plot, as in a, of K against abundance for the size-defined bacterial and algal classes, again indicating the non-linear OLS regression line and r2, and outlying samples indicated with hollow markers. Full size image

Microbial and carbon fluxes

To investigate the microbial fluxes within our supraglacial catchment, we assimilate our field-based measurements with a 1 m horizontal resolution DEM (Fig. 1b). Based on observations of the water table, we infer that porous ice extends to ~0.4 m depth with a hydrologically active, saturated weathering crust thickness of 0.29 m; by applying an effective porosity (ϕ) of 22% (ref. 31), the cross-sectional water flow area can be determined. Considering saturated transport through the weathering crust under Darcian flow28,36, the throughflow velocity (v t ) is given by:

$${v}_{t}=K\Delta h/\phi$$ (1)

where Δh is the average local surface slope (0.022 m m−1). With a mean value for hydraulic conductivity (K) of 0.28 m d−1, we determine a spatially averaged weathering crust throughflow velocity of 0.028 m d−1 and a specific meltwater discharge of 0.0018 m3 d−1. Typically, at our study site located within the western sector of the Greenland Ice Sheet, ablating bare-ice and, by inference, its hydraulically active weathering crust is exposed, on average, for around 70 days (or 76%) of the summer melt season20,38. Accordingly, using our derived mean and maximum v t values, respectively, only 22 to 66% of the catchment’s weathering crust area delivers interstitial meltwater directly to the stream network seasonally (Fig. 1b).

From aerial photogrammetry of our study catchment, we calculate a bare-ice weathering crust area of 6.84 × 104 m2 drained immediately (i.e., ≤1 m) into the stream network. Coupling this stream bank area with our estimates of mean throughflow velocity and mean microbial abundance we derive a daily microbial cell flux of 2.80 × 1012, which equates to 5.73 × 1012 cells km−2 d−1 when scaled across the entire catchment. Using our uppermost observed K-value, the specific discharge, total and specific cell fluxes increase to 0.008 m3 d−1, 1.27 × 1013 cells d−1 and 2.61 × 1013 cells km−2 d−1.

To convert the daily cell fluxes to biomass estimates (see Methods), we apply a constant carbon content to derive a minimum, and a biovolume ratio to determine a maximum. Employing these approaches, for a conservative throughflow velocity, we propose the carbon efflux from the study catchment’s interfluvial area (~0.32 km2) to the supraglacial stream network lies between 8.36 × 10−5 and 0.017 kg C km−2 d−1; on inclusion of the contribution from the larger (>15 μm) algal class, these values upwardly adjust to 1.36 × 10−4 and 0.055 kg C km−2 d−1 (Table 1). This wide range of estimates highlights the dependence of carbon biomass approximations on the methods employed and the potential entrainment of larger cyanobacteria and algae.

Table 1 Catchment-wide microbial abundance and carbon biomass estimated using bacterial and algal cell constants, allometric and constant ratios, and using published supraglacial community doubling times over a single day residence time. Full size table

Weathering crust hydrology

Our analysis demonstrates that an extensive saturated porous layer, with a water table extending from ~0.1 m below the surface, is hydraulically active in a study catchment located on the ablating western margin of the Greenland Ice Sheet. Calculations of the weathering crust’s hydraulic conductivity of 10−6–10−5 m s−1 and throughflow velocity of 10−7–10−6 m s−1 are comparable to those reported for unconsolidated, saturated silt and karstic sandstone39, but are typically an order of magnitude lower than that reported for firn40. Our hydraulic conductivity compares well to other glacier surfaces across the northern hemisphere36, but is somewhat lower than assessments made using different methods41,42, and two orders of magnitude less than that theoretically estimated for Greenland by Yang et al.28. We propose that their coarse, 3 m resolution DEM and larger (>2000 m2) stream-defining contributing area threshold aggregates the two hydrological functions of the slow interstitial near-surface matrix, and fast rills and micro-channels43, yielding more rapid transit times. The hydrological function of the weathering crust is further compounded by macro-spatial variations in hydraulics, the saturated and unsaturated zones, near-surface fracturing processes and ice structure and crystal sizes31,32,36,44. Given these intrinsic environmental controls, the derivation of a spatially and/or temporally consistent estimate of the hydraulic conductivity from coarse resolution topographic metrics without any ground measurements is problematic.

Unsurprisingly, our throughflow velocities of <0.13 m d−1 for the weathering crust are markedly lower than supraglacial stream and river velocities of 104–106 m d−1 (ref. 45,46), but are similar to those reported for low-gradient ablating sea ice surfaces47. Though slow, the throughflow velocities could increase if the water table within the weather crust rose into the higher porosity uppermost unsaturated ice layer31,44,48. Our calculated meltwater efflux from the weathering crust to the stream network represents a relatively small proportion of the total discharge in the supraglacial channels, emphasising the potential importance of flow contributions from within the unsaturated layer and micro-channels, and which merits further investigation. Nonetheless, the slow transit of water through the saturated weathering crust hydraulically acts to delay surface meltwater runoff28,32 and impedes any associated microbe and nutrient transport.

Microbial abundance and mobility

Our estimates for microbial abundance in the recharge water compare well to other supraglacial enumerations using flow cytometry10,49 as well as alternative methods10,34,35,50,51. We derive a microbial load of 1.46 × 109 cells m−2 for the hydraulically active weathering crust, with a minimum of 1.46 × 108 cells m−2 (Table 1) taken as the background load. The three standard methods52 applied to estimate net biomass stored in the near-surface yield a range of 0.02 to 4.3 kg C km−2 excluding the largest algae, or 0.03 to 14.0 kg C km−2 including these >15 µm cells. Assuming the allometric biomass method provides the most robust calculation52, our best conservative estimate of the interfluvial weathering crust carbon load is 3.6 kg C km−2, or 12.6 kg C km−2 if algae are included. If we consider the inclusion of elevated microbial abundance related to discrete dust concentrations or algal blooms within our sample set (see Methods), the mean abundance is increased to 6.12 × 104 cells mL−1, and our load rises to 3.9 × 109 cells m−2 or 0.05 to 34.1 kg C km−2.

The contrast in the hydraulic conductivity and abundance relationships between bacterial and algal categories suggests size-selective mobilisation: either bacteria are more rapidly depleted or excluded from transport as throughflow increases, or microbe availability is controlled by processes delivering or releasing cells from the ice surface or englacial environment. We suggest that these controlling processes may include mechanical filtering within the weathering crust ice matrix49,53; extrusion of exopolysaccharides (EPS) or other critical compounds54,55,56; or hydrological elution (flushing) with increased melt, analogous to the ‘first flush effect’57 at diurnal, synoptic and/or seasonal timescales as alluded to by the weak correlation between abundance and time since daily peak melt (Fig. 3d).

Microbial export from western Greenland’s weathering crust

At our study catchment, we estimate that between 1.4 × 1014 and 6.2 × 1014 cells were liberated from the interfluve area to supraglacial stream transport during the 2014 ablation season, which had a bare-ice duration of 68 days. These values equate to 0.3 and 1.2 kg C (or 9.2 and 21 kg C if large algae are included) using an allometric best-estimate of biomass. If we consider our study catchment to be representative of all the moulin terminating supraglacial catchments across the ice sheet’s western ablation zone22, upscaling our catchment data suggests that between 1.8 × 1018 and 8.3 × 1018 microbial cells were delivered to the subglacial drainage system over the 2014 ablation season. Accounting for the different biomass estimation methods, this equates to a seasonal carbon delivery of 25 kg C to 3.0 × 105 kg C from western Greenland’s ablation zone under a mean throughflow velocity (or 42 kg C to 1.7 × 104 kg C if large algae are included). These biomass assessments increase to 102 to 105 kg C under the maximum observed throughflow velocity.

Using the mean hydraulic conductivity and the allometric biomass conversion, we calculate that over the entire 2014 ablation season 0.3 to 1.1 kg C km−2 of microbial cellular carbon was delivered from the supraglacial drainage network to the subglacial environment in western Greenland. However, weathering crust development and biomass transport are defined by the cumulative shortwave radiation receipt and the length of the bare-ice melt season. Therefore, to contextualise our observations in 2014, a typical or average melt year, we recalculate our biomass fluxes for 2006 and 2012: anomalously low and high melt years. Using the mean throughflow velocity and all the biomass estimates, we derive a flux of between 7.2 × 10−4 kg C km−2 and 0.5 kg C km−2 for the 2006 low melt year. For 2012, which sustained high melt, these estimates increase fourfold to 3.1 × 10−3 kg C km−2 and 2.1 kg C km−2. Refining these biomass export estimates on a by-catchment basis, we find a mean of 9.8 kg C km−2 and a maximum of 21.8 kg C km−2 in 2014, with 4.1 kg C km−2 and 16.6 kg C km−2 in 2006, and 15.9 kg C km−2 and 23.6 kg C km−2 in 2012; inclusion of large algae more than doubles these seasonal biomass flux values.

The wide range of values in our assessment of cellular carbon delivery from the weathering crust emphasises its dependence on the melt season duration and intensity, the near-surface hydraulic conductivity of glacier ice, the representative microbial abundance in transport, the biomass conversion utilised, and the treatment of larger algal size fractions. Moreover, the definition of the supraglacial stream network that transports the cells released from the weathering crust also influences these estimates; a simple linear relationship exists between the seasonal mass of cellular carbon entrained and the proportion of a catchment that is defined as stream bank, with a halving of stream-adjacent area leading to a 50% reduction in the carbon biomass transported to downstream environments. We focus our attention on biomass efflux from the saturated weathering crust, which does not account for meltwater and microbe transport through the unsaturated portion of the near-surface ice and, therefore, represents a baseline. Our calculations also assume that the weathering crust is not responding dynamically over synoptic time-scales48 and, hence we report a cellular carbon liberation to serve as a benchmark that invites future refinement through further investigation of the hydrological configuration, dynamics and functioning of the supraglacial interfluve environment.

Microbial accumulation in the weathering crust

Our low observed throughflow velocity of 0.28 m d−1 coupled with a mean distance-to-stream index across our catchment of 7.24 ± 6.6 m (Fig. 1b), suggests microbes will experience extended transit times through the weathering crust photic zone. As this transit time exceeds typical 4 d doubling times determined for bacteria50 and algae58 in glacial meltwaters, we propose that the weathering crust is a locus for microbially-driven biogeochemical processes, carbon and nutrient transformations, and community growth. The ablating ice surface continually replenishes the weathering crust with emergent and deposited microbes, and there is an ongoing nutrient supply associated with both aeolian-derived and emergent mineral dusts. Solute-rich water films surrounding individual ice crystals are also actively replenished throughout the summer ablation season53.

A range of microbial biomass doubling times from 1 to 5.5 days12,34,50,58 have been derived for supraglacial habitats, with 11 days determined for the photic zone community sampled from a Alaskan glacier’s weathering crust35. Taking the lowest concentration of cells observed in recharge waters (2.3 × 103 cells mL−1) as a conservative estimate of antecedent near-surface microbial load, we calculate microbial abundance increases of 1.5 × 102 to 2.3 × 103 cells mL−1 d−1 using published doubling times. This translates to between 1.4 × 10−4 and 1.4 kg km−2 d−1 of accumulated organic carbon (i.e., the increase in cell numbers) in the weathering crust: the minimum estimate assumes 11 fg per cell, and an 11 d doubling time (excluding large algae), while the maximum includes >15 µm algal cells, and assumes a 1 d doubling time with constant biovolume ratios (see Table 1).

Numerous factors affect supraglacial microbial growth, such as exposure to sunlight, nutrient and water availability58,59. In the absence of a well-constrained logistic growth curve for both bacterial and algal communities, we apply a 4 d doubling time to derive a conservative allometric best estimate of cellular carbon accumulation of 0.07 kg km−2 d−1 (or 0.24 kg km−2 d−1 if large algae are included) assuming that optimal conditions persist throughout the average melt-season (Table 1). This value is lower, as would be expected, yet comparable with estimates of microbial productivity for the phototrophic algal community at the ice surface (0.23–0.36 kg C km−2 d−1)16,58 and mineral-rich cryoconite that typically covers up to 8% of the ice surface (8.7 kg C km−2 d−1)16. It is important to note that these accumulation rates do not include the antecedent concentrations, long-residence time, or emergent populations. Hence, with equivalent allometric biomass efflux projections of only 0.01 kg C km−2 d−1 (or 0.05 kg C km−2 d−1 including large algae), our analysis demonstrates the potential for cellular biomass accumulation within the near-surface weathering crust. This hypothesis is further emphasised by coupling our weathering crust data with published algal and cryoconite productivity estimates for the location16,58 to account for the three constituent supraglacial interfluve environments. We assume that 35% of the bare-ice surface is characterised by active supraglacial streams, as found in our study catchment, with the remaining interfluvial area occupied by the weathering crust and algae, and exhibiting a cryoconite coverage of 8%. This yields near-surface biomass accumulation estimates ranging from 0.59 to 0.82 kg C km−2 d−1, which far exceed the projected maximum efflux of 0.25 kg C km−2 d−1 for the site. Consequently, the weathering crust theoretically undergoes a substantive gain in cellular carbon over the melt-season.

Implications for the carbon cycle of the Greenland Ice Sheet

Our observations of microbial abundance at the S6 site resonates with those previously reported elsewhere for supraglacial meltwaters34,35,49,50 confirming that the ice sheet’s weathering crust is a biologically-active habitat. Our study catchment suggests that the near-surface weathering crust in western Greenland exhibits an in situ storage of 1.5 × 1015 cells km−2, equivalent to between 0.02 and 14.0 kg C km−2, depending on the biomass conversion applied. This near-surface habitat is hydrologically active and characterised by protracted residence times owing to slow transport of meltwater through the spatially extensive porous interfluve area. To improve models of near-surface microbial transport, it is essential to explore the microbe entrainment and transport-controlling environmental characteristics (such as local ionic strength, water pH, pore space configuration and roughness, as seen in other porous media60) and biophysical responses54,55,56. For example, the crystal size and dust content of Greenland’s ablation area is known to vary, in part due to the era when the emergent ice was formed61; such properties will influence spatial patterns in surface hydraulic conductivity and microbe entrainment. Nonetheless, the mean near-surface weathering crust hydraulic conductivity measured across the study catchment, during a typical Greenland melt season62, compares well to other supraglacial evaluations36, and yields a specific daily microbe flux of only 4.1 × 107 cells. Here, we expand on three core implications of this low rate of near-surface cellular biomass transport: the fluvial export of biomass from the ice sheet surface, the accumulation of biomass in the weathering crust, and the associated supraglacial carbon cycling.

Across an area of ~14 × 103 km2 in western Greenland during 2014, our allometric best-estimate of the ablation season biomass export from the surface weathering crust to moulins descending into the ice sheet interior is 3.8 to 15.5 tonnes of cellular carbon. This highlights the importance of the flushing of organic matter from the ice sheet’s surface to the subglacial environment. In low-melt years, these biomass estimates can decrease by an order of magnitude, while in high-melt years the values can double. However, current understanding of the nature of meltwater routing, transit times and the redox conditions in Greenland’s subglacial environment is incomplete. Therefore, we propose that the transport and potential subglacial deposition and storage of cellular organic carbon and associated compounds by inefficient basal drainage networks enhances microbe-water-rock interaction times and ratios, and provides a viable and contributory source of carbon for the support of heterotrophs23 and for methanogenesis63 at the ice sheet bed. Moreover, with knowledge that at least a portion of the weathering crust communities are active51,56,58, through their export from the supraglacial environment, they may deliver functionality to, and inoculate downstream sub- and pro-glacial aquatic systems. It is also established that the weathering crust evolves and decays, respectively, under clear-sky and cloudy or rainfall-dominated conditions48. Consequently, the synoptic and seasonal patterns, and future of supraglacial cellular biomass export warrant further investigation given the increasing clear-sky ablation season phases64, expanding bare-ice area20 and/or more frequent rainfall events65 forecast for Greenland under future atmospheric warming.

The abundance and proliferation of microbial cells across the bare-ice ablation zone is dependent on the duration of the melt season and cumulative shortwave irradiance14. Our findings highlight how cell export from the ice surface is also conditioned by these environmental variables indicating that, during high melt years, two competing amplification mechanisms interact at seasonal time-scales: in situ microbial biomass accumulation and hydrological export both increase. Nonetheless, our assertion that cellular biomass export lies below the equivalent cellular load or estimated accumulation is of particular significance given the biological-darkening of the ice sheet (bio-albedo), where microbial abundance strongly influences the bare-ice reflectivity, darkens surface ice and enhances surface melt cycles9,11,12,13,14,58. Studies suggest that the darkening phenomenon on the ice sheet is driven by predominantly phototrophic algal growth in the top few centimetres of the ice sheet12,13,14,58. Our results indicate the potential for autochthonous microbial carbon accumulation in this shallow near-surface weathering crust; such accumulation also contributes to this biological darkening of the ice. Variability in the accumulation and export of cellular biomass, respectively, within and from the weathering crust can contribute to the strong inter- and intra-annual variation in observed ice sheet albedo38,66.

The disparity between the accumulation and export of cellular biomass across the western sector of the ice sheet also imparts a number of biogeochemical cycling processes. For example, with cryoconite holes punctuating48 and hydraulically linked44 to the porous weathering crust, it is unknown whether these features represent biomass sinks where a proportion of the entrained microbes within the near-surface become bound to cryoconite granules55 and are removed from the water column. Carbon cycling within the weathering crust itself is also promoted through cell mortality, from grazing by protists, viral lysis and photolysis34. Indeed, the cycling of organic carbon and exudation or release of dissolved organic carbon (DOC) by microbes is commonly reported in supraglacial meltwaters3,15,23,67,68 and is evidenced by elevated DOC in near-surface ice69. There will likely be a preference for the cycling of new, labile, rather than older, recalcitrant, ‘fossil’ carbon70. Moreover, the extended residence time of microbes within the weathering crust can also account for DOC consumption56. Combined, these processes will modulate the organic carbon and associated compounds supplied to subglacial and downstream environments. Given geophysical evidence of saturated sediments at least 1 m thick beneath the western Greenland Ice Sheet71,72, coupled with indications of subglacial methane cycling63 and the emergence of methane-saturated proglacial waters4, our findings confirm a considerable organic carbon flux enters and is likely sequestered and/or transformed within the subglacial environment. Consequently, there remains a need to better constrain microbial carbon cycling pathways and their controls across supraglacial, subglacial and proglacial environments in Greenland.