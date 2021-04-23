A heterocyte glycolipid-based calibration to reconstruct past continental climate change

Our biomarker data demonstrates that HGs are present in all of the studied freshwater environments. This is consistent with their presence in North American29 and European freshwater lakes16,19 as well as microbial biofilms collected from Antarctica19, Iceland30, and Svalbard31. These studies have shown that HG 26 diols and HG 26 keto-ols are most widespread16,17,18,29, in agreement with the ubiquitous presence of cyanobacteria belonging to the Nostocaceae (such as Anabaena spp., Aphanizomenon spp., Nodularia spp.) as part of the phytoplankton community in lakes worldwide20. Both HGs were also most widespread and abundant in the East African (0.53 ± 0.25 of all HGs) as well as tropical to polar lake surface sediments and ponds (0.37 ± 0.35 of all HGs; Supplementary Table 2). Similar to previous culture studies18,21 and observations from a time series experiment16, the fractional abundances of HG 26 diols and HG 26 keto-ols showed significant changes along the altitudinal gradient of East African lakes and between lakes of different climate zones (Figs. 2–4; Supplementary Tables 2 and 3). In general, HG 26 diols increased in abundance with decreasing altitude and increasing SWT as well as from polar to tropical latitudes, while HG 26 keto-ols showed an opposing trend.

Bivariate correlation analysis demonstrates that changes in the fractional abundance of the most dominant HG 26 diol in the East African lakes are positively correlated with SWT (r = 0.953; p < 0.0001; n = 42; Supplementary Table 6). In contrast, variations in the fractional abundance of the most dominant HG 26 keto-ols show a strong negative and statistically significant correlation with SWT (r = −0.979; p < 0.0001; n = 42). Similar correlations between the fractional abundance of HG 26 diols and HG 26 keto-ols and temperature have been observed previously in cultured cyanobacteria21 and environmental samples16,19. Statistical analysis also indicates a strong positive correlation of changes in HDI 26 values with SWT (r = 0.975; p < 0.0001; n = 42). In addition, the HDI 26 shows significant correlations with elevation, mean annual air temperature (MAAT) and bottom water temperature (BWT; Supplementary Table 6). Significant but generally weak correlations are observed with water depth, conductivity, surface (SW pH) as well as bottom water pH (BW pH) and bottom water dissolved oxygen concentrations (BW DO; Supplementary Table 6). These parameters, however, are also all significantly correlated with SWT, suggesting a minor or only indirect influence of parameters other than temperature on the abundance of both HGs and the calculation of the HDI 26 . Partial correlation analysis indeed demonstrates that none of these variables (except elevation and MAAT) show a significant correlation with the abundances of HG 26 diols and HG 26 keto-ols after the effect of SWT as a control variable is removed (Supplementary Table 7). Generally low or absent correlations of HG abundances with environmental parameters, such as pH and DO, have been reported previously from lake systems16,29, providing additional evidence that SWT, either by controlling the amount of oxygen dissolved in lake water or the rate of oxygen diffusion into the heterocyte, regulates the synthesis of HGs. These structural changes in the heterocyte cell envelope likely alter the properties of the gas diffusion barrier against the entry of atmospheric gases (including O 2 ) into the heterocyte in order to allow for optimal N 2 fixation21. No correlations with lake surface area, water column conductivity, SW DO or organic matter content, and the abundance of HG 26 diols and HG 26 keto-ols or the HDI 26 are observed (Supplementary Table 6).

The HDI 26 employs the relative abundances of HG 26 diols and HG 26 keto-ols to infer changes in water temperature16. In the East African as well as globally distributed lakes and ponds, both components occur as two structural isomers (Supplementary Table 3). Their retention time is indistinguishable from that of HG 26 diols and HG 26 keto-ols in cultured cyanobacteria, arguing for a direct biological origin of these components and against sedimentary production via rearrangement reactions. This may suggest that there is little impact of diagenetic overprinting on the distribution pattern of HG 26 diols and HG 26 keto-ols in sediments. For the two structural modifications of the HG 26 diol, the strongest correlation with SWT was noted for the most dominant early eluting isomer (r = 0.953; p < 0.0001; n = 42; Fig. 2). In the case of the two varieties of the HG 26 keto-ol, a generally strong correlation with SWT was observed with the later eluting isomer (r = −0.964; p < 0.0001; n = 42), which was dominating in lakes of Biozones 2 and 3. In all lakes of Biozone 1, however, the early eluting isomer of the HG 26 keto-ol was predominant (Fig. 4). Changes in the relative abundance of individual HG isomers in response to variations in growth temperature were reported previously from the thermophilic cyanobacterium Mastigocladus sp. and considered as an alternative means for fine-tuning the properties of the gas diffusion barrier by synthesizing HGs with different spatial dimensions of the sugar moiety30. This finding is corroborated by the changes in the dominance of the HG 26 keto-ol isomers observed here. Taking these observations into account, the best correlation with SWT (r = −0.979; p < 0.0001; n = 42) was obtained by selecting the most abundant HG 26 keto-ol isomer in each sample for the calculation of the HDI 26 . Our data thus provides evidence for a significant correlation between SWT and the relative abundances of HG 26 diols and HG 26 keto-ols in the East African lake surface sediments and, together with previous culture experiments18,21, indicate that the HDI 26 is primarily controlled by temperature-induced changes in the composition of the heterocyte cell envelope.

Regression analysis indicates that the HDI 26 and SWT are best correlated using the following linear equation in the East African lake surface sediments: HDI 26 = 0.0155 × SWT + 0.5619 (r2 = 0.95, n = 0.42; RSME = 1.8 °C; Fig. 5). Although a strong relationship between the HDI 26 and SWT is evident across the dataset, some of the lakes clearly deviate from the general trend, including Eldoret Nakuru 2 (2217 masl) and Nyamswiga (1463 masl). Some of the scatter may be related to shifts in the cyanobacterial community between different biozones or be caused by multiple cyanobacterial species with different blooming periods and/or different temperature responses towards the synthesis of HGs within a lake. These effects, however, may be partially counteracted by the time-integrating nature of sediment archives. As the sedimentary HG signal represents a multi-year average, this may reduce the overall impact of interannual variability and species differences on local to regional scales and contribute to the generally strong correlation of the HDI 26 with SWT observed in the East African lakes.

Fig. 5: Cross plot of HDI 26 (heterocyte diol index of 26 carbon atoms) values versus surface water temperature (SWT) in East African and other globally distributed lakes and ponds. Note that the four high-elevation tarns of Biozone 3 (>4300 masl) are not included in the calculation of the correlation coefficiency of East African lakes (black regression line and calibration). For comparison, regression lines of SWT and HDI 26 values extracted from surface sediments of tropical to polar lakes and ponds (blue regression line and calibration) as well as water column samples (purple regression line and calibration) of temperate Lake Schreventeich16 are displayed, showing regional differences in the correlation between the synthesis of heterocyte glycolipids and water temperatures. Black dots = African lakes; red triangles = tropical Indonesian lakes; green squares = temperate European lakes; open blue diamond = subpolar Laguna Potrok Aike; dark blue diamonds = Antarctic meltwater ponds; purple triangles = water column samples of Lake Schreventeich16. Error bars indicate the SD based on replicate sample analyses. Full size image

To investigate whether a similar correlation exists on a global scale, we also applied the HDI 26 to surface sediments of lakes and ponds from polar to tropical climate zones. This approach resulted in the following strong linear global correlation: HDI 26 = 0.0167 × SWT + 0.5041 (r2 = 0.99, n = 8; RSME = 1.7 °C; Fig. 5). Again, the most dominant HG 26 diol and HG 26 keto-ol isomers were used for the calculation of the HDI 26 as this iteration of the proxy yielded the strongest correlation with SWT. Analysis of covariance demonstrates that the East African lake and the calibration of the globally distributed lakes have no statistically significant difference in slope (p = 0.17) but do differ in the intercepts of the regression lines (p = 0.007). Very similar offsets in HDI 26 values have been observed in cultured cyanobacteria21, suggesting that on a global scale species-specific effects in geographical distinct regions may become more pronounced and changes in the cyanobacterial community may require regional calibrations for the accurate reconstruction of SWTs using the HDI 26 . This is also suggested by the difference in slope and intercept of the transfer function established for water column samples from Lake Schreventeich16 and those reported here (Fig. 5). Together these observations argue for additional environmental and cultures studies to further constrain the differential control of temperature on the HDI 26 .

Replicate analysis of selected lake surface sediments across the entire sample set revealed that the analytical accuracy with which the HDI 26 can be determined is on average ± 0.002. This equals to an analytical error of ±0.2 °C. A larger uncertainty in the determination of past lake water temperatures is usually embedded in the calibration function. The root-mean-square error (RSME), a measure for the uncertainty in temperature prediction, of the East African and global lake transfer functions is 1.8 and 1.7 °C, respectively (Supplementary Table 3). Moreover, the RSME does not evidence any apparent deviation from linearity across the investigated temperature interval. This suggests that the proxy is not affected by differential lipid synthesis towards the extreme ends of the temperature spectrum (Supplementary Table 3). The accuracy with which SWTs can be reconstructed from lacustrine archives using the HDI 26 is thus in a similar order of magnitude compared to other commonly applied geochemical temperature proxies32,33 and bioindicators34.

Seasonality and habitat depth strongly control biological productivity and have been demonstrated to impact proxy-based climate reconstructions35,36. Due to the close equatorial position of the East African lakes, variation in SWT over a full annual cycle is only minor and ranges between 2 and 3 °C37,38. In contrast, temperate to polar lakes are characterized by a significantly larger seasonality and more pronounced changes in temperature and productivity. In temperate Lake Constance (southern Germany), measured SWTs range from 5.1 to 25.9 °C (annual mean of 12.3 °C). Surface sediments of this lake yielded a HDI 26 -based SWT of 19.1 °C (Supplementary Table 3). This ~7 °C bias towards higher water temperatures compared to the annual mean implies that the HDI 26 –reconstructed SWT records the summer maximum of cyanobacterial activity observed in Lake Constance. A very similar bias has been reported previously from temperate Lake Schreventeich (northern Germany), in which the HDI 26 recorded a late summer temperature signal16. Such an observation is also in agreement with a growth optimum of cyanobacteria shifted to higher temperatures compared to most eukaryotic algae39 and reduced availability of combined nitrogen in surface waters during summer, which promotes growth of diazotrophic cyanobacteria40. This suggests that sedimentary HG distribution patterns in temperate to polar lakes and ponds are biased by increased summer productivity and that the HDI 26 in such settings does reflect a seasonal and not a mean annual temperature signal. In contrast, changes in habitat depths of heterocytous cyanobacteria are likely to exert only a minor control on the HDI 26 signal. Heterocytous cyanobacteria can control their buoyancy and to some extent actively regulate their position in the water column, where they commonly form a dense cover on or close to the surface41. Extensive shading of the underlying water column during such bloom events can preclude major vertical migration of heterocytous cyanobacteria and restricts their presence close to the surface. In contrast to other organic temperature proxies (such as the TEX 86 ), the habitat depth of the biological sources of HGs is thus comparatively well-constrained and limited to the uppermost body of the epilimnion.

Despite the overall good correlation between SWT and the HDI 26 , four of the East African lakes expressed relatively high HDI 26 values compared to measured water temperatures (Fig. 4). These all comprise the clear and mostly shallow high-elevation tarns of Biozone 3 (>4300 masl). HG profiles of these lakes are distinctly different from those of other East African lakes. Based on comparison with HG distribution patterns derived from culture experiments17,25, benthic cyanobacteria of the genus Scytonema are likely most dominant in these tarns, which points to a significant shift in the cyanobacterial community. In the absence of large seasonal temperature variation, the observed bias in calculated HDI 26 values may either be explained by a species-specific effect with a different response in lipid synthesis to temperature and/or induced by heating of cell surfaces due to light energy absorption via photosynthetic and photoprotective pigments. In situ measurements and remote sensing demonstrated that through this mechanisms, cyanobacterial surface blooms can increase temperature locally by 1–5 °C above ambient water42,43,44. Local heating of cell surfaces of pelagic cyanobacteria or shallow benthic mats may, at least in parts, explain the unexpectedly high HDI 26 values observed in the high-elevation tarns. Other factors, including increased UV radiation or contributions of terrestrial heterocytous cyanobacteria with potentially different HG responses to temperature, may also affect HG distributions. Although such contributions—in particular during bloom events—may only be little, this needs to be explored in future studies.

In order to evaluate the potential of the HDI 26 in reconstructing past variations in continental climates, we investigated HG distribution patterns in sediment core NP04-KH04-4A-1K collected from tropical Lake Tanganyika. The core was obtained from the distal margin of the Kayla Platform, located in the central part of the lake, in a water depth of ~330 m. The recovered sediment sequence consists of a succession of alternating diatomaceous oozes and massive to silty clays28. 14C AMS radiocarbon dating and stratigraphic correlation with parallel core KH03 indicate that the 729 cm-long sediment sequence covers the last ~37,000 years of East African climate history45. Lake Tanganyika surface sediments contained abundant HG 26 diols and HG 26 keto-ols. The HDI 26 -reconstructed SWT of the surface sediment using our East African lake calibration function is 27.2 °C. This temperature is well within the measured annual SWT variation of Lake Tanganyika, which ranges from 24.1 to 28.5 °C based on a 5-year average for the time period from 2004 to 200938. The sedimentary HG distribution thus seems to record the temperature of highest cyanobacterial productivity but also in this tropical lake seems to be biased towards a warmer water temperature signal, despite the comparatively low annual SWT variability.

In the Lake Tanganyika sediment sequence, HG distribution patterns are highly variable and shift from a dominance of HG 30 triols (0.73 ± 0.19) and HG 30 keto-diols (0.05 ± 0.04) during the LGM to the predominance of HG 26 diols (0.87 ± 0.01) and HG 26 keto-ols (0.02 ± 0.01) observed in the lake surface sediment (Supplementary Table 4). These variations in the distribution of HGs are likely related to changes in the cyanobacterial community and during the LGM may arise from the spread of mat-forming cyanobacteria in the littoral and subsequent sediment transport to the profundal in a lake with a water level 250–300 m lower than present28,46.

HDI 26 -reconstructed SWTs of Lake Tanganyika show significant variations over time that relate to global climate trends as well as abrupt climate change events (Fig. 6; Supplementary Table 5). At the base of the record (~37,000 years BP), the HDI 26 -calculated SWT was 23.8 °C. Over the following 10,000 years, the lake water cooled by 1.3 °C. During the LGM, the HDI 26 -inferred temperature averaged ~22.5 °C and started to increase between 19,000 and 15,000 years BP, in line with rising global atmospheric CO 2 concentrations (Fig. 6)47. SWT continued to increase during the deglacial period and the early Holocene to yield a maximum of 26.5 °C during the mid-Holocene (~4200 years BP), during a CO 2 minimum but in keeping with other records from the African tropics48. Thereafter, HDI 26 temperatures decreased gradually by ~1.8 °C and started to increase again after ~1,700 years BP to reach a temperature maximum of 27.2 °C in modern Lake Tanganyika.

Fig. 6: Downcore plot of HDI 26 -reconstructed surface water temperatures in Lake Tanganyika in comparison with global CO 2 records and regional records of East African deglacial warming. Profiles are plotted as follows: a Deglacial CO 2 record from the Dome Concordia (Dome C) and other ice cores47. b Tropical Lake Malawi TEX 86 lake water temperature (LWT) record49,50. Light and dark purple shaded areas denote 68% and 95% confidence intervals of the reconstruction based on bootstrapping of the respective calibration56. c HDI 26 -based surface water temperature (SWT) record and TEX 86 -LWT record57 in tropical Lake Tanganyika. Light blue shading denotes the age range of the regional last glacial maximum (LGM), defined by 10Be ages of moraines from the Rwenzori Mountains69, and the Younger Dryas (YD) cold event54. The gray shaded area indicates the calibration uncertainty associated with the TEX 86 . The calibration uncertainty of the HDI 26 is indicated in light orange, while the analytical error based on replicate measurements is shown in dark orange. Full size image

Our HDI 26 -SWT record indicates an overall ~4.1 °C warming in tropical East Africa from the LGM until the onset of the industrial period. This warming is generally similar to other late Pleistocene and Holocene climate records obtained from East African Rift Valley lakes, such as Lake Malawi49,50 and Lake Turkana51. Moreover, our temperature record is within the range of estimated deglacial warming in low-elevation tropical East Africa of 4 ± 2 °C based on pollen52 and lipid palaeothermometers53. Besides the superimposed long-term temperature trend, the HDI 26 also provides evidence for abrupt climate change events. Though the resolution of our record is too low to study millennial-scale changes in detail, the HDI 26 indicates a decline in SWT by ~0.4 °C about ~12,800 years BP, roughly coincident with the onset of the Younger Dryas (YD) cold event54 (Fig. 6). Equivalent cooling during the YD chronozone has also been documented at other locations in East Africa, such as Lake Albert55, Lake Rutundu56, and Lake Malawi49, but they are controversial as they are absent in other temperature records from this region. Our HDI 26 -based temperature record, however, suggests that connections between low-latitude and high-latitude may indeed impact the climate of tropical East Africa.

Although our HDI 26 -SWT record is very similar in terms of trends and magnitude compared to the ~4 °C inferred warming from the late Pleistocene to late Holocene based on the TEX 86 lipid palaeothermometer in Lake Tanganyika57, it deviates during the youngest part of the sediment sequence. Our record indicates warming during the early Holocene that culminated in a maximum water temperature of 26.5 °C in Lake Tanganyika during the mid-Holocene. The TEX 86 indicates significantly lower water temperatures during this time period45 with a temperature offset of ~1.6 °C between both proxies. Previous comparison of the TEX 86 signal in suspended particulate matter with measured water column temperatures indicates that the TEX 86 underestimates SWTs by ~2 °C in modern Lake Tanganyika38. This offset is in a similar order of magnitude as observed between the mid to late-Holocene TEX 86 -based and HDI 26 -reconstructed water temperatures and may causally be related to a primary residence depth of GDGT-producing Thaumarchaeota not at the surface but the oxycline that is currently situated at a water depth of ~100 m in Lake Tanganyika58. Changes in the lake’s hydrology and increased lake mixing during a cooler and drier glacial may be responsible for the close progression of both proxies by reducing the temperature difference between the residence depths of heterocytous cyanobacteria thriving at the surface of Lake Tanganyika and deep-dwelling Thaumarchaeota. In contrast, increased lake stratification and lesser mixing of the water column has been inferred for the lake during the Holocene59 and together with changes in oxycline depth46 and/or seasonal productivity is likely to explain the here observed offset between both proxy records. Nevertheless, the overall similarity of both records, as well as the good agreement of the timing and magnitude of deglacial warming compared to other low-elevation climate records from this region, including those from Lake Malawi49 and Lake Victoria60 as well as the Congo Basin61, emphasizes the robustness of the HDI 26 in tracking continental climate change on regional scales.