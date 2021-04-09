Skip to main content

Author Correction: Oil palm expansion and deforestation in Southwest Cameroon associated with proliferation of informal mills

Nature Communications volume 12, Article number: 2270 (2021) Cite this article

The Original Article was published on 10 January 2019

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-07915-2, published online 10 January 2019.

The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the key labels for the lines representing ‘Inside concession’ and ‘Outside concession’ were mislabelled. The correct version of Fig. 5 is:

which replaces the previous incorrect version:

This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.

  1. Department of Earth System Science, Stanford University, 473 Via Ortega, Stanford, CA, 94305, United States

    Elsa M. Ordway, Rosamond L. Naylor & Eric F. Lambin

  2. Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology, Harvard University, 26 Oxford Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138, United States

    Elsa M. Ordway

  3. Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, Stanford University, 473 Via Ortega, Stanford, CA, 94305, United States

    Rosamond L. Naylor & Eric F. Lambin

  4. Center on Food Security and the Environment, Stanford University, 616 Serra Street C100, Stanford, CA, 94305, United States

    Rosamond L. Naylor & Raymond N. Nkongho

  5. Department of Agronomic and Applied Molecular Sciences, University of Buea, Buea, Cameroon

    Raymond N. Nkongho

  6. Georges Lemaître Earth and Climate Research Centre, Earth & Life Institute, Université catholique de Louvain, Place L. Pasteur 3, Louvain-la-Neuve, 1348, Belgium

    Eric F. Lambin

  1. Elsa M. Ordway
  2. Rosamond L. Naylor
  3. Raymond N. Nkongho
  4. Eric F. Lambin
Correspondence to Elsa M. Ordway.

Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons license, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons license and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Ordway, E.M., Naylor, R.L., Nkongho, R.N. et al. Author Correction: Oil palm expansion and deforestation in Southwest Cameroon associated with proliferation of informal mills. Nat Commun 12, 2270 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22418-3

