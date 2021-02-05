Anoxic chlorophyll maximum enhances local organic matter remineralization and nitrogen loss in Lake Tanganyika

Characterization of the ACM in Lake Tanganyika

Our main stations 2 and 7, sampled in early May at the onset of the dry season, were located in the northern and southern basins of Lake Tanganyika, respectively. The epilimnion was characterized by a warm (27–28 °C) and relatively well-mixed water mass from 0 to 30 m, with the thermocline occurring from 30 to 75 m (Figs. 1b and 2c, k). However, station 7, and the southern basin in general, exhibited a steeper thermal gradient throughout the metalimnion than compared to station 2 (Figs. 1c and 2c, k). The steep thermocline at station 7, also coincided with a peak in N2, otherwise known as the Brunt–Väisälä frequency (Fig. 2c, k), which also reflects changes in the temperature gradient. The onset of the south-east trade winds in May34 is known to induce nutrient upwelling and the upward tilting of the thermocline, resulting in a shallow and steep temperature gradient to develop in the southern basin35.

Fig. 2: Nutrient chemistry and the vertical distribution of carbon and nitrogen transformation processes in Lake Tanganyika. The data shown is from the April–May 2019 expedition. Stations 2 and 7 are indicated in the top (a–h) and bottom (i–p) panels, respectively. The oxygen-deficient zone is delimited at an O 2 cutoff of 1 μM indicated by the dotted line. Note that the x-axes related to oxygen and chlorophyll profiles are not shown on linear scales. The bracketed lines in panels c and d indicate peaks A and B discussed in the text. Error bars on carbon fixation rates, panels d and l, represent the standard deviation; while error bars on panels e–h and m–p represent the standard error (see “Methods”). Abbreviations are as follows: b.d. below detection limits, DNRA dissimilatory nitrate reduction to ammonium, DIC dissolved inorganic carbon (i.e., CO 2 ). Full size image

The epilimnion of stations 2 and 7 exhibited a maximum in the rates of primary productivity linked to in situ chlorophyll fluorescence peaking at 45 and 36 m, respectively, with a minimum occurring at 100 m depth (Fig. 2a, i, d, l). A higher in situ chlorophyll fluorescence was reported at station 7, which is consistent with previous reports of higher overall primary productivity in the southern basin compared to the northern basin as a result of nutrient upwelling36. Below the primary chlorophyll maximum, nitrate concentrations peaked at 9–10 μM as a result of organic matter remineralization and nitrification (Fig. 2b, j). In addition, both stations exhibited similar nitrate inventories (∼800 mmol NO 3 − m−2) and the nitrate fluxes from the metalimnion into the underlying oxygen-deficient zone were of comparable magnitude (0.24 and 0.29 mmol NO 3 − m−2 d−1, for stations 2 and 7, respectively).

However, below the primary chlorophyll peak, we observed contrasting profiles between stations 2 and 7. At station 2, the vertical turbidity signal from 50 to 120 m depth exhibited a high degree of vertical structure (Fig. 2c); particularly in contrast to station 7, where we find a much smoother turbidity profile over the same depth range (Fig. 2k). Interestingly, the turbidity peak at 105 m, at station 2, coincided with a small increase in the N2 stability peak from 95 to 120 m depth (Fig. 2c; Peak A), indicating some degree of particle aggregation occurring at a deep layer above the oxygen-deficient zone. At station 7, the vertical N2 profile revealed no large changes in density, and only relatively minor noise occurring from 65 to 140 m depth (Fig. 2k).

Furthermore, at station 2, the oxycline was positioned at a shallower depth and the nitracline was present well into the anoxic zone than compared to station 7 (Fig. 2a, b, i, j). At the bottom of the nitracline, station 2 supported an ACM spanning from 130 to 170 m depth, with a maximum in situ fluorescence occurring at 140 m (Fig. 2a). Congruently, fluorescent cells, as detected by epifluorescence microscopy comprised nearly 40% of the total cell counts or up to 4.6 × 105 cells ml−1 in the ACM. The photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) at the ACM was below the limit of detection at less than <0.05 μmol photons m−2 s−1 as the light irradiance was strongly attenuated at ~100 m depth (Supplementary Fig. S1a). However, because the PAR measurements were performed in the morning, the transition from morning to mid-day light, which results in a nearly 2-fold increase in surface light irradiance (Supplementary Fig. S1a), would have likely resulted in deeper light penetration at station 2. Albeit, the exact amount of PAR that would reach the ACM at mid-day remains unclear.

In the ACM, recovered 16S rRNA genes identified both Synechococcales, reaching up to 1.4% of the microbial community at 150 m depth; and Chlorobiaceae, which attained up to 21.6% at a slightly deeper depth of 156 m (Supplementary Fig. S2b, c). Members of Chlorobiaceae are ostensibly supported by the reduced sulfur flux from the hypolimnion31, coupled to its ability to thrive under extreme low-light conditions27. Although Chlorobiaceae appear to dominate in the ACM, it is possible that we missed the maximum Synechococcales peak between 133 and 150 m depth. Indeed, previous studies have reported microstratification in two-layer phototrophic systems26. Nevertheless, how members of Synechococcales could persist under such extreme light conditions in the ACM is enigmatic. Niche partitioning between oxygenic and anoxygenic light-harvesting zones has been reported in other highly stratified lakes, even at vanishingly low light availabilities13,26. Alternatively, a study in the Black Sea, which cultivated deep anoxic populations of Synechococcus (recovered from 750 m depth) found that they were capable of a heterotrophic mode of growth in the absence of light37. Thus, the ACM likely sustains active anoxygenic photosynthesis by green sulfur bacteria. However, it is less clear if the low-light availability could support oxygenic photosynthesis by ACM Synechococcales, alternatively, they may grow via chemoorganoheterotrophy.

Apart from phototrophs, general bacterial cell densities, although strongly attenuated with depth, reached a small maximum of 1.1 × 106 cells ml−1 at 135 m (Supplementary Fig. S3b). The combined maximum in total cell densities (both phototrophic and non-phototrophic) coincided with the turbidity signal at 135 m (Fig. 2c), in line with other ACM studies26. The ACM at station 2 was situated between the nitrate and ammonium gradients, and a solitary nitrite peak emerged (up to 0.66 μM) at the ACM maximum (Fig. 2b). Interestingly, concentrations of total organic carbon (TOC) and total organic nitrogen (TON) exhibited a relatively noisy vertical profile across the ACM from 130 to 150 m depth. Here, TOC concentrations fluctuated from 85 to 109 μM, and TON concentrations ranged from 6 to 11 μM (Supplementary Fig. S3d, e).

By contrast, at station 7, no obvious ACM was detected based on the in situ chlorophyll fluorescence and by fluorescent cell counts, with a limit of detection ~103 cells ml−1 (Fig. 2i). Moreover, most of the light irradance was attenuated at 80 m depth (measured at mid-day), well above the top of the anoxic zone (140 m; Supplementary Fig. S1b). The relatively high primary production sustained by the wind-driven upwelling in the southern basin likely contributed to the increased light attenuation. Even in the absence of an ACM, the top of the anoxic zone at station 7 was denoted by a small turbidity signal at 145 m, and was accompanied by increases in TOC (101–115 μM) and TON concentrations (6–10 μM; Supplementary Fig. S3l, m). Furthermore, bacterial cell densities observed a small maximum near the turbidity peak (145 m) attaining up to 5.7 × 105 cells ml−1 (Fig. 2k, S3j), although the median cell densities were nearly twofold lower than compared to station 2. Overall, at station 7, the maxima of TOC/TON, bacterial abundances, and turbidity, observed a small peak at the top of the anoxic zone, where the ammonium and nitrate gradients also intersected (Fig. 2j).

Beyond ~175 m depth, both stations 2 and 7 exhibited a gradual increase in the in situ chlorophyll fluorescence (Fig. 2a, i). In the euxinic Black Sea, Callieri et al.37 have ascribed the deep fluorescence in the mesopelagic to the presence of an anoxic population of Synechococcus (reaching up to 103 cells ml−1 at 750 m), which may grow heterotrophically in the absence of light. Previous molecular surveys in Lake Tanganyika have also recovered 16S rRNA gene sequences affiliated to both Synechococcus, and green non-sulfur bacteria with similarities to Chloroflexi, in the deep anoxic zone from 200 to 1,000 m30.

The complex interaction of heterotrophic and autotrophic activity in the ACM

To examine carbon cycling processes at stations 2 and 7, we analyzed the δ13C DIC to distinguish autotrophic and heterotrophic activity. In parallel, we performed incubation experiments with amended 13C-HCO 3 − and 13C/15N-lyophilized algal biomass to quantify rates of carbon fixation and potential rates of organic matter remineralization to DIC (i.e., organic carbon remineralization), respectively.

At stations 2 and 7, the primary chlorophyll peak was characterized by high carbon fixation with measured rates reaching up to 1,000 and 700 nM C d−1, respectively (Fig. 2d, l). This was also consistent with the heavy δ13C DIC signature: since carbon fixation preferentially incorporates 12C-DIC into biomass causing an enriched 13C-DIC pool (Fig. 2d, l). Below the primary chlorophyll peak, a shift to dominance by heterotrophy coupled to oxygen respiration was evidenced by a strong decline in δ13C DIC (Δ0.9–1.4‰), whereby the remineralization of organic matter to 12C-DIC dilutes the 13C-DIC pool. At station 2, the 105 m turbidity maximum was associated with a particularly significant δ13C DIC decrease of Δ0.8‰ and a peak in the potential rates of organic carbon remineralization up to 51 nM C d−1 (Fig. 2c, d; Peak A). The presence of this deep density anomaly in the oxic water column, which supported high turbidity and enhanced organic matter remineralization, possibly limited surface exported organic matter to the oxygen-deficient zone. In contrast, at station 7, a similarly-sized local decrease in the δ13C DIC profiles was not evident from 50 to 140 m depth (Fig. 2l). Moreover, the oxygenated water column exhibited relatively consistent rates of organic carbon remineralization of ~40 nM C d−1 (Fig. 2m).

Entering the anoxic zone, at station 2 we observed a strong shift to heavy δ13C DIC , which was accompanied by an increase in the rates of carbon fixation up to 416 nM C d−1 (Fig. 2d, e), and an increase in the C:N TOC:TON ratio (Supplementary Fig. S3g). Across the ACM, δ13C DIC reported a noisy vertical structure (Fig. 2; Peak B), which was similar to the vertical structure of the TOC profile (Supplementary Fig. S3d, e). Interestingly, rates of potential organic carbon remineralization, while generally attenuated with depth reported a prominent secondary increase in the ACM up to 21 nM C d−1 (Fig. 2e). The secondary increase in the rates of organic carbon remineralization, in combination with the elevated carbon fixation rates and the noisy δ13C DIC , and TOC profiles, suggests that the ACM hosts a complex mix of autotrophic and heterotrophic activity.

In contrast, at station 7, the shift to heavy δ13C (Δ0.7‰) at the top of the anoxic zone was less pronounced than observed at station 2 (Δ1.1‰; Fig. 2l), and was accompanied by lower rates of carbon fixation (46 nM C d−1). Nevertheless, the heavy δ13C signal occurred in line with the small turbidity peak at 145 m (Fig. 2k) and coincided with a local increase in organic carbon remineralization (Fig. 2m). Thus, in absence of an ACM at station 7, autotrophic and heterotrophic processes appear to be more narrowly confined to the area just below the oxycline than compared to station 2.

Given the inherent complexity of the carbon cycle, we suspect that there is some degree of uncertainty in our organic carbon remineralization rates as the 13C/12C isotope ratio of DIC may be susceptible to dilution by concurrent processes. For instance, 12C-HCO 3 − production from ambient organic matter remineralization as well as the assimilation of remineralized 13C-HCO 3 − into biomass, could contribute to diluting the 13C/12C ratio. Apart from DIC production, a fraction of the remineralized algal biomass might accumulate in the dissolved organic carbon pool (i.e. acetate), which is missed in this survey, but that could be considered in future analyses. Moreover, different organic matter types and quality could be assessed as this may alter DIC production. These caveats possibly contribute to an underestimation of the DIC production rates, which were much lower relative to the rates of carbon fixation. Nevertheless, the potential rates of organic carbon remineralization support that an active heterotrophic community occurs in the ACM at station 2, and at the top of the anoxic zone at station 7.

In the oxygen-deficient zone in Lake Tanganyika, a community of heterotrophic bacteria is likely responsible for the sequential breakdown of algal biomass to CO 2 . Certain phyla play an important role in the remineralization of organic matter, and the seminal water column study by Bergauer et al.38, indicates that phyla such as Alphaproteobacteria, Gammaproteobacteria, Deltaproteobacteria, Bacteroidetes, and Actinobacteria are key contributors to water column organic matter uptake and remineralization. These same major phyla were also identified in our 16S rRNA gene analysis in the anoxic waters at stations 2 and 7 (Supplementary Fig. S2d). Specifically, we identified a high abundance of Gammaproteobacteria, mostly within the order Betaproteobacteriales, which averaged 36% of the 16S rRNA microbial community at stations 2 and 7 (Supplementary Fig. S2d, j). In addition, we identified a moderate fraction of Bacteroidetes that consisted mainly of the orders Sphingobacteriales (8%), Chlorobiales (5%), and Ignavibacteriales (2%), as well as the phylum Actinobacteria (8.6%). Alphaproteobacteria, Deltaproteobacteria, and Firmicutes were also identified, but in lower relative abundances (1–3%). Bergauer et al.38 have shown that Gammaproteobacteria and Bacteroidetes contain an abundance of high molecular weight transport systems that are suggested to be involved in the uptake and degradation of labile/semi-labile organic material. Bacteroidetes and Firmicutes were further shown, using similar 13C-labeled algal additions in a marine sediment study, to initially catalyze the degradation of the algal tracer to smaller molecular weight compounds, such as acetate39. We suspect that Bacteroidetes and Gammaproteobacteria could serve an analogous role in degrading organic matter in Lake Tanganyika, and in our algal addition experiments.

Other groups that might specialize in the uptake and remineralization of more labile organic material include Actinobacteria, which have been shown to contain an abundance of amino acid and carbohydrate-based transport systems40. In addition to Actinobacteria, the ACM at station 2 contained sequences affiliated to Ignavibacteria, which reached up to 8% of the microbial community (Supplementary Fig. S2d). Ignavibacteria are non-pigmented, heterotrophic bacteria that are distantly related to Chlorobi; and have been previously shown in anaerobic anammox reactors to facilitate the remineralization of proteins, possibly providing substrates for anammox in a close metabolic coupling41. Thus, our cursory inspection of the 16S rRNA diversity identifies putative heterotrophic phyla that could function to remineralize labile/semi-labile organic matter in the anoxic zone. Such a community is likely sustained by surface exported organic matter to the anoxic zone. In addition, the co-occurrence of photoautotrophic taxa and lithoautotrophs associated with the nitrogen cycle (Supplementary Fig. S2k, e), and the relatively high rates of carbon fixation in the ACM (Fig. 2d), suggest that this community of heterotrophs is also supported by the input of labile organic carbon.

Organic nitrogen remineralization in the ACM

From the double-labeled 13C/15N-algal additions we also quantified the potential for organic nitrogen remineralization to ammonium at stations 2 and 7. Ammonium, which is liberated from organic matter degradation by heterotrophic bacteria, is a potential substrate for nitrogen cycling activities42. Given that nitrification can be an important sink of ammonium, we performed experiments with 13C/15N-algae and allylthiourea, an inhibitor of ammonium oxidation (see “Methods”). Based on these experiments, we find moderate rates of organic matter remineralization to ammonium (i.e. organic nitrogen remineralization) associated with surface waters reaching up to 37.5 and 39.6 nM N d−1. This is likely attributable to heterotrophic activity (Fig. 2f, n). Rates then subsided as a function of depth in a similar pattern as the rates of organic carbon remineralization.

Moreover, at station 2, rates of organic nitrogen remineralization, recovered to a mean of 44.9 nM N d−1 at 135–145 m, coinciding with the ACM. Notably, 13C/15N-algal additions without amended allylthiourea resulted in no detectable 15NH 4 + production from 135 to 145 m depth (Supplementary Fig. S3h), affirming that nitrification was an important sink of remineralized ammonium in the ACM. Although algal additions were performed in the dark, precluding in situ O 2 production from oxygenic photosynthesis, low micromolar levels of O 2 introduced from sample handling of anoxic waters could sustain microaerobic nitrification (see “Methods”). In the same algal additions, we also detected labeled N 2 gas production, suggesting that anammox and/or denitrification were a competing sink for remineralized ammonium discussed below (Supplementary Fig. S3).

Furthermore, the volumetric rates of organic nitrogen remineralization (45 nM N d−1) exceeded the rates of organic carbon remineralization (24 nM C d−1) in the ACM at station 2 (Fig. 2e, f). It is possible that the DIC and NH 4 + regeneration ratio of ~0.5:1 is exaggerated as a result of the addition of more N-rich algal material (C:N ratio of 3.2) compared to the ambient organic matter pool (Supplementary Fig. S3g, o). However, the same algal additions applied in the oxygenated water column at both stations 2 and 7, observed the opposite pattern, whereby the rates of organic carbon remineralization exceeded the rates of organic nitrogen remineralization. Indeed, previous water column studies have reported selective remineralization of nitrogen-rich organic matter, such as amino acids, coupled to denitrification in in situ experiments43. In globally compiled marine datasets, selective remineralization of nitrogen over carbon was shown to increase with depth (from the thermocline down to intermediate waters), with models also reproducing this pattern of preferential heterotrophic remineralization44,45. It is tempting to speculate that the ACM contributes to selective organic nitrogen remineralization, but this requires further investigation in the future using various labeled organic matter substrate additions.

At station 7, rates of organic nitrogen remineralization (with amended allylthiourea) were mostly below the limit of detection in the oxygen-deficient zone, with the exception of a local maximum occurring at the top of the anoxic zone up to 14.4 nM d−1 at 148 m (Fig. 2n). The same peak in organic nitrogen remineralization also coincided with the turbidity maximum and the peak in organic carbon remineralization, suggesting that the top of the anoxic zone is active in the turnover of organic matter.

Overall, our measured rates of organic nitrogen remineralization, which reached a maximum of 50 nM d−1, were within the range of ammonium regeneration estimates for the water column of other oxygen-deficient zones, which range between 21 and 333 nmol N L−1 d−117. We suspect that our measured rates of organic nitrogen remineralization are subject to a degree of uncertainty, similar to the rates of organic carbon remineralization. For instance, the 15N/14N isotope ratio may be susceptible to dilution by concurrent processes, such as by 14NH 4 + production from ambient organic matter and by the rapid assimilation/dissimilation of remineralized 15NH 4 + by anammox and nitrification (discussed below). Moreover, a fraction of the remineralized algal biomass possibly accumulates in the dissolved organic nitrogen pool (i.e., urea)42, and may serve as an alternative substrate for anammox and nitrification46,47. As mentioned earlier, future surveys might also consider performing similar incubations with different organic matter types and quality. Despite the degree of uncertainty in the absolute values, the algal incubations provide insight into the potential for heterotrophic activity across the water column.

Contribution of organic nitrogen remineralization to nitrogen cycling

In separate incubations using inorganic 15N-labeled nitrogen species, we affirmed the presence of active nitrogen cycling in the oxygen-deficient waters of Lake Tanganyika. Ammonium oxidation to nitrate, which we refer to as nitrification hereafter, was most active in the euphotic zone and at the nitrate maximum, reaching up to 21.7 and 43.9 nM N d−1 at stations 2 and 7, respectively (Fig. 2g, o). At the same depths, we also detected the production of labeled nitrate in our algal incubation experiments (Supplementary Fig. S3), indicating a tight coupling of organic matter remineralization and nitrification activity. At station 2, nitrification rates were low or near-zero at the top of the anoxic zone (110–123 m), but recovered to a maximum of 24.1 nM N d−1 at 140 m, coinciding with the ACM. At station 7, we find a secondary nitrification peak of 39.8 nM N d−1 at the top of the anoxic zone (Fig. 2o).

Our 16S rRNA gene survey identified ammonium-oxidizing Bacteria and Archaea within Nitrosomonadaceae and Nitrosopumilaceae (Thaumarchaeota), respectively (Supplementary Fig. S2e, k). Members of the Thaumarchaeota largely dominated in the anoxic zone, in line with a previous lipid biomarker study in Lake Tanganyika32. Ammonium-oxidizing bacteria also co-occurred with nitrite-oxidizing bacteria, Nitrospirae. In other marine water column studies, sequences affiliated to ammonium- and nitrite-oxidizing prokaryotes, have been shown to peak in the anoxic waters of the ACM18, where they may thrive at extremely low oxygen and ammonium concentrations48,49.

The 15N-algal experiments also observed the production of labeled N 2 gas in samples collected in the anoxic zone (Supplementary Fig. S3), suggesting that organic matter remineralization was tightly coupled with nitrogen loss processes denitrification/anammox. Previous rate process measurements by Schubert et al.10 estimated that anammox contributed up to 13% of the N 2 production rate, with the remainder ascribed to denitrification based on the production of 30N 2 gas from 15NO 3 − additions. At stations 2 and 7, we detected only the production of 29N 2 gas (i.e., no 30N 2 production was detected) in the 15NO 3 − additions, suggesting that complete denitrification to N 2 was not as active at the time of sampling. Previous marine studies have found that denitrification can occur sporadically due to the sudden inputs of organic matter5,50. The lack of 30N 2 gas production from the 15NO 3 − additions, combined with the presence of 29N 2 production measured in most other incubations (15NO 3 -, 15NH 4 +, and 15NO 2 −) was consistent with anammox activity. Interestingly, however, 30N 2 production was detected in 15NH 4 + and 15NO 2 − incubations, but only at the upper and lower edges of the anoxic zone where nitrification and DNRA activity occurred, respectively (Fig. 2g, h, o, p). The 30N 2 production in the former and latter could be ascribed to a nitrification-anammox7 and DNRA–anammox coupling51 (anammox bacteria have also been shown to facilitate DNRA activity themselves52). Such couplings have been previously demonstrated in oxygen-deficient waters to generate 30N 2 gas in similar experiments7,51,52.

Furthermore, our 16S rRNA microbial community survey at stations 2 and 7, observed an overlap of Planctomycetes (comprising of the OM190/CL500-3 and the anammox phylum Candidatus Brocadia) with nitrifying prokaryote sequences mentioned above (Supplementary Fig. S2e, k). In a previous Lake Tanganyika survey, anammox lipids have been shown to overlap with Thaumarchaeota in the anoxic zone10,32. We, therefore, suggest that anammox was an important process contributing to nitrogen loss at stations 2 and 7. Moreover, evidence from our molecular data and rate process measurements highlight that anammox activity is tightly coupled with organic nitrogen remineralization and nitrification. Even though anammox appeared to dominate at stations 2 and 7, we do not rule out the possibility that denitrification could play an important role in Lake Tanganyika, especially following the development of large algal blooms35.

At station 2, rates of anammox were detected between 130 and 155 m depth, reaching up to 45.4 nM N d−1 (Fig. 2g), in line with rates measured by Schubert et al.10. In addition, anammox activity was most active in incubations with NO 2 − + NH 4 + additions compared to the only NH 4 + additions, suggesting that nitrite is an important constraint on anammox53. The requisite nitrite needed to drive anammox was supplied via nitrate reduction to nitrite, which was highest (32.9 nM N d−1) at 145 m depth (Fig. 2h), where also the greatest anammox activity was observed. Moreover, ammonium oxidation to nitrite was detected at the top of the anoxic zone (24.1 nM N d−1, 130 m depth; Fig. 2h). The necessary ammonium for anammox at station 2 was, in part, provided by the hypolimnetic ammonium flux, local organic matter remineralization, and to a minor extent by DNRA in the oxygen-deficient zone (DNRA rates measured up to 4.0 nM N d−1; Fig. 2h). With depth-integrated estimates (Fig. 3a), indicating that local organic nitrogen remineralization could sustain 65% of the ammonium demand by nitrification and anammox in the ACM.

Fig. 3: Conceptual model of carbon and nitrogen transformation processes in the presence and absence of the anoxic chlorophyll maximum (ACM). The Lake Tanganyika schematic represents a synthesis of ideas from measurements performed at station 2 (ACM scenario) and at station 7 (non-ACM scenario) in panels a and b, respectively. The phototrophic community in the ACM comprised mainly of green sulfur bacteria (21.6%) and to a lesser extent by Synechococcales (1.4%; Supplementary Fig. S2b, c). Lithoautotrophic activity might also co-occur in the ACM as a result of the various nitrogen cycling processes (Supplementary Fig. S2e, k). Abbreviations are as follows: PCM primary chlorophyll maximum, TurbM turbidity maximum associated with the enhanced density gradient, ACM anoxic chlorophyll maximum, POM particulate organic matter, DIC dissolved inorganic carbon, DNRA dissimilatory nitrate reduction to ammonium. The various nutrient pools are represented by different colored circles. Fluxes of nutrients are indicated by the dotted gray lines, while solid lines indicate rate transformation measurements, the size of the arrows reflect the depth-integrated values (in mmol m−2 d−1) in the adjacent panel. Depth-integrations were performed from the top of the anoxic zone (1 μM O 2 ) down to 180 m depth (Fig. 2), with error values representing the standard error. Note, that our 15NH 4 + additions used to determine rates of ammonium oxidation to nitrate are referred to as nitrification (indicated by the asterisk), these measurements do not specifically imply that comammox (i.e., complete nitrification by a single organism76) was involved. In the nitrate budget, we assume that the rate of nitrite oxidation to nitrate (indicated by the asterisk) would be equivalent or similar to the rate of ammonium oxidation to nitrate, based on the measurements from the 15NH 4 + additions. Full size image

At the non-ACM station 7, we find that the rate maxima of the various nitrogen transformation processes largely converged at the top of the anoxic zone between the narrow gradients of nitrate and ammonium, and near the small turbidity maximum (Fig. 2j, k: ~145 m). Here, nitrification, anammox, and DNRA reached a maximum of 39.8, 24.5, and 9.1 nM N d-1, respectively (Fig. 2o, p), coinciding with the peak of organic nitrogen remineralization (Fig. 2n). The rates of nitrate reduction to nitrite (4.6 nM N d−1) and ammonium oxidation to nitrite (8.6 nM N d−1) also occurred slightly above and below the oxic–anoxic redoxcline. Our depth-integrated estimates at station 7 (Fig. 3b), indicate that local organic nitrogen remineralization could support 8% of the ammonium demand associated to nitrification and anammox. Alternatively, the large hypolimnion ammonium flux and the higher rates of DNRA contributed to the vast majority of the ammonium requirements by nitrification and anammox.

The role of the ACM in nitrogen cycling and its fate in Lake Tanganyika

The community of phototrophs in the ACM at station 2, which was comprised mainly of Chlorobiaceae (21.6%) and to a lesser extent by Synechococcales (1.4%; Supplementary Fig. S2b, c), were positioned between the gradients of nitrate and ammonium. Previous studies have demonstrated that Chlorobium and Synechcococcus serve as important sinks of dissolved inorganic nitrogen (e.g., NO 3 − and NH 4 +)19,54 as well as organic nitrogen compounds (e.g., urea and amino acids)55. In addition, Chlorobium has also been shown to fix N 2 into biomass, partly offsetting nitrogen loss in the ACM of some stratified lakes19. The assimilation of nitrogen, combined with photo/litho-autotrophic CO 2 fixation, has the potential to generate significant biomass. Viral cell lysis of intact cells12, or direct excretions of organic matter by phototrophs42, may contribute to liberating labile organic matter into its local environment.

We posit that this local production of organic matter by deep photo/litho-autotrophs, combined with the accumulation of sinking organic material from the photic zone at the ACM, likely sustained the active heterotrophic community identified by our algal addition experiments in the ACM. The community of heterotrophs in the ACM further enhanced ammonium remineralization fueling greater nitrogen loss and expanded activity across a broader depth range (Fig. 3a); compared to the non-ACM scenario where nitrogen cycling activity was mostly constrained to the top of the anoxic zone (Fig. 3b). Moreover, if in situ oxygen production by ACM cyanobacteria like Synechococcus is active, this may further support microaerobic nitrification and organic matter remineralization in these anoxic waters as proposed elsewhere13,17,18. Alternatively, nitrification could be sustained by the vertical mixing of oxygen into the anoxic zone. Given that the ACM is a widespread feature of most marine oxygen-deficient zones, and in various freshwater lakes and enclosed basins, we suspect it serves a similarly important role in regulating nitrogen loss in these aquatic environments.

Factors that control the fate of the ACM in Lake Tanganyika are also important to consider, as possible changes due to climate change may influence the ACM, and therefore affect the lake’s capacity to remove fixed nitrogen. Thermal stratification induced by gradual lake warming has been shown to exert significant control over phytoplankton communities as it creates a barrier to vertical mixing and the exchange of nutrients, diminishing epilimnetic primary productivity and enabling light penetration to deep-water phototrophic blooms56. In Lake Tanganyika, primary productivity and fish stocks have been shown to exhibit a negative correlation with increasing lake temperature57,58, along with decreasing light attenuation with depth59. Indeed, over the past century, the northern basins have been warming disproportionately faster than the southern basin60, which has possibly contributed to the provenance of the ACM. This could be further compounded by the presence of density anomalies in the stratified water column (e.g., Fig. 2c; peak A) that physically isolate phototrophic communities at the base of the photic zone. As a consequence of the ACM development in the north, we posit that the enhanced rates of organic matter respiration in deep waters could have contributed to the historic shoaling of the oxycline34,59. Furthermore, the shallowing of the oxycline, in combination with active nitrification in the ACM could have enabled the nitracline to persist well into the anoxic zone compared to the southern basin (Fig. 2b, j).

In the southern basin, remote wind-forcing weakens the warming rate in the south60, and it also deepens the oxycline and enhances nutrient upwelling fueling epilimnetic primary productivity36. Higher primary production in surface waters, in turn, results in stronger water column light attenuation compared to the northern basin, which likely limits the formation of an ACM (e.g., station 7). Furthermore, the strong vertical mixing in the water column may prevent the formation of a stable phototrophic community in deep waters. In marine oxygen-deficient zones, for example, phototrophic communities have been shown to occupy a relatively stable water mass23.

Based on our results, we predict, that amid increasing thermal stratification and declining winds due to climate change in Lake Tanganyika34,57,58,60,61, the ACM in the northern basin will strengthen and possibly expand southward to the central and southern basins. Under such a scenario, the ACM expansion could shift some primary production to the oxygen-deficient zone and increase the rate of organic matter remineralization, thereby accelerating the removal of fixed nitrogen by a nitrification–anammox coupling (Fig. 3a). The localization of primary productivity in the oxygen-deficient zone and the enhanced nitrogen loss could further weaken the food web supporting fish productivity in the oxygenated surface waters. How much the mechanism outlined in Fig. 3a contributes to constraining fish stocks remains to be explored; but, will be important to address in the future given that Lake Tanganyika sustains the protein-rich diets for millions of people in the surrounding African communities.