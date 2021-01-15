Upper limits on the extent of seafloor anoxia during the PETM from uranium isotopes

Trends in U/Ca and U isotopes

All three sites exhibit stable background U/Ca that increases around the onset of the PETM (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Figs. 1–3). For Site 865, the increase defines a minor peak, from 0.02 to 0.05 µmol/mol, beginning ~20 kyrs before the PETM onset and extending to ~25 kyrs after (see “Methods” for age model details). Lower U/Ca values are seen for the remainder of the record, except for a few samples (up to ~0.1 µmol/mol) in the shallowest part of the core. For Site 401, U/Ca increases from 0.05 to 0.27 µmol/mol at the PETM onset and remains elevated for the next ~120 kyrs before decreasing again for the remainder of the record, but remaining above pre-PETM values. Larger U enrichments are seen at Site 690 where U/Ca increases from a background of ~0.05 µmol/mol to over 1 µmol/mol. At Site 690, the U enrichments occur in two main phases, firstly ~100 kyrs prior to the PETM onset, and, more significantly, later during the PETM recovery interval.

Fig. 1: Uranium isotope and U/Ca data for pelagic PETM localities. a Bulk carbonate δ13C data from Site 401 (blue line; ref. 1) and Site 690 (red line; ref. 4), and A. soldadoensis δ13C for Site 865 (black circles; ref. 53). All data are plotted as a function of time relative to the onset of the carbon isotope excursion (CIE) using the 3He-based age model68 (see “Methods”). b U/Ca from carbonate leachates corresponding to δ238U CAU plotted in c, with symbols colored by site as in a. Note a log scale is used in b. U/Ca are not shown for samples run at the Open University (OU; gray filled circles) due to incomplete carbonate digestion (see “Methods”). Error bars for δ238U CAU (c) represent the external reproducibility of the NIST-SRM 1d limestone standard (±0.06‰, 2 SD, n = 14; see “Methods”). PETM δ238U CAU data are compared to average modern δ238U sw in c (−0.39 ± 0.01; blue shading)28. Full size image

Sites 865 and 401 both have largely invariant δ238U CAU values of −0.36 ± 0.06‰ (2 SD), before and after the PETM interval. Site 865 shows no resolvable variation in δ238U CAU for the entirety of the record, except for a single anomalously low sample at −0.58‰, and there is no change in δ238U CAU related to the minor peak in U/Ca (Fig. 1). Higher U/Ca at Sites 401 and 690 are positively correlated with δ238U CAU (Fig. 1). Additionally, Site 690 shows lower pre-PETM values than the other sites and a return to these low values between intervals of higher U/Ca.

The relationship of δ238U CAU to seawater

Pre-PETM U/Ca are similar to modern bulk pelagic carbonates but higher than modern foraminifera39,40. These U/Ca match better with the higher partition coefficient of abiotic calcite compared to biogenic calcite39, suggesting that the majority of carbonate-associated U resides in syn-sedimentary authigenic cements40. Sites 865 and 401 demonstrate remarkable invariance and reproducibility in pre-PETM δ238U CAU , with an average of −0.36 ± 0.06‰ (2SD) that is similar to modern seawater (−0.39 ± 0.01‰; ref. 28). The simplest explanation for this uniformity is that these sites directly record contemporary δ238U sw , with little or no associated isotopic fractionation, as shown for some modern biogenic and abiotic calcites41,42,43. This implies that, under well-oxygenated conditions, U is incorporated into the carbonate lattice of syn-sedimentary cements as U(VI) whilst in communication with overlying seawater, and is not influenced by reducing conditions during early burial. The precise extent of U isotope fractionation into authigenic carbonate depends on the U(VI) speciation in the aqueous phase, which may lead to δ238U CAU up to ~0.1‰ heavier than seawater42, so it is possible that Paleocene δ238U sw could have been lower, down to ~ −0.46‰. Site 690 appears to also show invariant baseline values before the PETM, but with a lower δ238U CAU of −0.64‰. This difference might reflect a higher proportion of adsorbed (isotopically light) U in the authigenic carbonate at Site 690, such as has been inferred for a modern pelagic bulk carbonate sample40, or U associated with planktic organic matter44 that could be incorporated into authigenic calcite. The same explanation could also apply to the single anomalously low value at Site 865.

Diagenetic influences

The deep-sea core samples used for this study have experienced relatively simple diagenetic histories compared to carbonates used in the majority of paleo-studies using U isotopes, which to date have focused mainly on platform carbonates and/or outcrop material32,33,45,46,47. In the case of platform carbonates, that originally consisted of metastable aragonite or high-Mg calcite, diagenetic corrections are often applied to δ238U CAU values33,45,46,47 to account for authigenic U(IV) uptake under reducing porewater conditions during early diagenesis (including recrystallization and cementation) that results in a high degree of scatter with a generally positively offset compared to seawater (~+0.27 ± 0.14‰; 1 SD)48,49. Previous work has suggested that some pelagic carbonates record lower δ238U CAU signatures, closer to seawater values compared to platform counterparts, and thus do not require correction32,41. Similarly, biogenic calcite from brachiopod shells is thought to better retain primary δ238U CAU signatures than metastable matrix components43. The better preservation of δ238U sw in pelagic carbonate samples is likely due to the stable mineralogy of these sample types (low-Mg calcite), but also the generally low organic carbon accumulation rates and low fluid flow rates of pelagic settings43. Here, increases in δ238U CAU and U/Ca at Sites 690 and 401, that likely reflect early diagenetic U(IV) uptake, are systematically tied to local environmental change related to the PETM hyperthermal (see below). Such patterns therefore reflect an integration of bottom-water and pore-water conditions, carrying information on local environmental deterioration, rather than a constant diagenetic process that requires correction. Given the correspondence of pre-PETM δ238U CAU to near modern seawater values, we do not apply any diagenetic correction factor in order to reconstruct seawater compositions.

The main concern for the integrity of the presented datasets is for Site 865, where the planktic foraminifera are known to have undergone recrystallization, resulting in opaque calcite50, although the benthic species are well preserved51. Geochemical alteration of the planktic foraminifera resulted in a temperature-dependent offset in planktic foraminiferal δ18O, whilst δ13C of individual planktic specimens approach the bulk carbonate signature52 but still capture the structure of the PETM CIE53. By contrast, boron (B) isotopes (δ11B) appear to be well preserved52,54 but B/Ca is lower in recrystallized specimens, suggesting that although B is lost during recrystallization the remaining calcite-bound B did not exchange with diagenetic pore fluids52. Given the immobility of U in deeper (anoxic) burial environments, and the relatively closed nature of recrystallization at Site 865 (ref. 52), we would expect a similar preservation of primary U isotope signatures43. Regardless of any planktic foraminiferal recrystallization, it is important to recognize that the measurements presented here were performed on bulk carbonate leachates where the majority of U is thought to be present in syn-sedimentary cements. Thus, any recrystallization of the planktic foraminifera, that contribute only a fraction of the U mass balance, should have little impact on the bulk carbonate U isotope signatures. It is noteworthy that the minor U/Ca increase at Site 865 corresponds consistently with benthic foraminifera turnover patterns that are suggestive of de-oxygenation51 (see below; Supplementary Fig. 1), implying that early authigenic carbonate signatures are preserved during burial. Moreover, the replication of pre-PETM δ238U CAU at Site 401 strongly suggests that the Site 865 record is not compromised by recrystallization.

Influence of local de-oxygenation

Close to the onset of the PETM, the three sites show very different responses in U systematics. Both Sites 690 and 401 record higher U/Ca correlated with higher δ238U CAU (Fig. 1). In pelagic sediments, elevated U/Ca in foraminifera is thought to semi-quantitatively track overall authigenic U enrichment55 which is also likely to be reflected in the bulk carbonate data presented here. Together with the higher δ238U CAU values, these trends indicate more reducing conditions and are consistent with other proxy evidence in these sediments, including benthic species turnover patterns21,56, barium accumulation rates (BARs)10, cerium anomaly data, and chromium isotopes20 (Supplementary Figs. 2 and 3; Supplementary Note 1). By contrast, Site 865 records only a minor increase in U/Ca, that is also coincident with local benthic faunal turnover evidence for increased food supply or lower O 2 conditions51 (Supplementary Fig. 1; Supplementary Note 1), but with no resolvable change in δ238U CAU (Fig. 1). These two behaviors can be clearly separated by examining the relationship between U concentrations and δ238U CAU for the three localities, a relationship that is likely a function of localized redox conditions (Fig. 2). Note that in Fig. 2, U concentrations are expressed as Ca/U, as opposed to U/Ca in Fig. 1, to better identify the relationship of U enrichments coupled to high δ238U CAU . All the data for Site 865 and the pre-PETM data for Site 401 are characterized by substantial variability in U concentrations but none in δ238U CAU . By contrast, the PETM data from Site 401 and PETM-recovery data from Site 690 exhibit larger U enrichments (lower Ca/U) coupled to higher δ238U CAU that are up to 0.6‰ higher than inferred seawater. The approximately linear relationship in Fig. 2 is most easily interpreted in terms of the diffusion-limited effective enrichment factors (Δ238U anox ) observed in modern anoxic sediments28,57. Figure 2 also suggests that there is a threshold, that separates these two behaviors (at Ca/U around 8 mol/µmol). None of the Site 865 data reach this threshold.

Fig. 2: Relationship of δ238U CAU and U concentrations. Note that U concentrations are expressed as Ca/U (inverted relative to Fig. 1) in order to emphasize the samples showing U enrichment (lower Ca/U) coupled to high δ238U CAU at Sites 690 (red circles) and 401 (blue circles). These samples demonstrate a near-linear relationship when Ca/U < 8 mol/µmol, which are consistent with a Δ238U anox of up to ~+0.6‰ relative to inferred δ238U sw . Data from Site 865 (black circles) and pre-PETM data from Site 401 that plot along the flat array of Ca/U likely record δ238U sw . δ238U CAU values below inferred δ238U sw at Site 690 could be caused by the adsorption of isotopically light U directly to calcite or repartitioned during organic matter re-mineralization. Error bars for δ238U CAU represent the external reproducibility of the NIST-SRM 1d limestone standard (±0.06‰, 2 SD). Full size image

The precise reasons for variations in U concentrations at constant δ238U CAU (horizontal array in Fig. 2) are hard to pinpoint precisely. A wide range of U concentrations have been observed in modern biogenic and bulk carbonate samples41,42,48,58, so it may simply be a consequence of variable mixtures of carbonate allochems and cements, despite the exclusive presence of low-Mg calcite in these samples35,36,37, such that cement bound authigenic U(VI) is diluted by low-U biogenic carbonate. Variations in grain size and surface area, and therefore faunal morphologies, are also known to affect the degree of U uptake in carbonate cements55. But, given other proxy evidence outlined above, one plausible explanation could be through enhanced authigenic U(IV) uptake with a δ238U close to seawater, as seen in some modern hypoxic to suboxic continental slope localities, where minor U enrichments are thought to occur within an effectively closed system due to extreme diffusive supply limitation59,60. Alternatively, minor variations in U/Ca (on the order of 0.01 µmol/mol) could reflect changes in the distribution coefficient for U into cements driven by local aqueous speciation or precipitation rate, potentially linked to ambient carbonate saturation state or pH58. In particular, lower pH conditions at the PETM1,54 could be another explanation for the minor U/Ca increase at Site 865 (Fig. 1). A final possibility is that these variations reflect the partial leaching of detrital material (Supplementary Note 2) or phosphate-associated U (which might also increase during higher productivity periods), although these should largely be avoided with the methods used here40,41,61. Irrespective of the exact reason for the variation in U concentrations at Site 865, Fig. 2 demonstrates that this had no resolvable influence on the δ238U CAU .

Quantifying upper limits on the global extent of seafloor anoxia

The above discussion indicates that the Site 865 δ238U CAU record has not been affected by local de-oxygenation or diagenesis, and likely records seawater compositions throughout the PETM. The invariance of the Site 865 record is taken to indicate the lack of a resolvable perturbation to the global U isotope mass balance during the PETM. Here we use an established biogeochemical box model32,47 to assess the quantitative implications of this result. We use the Site 865 δ238U CAU dataset and higher resolution δ13C data from Site 401 (ref. 1) as targets for the biogeochemical model, which calculates the coupled dynamics of C, P, and U cycling in response to hypothesized carbon emissions. In the C–P–U model, the resultant increase in atmospheric CO 2 and temperature drives a vegetation-mediated increase in silicate weathering which is a sink for carbon (after carbonate burial), but a source of U and P. Resultant P inputs then drive changes in global marine primary productivity and organic carbon burial, which is a sink for carbon. Burial of terrestrial organic carbon also responds directly to CO 2 concentrations. Oxygen demand in the ocean is controlled by primary productivity and organic matter remineralization rates, and determines the extent of seafloor anoxia (where 0.25% of the modern seafloor area has <0.5 mL/L dissolved O 2 ; ref. 62). The P cycle is also redox sensitive, accounting for the positive feedback mechanism of P recycling under anoxic conditions, which acts to further stimulate marine primary productivity. Carbon isotope mass balance tracks relative changes in sources and sinks of inorganic and organic carbon. Model U cycling and δ238U respond to changes in the anoxic U burial flux (scaled to benthic anoxic area) as well as weathering inputs of U, allowing us to simulate the dynamical relationship between predicted seafloor anoxia, ocean U content, and δ238U sw . Solutions are sensitive to the assumed global average Δ238U anox , where we use +0.4‰ and +0.6‰ based on modern isotopic mass balance constraints and observations of modern anoxic sediments28,57 (Supplementary Note 3).

The model is set up for Late Paleocene background conditions (see “Methods”) and is perturbed by a plausible PETM carbon injection with an emission rate, magnitude and isotope composition (δ13C input ) informed by previous studies1,2,3. In the C–P–U model, oceanic anoxia is determined by longer-term feedback processes (silicate weathering and seawater P concentrations) with a response time (>10 kyrs) on the order of the P residence time in the global ocean. The model does not account for temperature-related O 2 solubility effects, which are deemed less important for driving OAEs63, or spatially controlled factors that could drive local anoxia on shorter timeframes. As such, the model estimates of global seafloor anoxia are insensitive to the precise rate and structure of carbon emission for a given total magnitude (Supplementary Note 4). But, oceanic anoxia is sensitive to background atmospheric pO 2 , and previous studies suggest higher than modern levels during the Paleocene38. Here we use pO 2 = 1.1−1.3 present atmospheric levels (PAL) as a starting point. The total emission magnitude was tuned (to 9600 PgC) such that the calculated δ238U sw response for the lower Δ238U anox set up (+0.4‰) is within the uncertainty of the Site 865 δ238U CAU data in the most sensitive model version (pO 2 = 1.1 PAL). But, for the same perturbation, the higher Δ238U anox set up (+0.6‰) results in a larger negative δ238U excursion that exceeds the limits of the observations (Fig. 3). Smaller emission magnitudes (with correspondingly smaller anoxia responses) would also be compatible with the δ238U CAU data in all pO 2 setups. Larger emissions would also be consistent but only if we assume higher pO 2 (<20,400 PgC when pO 2 = 1.3 PAL; <15,000 PgC when pO 2 = 1.2 PAL) in order to limit the absolute extent of anoxia, or use an unrealistically low Δ238U anox to limit δ238U sw response. But emissions above ~15,000 PgC are not supported by other proxy datasets1,2,3. With this approach, we place a maximum limit on the extent of seafloor anoxia permitted by the data, but do not attempt to refine estimates of the total emission magnitude1,2,3.

Fig. 3: Model simulations of anoxia for PETM perturbation. Results plotted as a function of time relative to the onset of the carbon isotope excursion (CIE); a model forcing carbon input and calculated removal rates due to silicate weathering and marine organic carbon burial. b δ13C composition of carbon input. c Model δ13C (orange solid line) compared to smoothed and normalized planktonic foraminifera data (orange symbols) from Site 401 (ref. 1). d Seafloor anoxia estimates for model runs with pO 2 = 1.1–1.3 PAL, but the same carbon emission scenario shown in a. e Calculated response of the global seawater U reservoir normalized to modern (U/U 0 ) which shows an increase at the PETM onset due to increased riverine inputs. f Model δ238U sw for pO 2 = 1.1–1.3 PAL using Δ238U anox = +0.6 (solid lines) and +0.4‰ (dashed lines), compared to δ238U CAU from Site 865 (excluding anomalously low data point). Error bars for δ238U CAU (f) represent the external reproducibility of the NIST-SRM 1d limestone standard (±0.06‰, 2 SD). Full size image

In response to the 9600 PgC emission, enhanced silicate weathering results in a ~30% increase in oceanic P inputs, and an ~10-fold relative increase in anoxic seafloor area, regardless of pO 2 (Fig. 3, Table 1). In the most sensitive model set up (pO 2 = 1.1 PAL), benthic anoxia could have transiently occupied ~2% of the total seafloor area while remaining within the uncertainty range of the δ238U CAU data. Importantly, the anoxia estimate from the dynamical model allows for a transient expansion of anoxia which is not captured by steady-state isotope mass balance solutions (Table 1), highlighting the strength of coupled biogeochemical–isotope models for investigating perturbation events. This is because anoxia is coupled to the oceanic P reservoir, which has a faster response time than the U reservoir. Furthermore, the decline in the U reservoir due to anoxic burial is muted by increased U inputs from weathering (Fig. 3) that could be important for events on the scale of the PETM.

Table 1 Model results comparing steady-state and dynamic model solutions for anoxia and U cycle responses. Full size table

In previous model studies examining PETM emission and recovery scenarios, marine organic carbon burial fluxes were specifically imposed, or inferred using an inverse model approach, ~30 kyrs after the PETM onset in order to help explain the “rapid” termination of the PETM CIE, which cannot be fully explained by silicate weathering alone1,3,64. By contrast, a key feature of the C–P–U model is the mechanistic response of the P cycle (and hence C and U cycles) to global temperature changes and weathering activity (Supplementary Note 5). Thus, the model calculates changes in marine organic carbon burial fluxes (and terrestrially derived organic carbon burial), in addition to silicate weathering carbon fluxes, in an internally consistent manner. With this forward modeling approach, the ~9600 PgC input flux results in a good fit to the PETM CIE, and, more importantly, the recovery of δ13C is well captured (Fig. 3). The cumulative burial of marine organic carbon is ~3800 PgC under this scenario, which is within the range of published estimates1,3,64, but with lower burial rates (<0.02 PgC/yr) spread over the extended PETM and recovery interval (Fig. 3). In comparison, silicate weathering accounts for a larger proportion of carbon burial, at ~4900 PgC. Together, these diverse model approaches highlight the importance of both silicate weathering and marine organic carbon burial in driving the recovery from the PETM.