Unfinished business after five decades of ozone-layer science and policy

Why has the ozone treaty been so successful? Some say it was the manageable number of sources of ODSs, whereas others highlight the actions of industry to produce practicable and profitable alternatives to ODSs. Financial assistance from OECD nations may have also encouraged all countries to participate in the treaty1. A keystone to the Protocol’s success has been its flexibility and the openness of the Parties to adapt to changing political climates and new knowledge provided by the Protocol’s technical panels1. This has led to revisions that have elevated the original aim of small reductions in CFC production to one of total global phaseout of production and consumption of these chemicals3.

Re-appearing CFCs and HFCs

Even though extensive reductions in global ODS production have been achieved, the impact of remaining emissions loom large. Many of the remaining gases are long-lived in the atmosphere, which means that they will continue to build up even if emissions are small. In addition, disturbing evidence has emerged since the mid-2010s that the treaty is not working as well as expected. CFC-11 emissions increased by about 30% (15 ± 5 Gg/year or about 0.8 Gt CO 2 -eq/decade) from the early- to mid-2010s (Fig. 1a)4, which is not explainable unless there is new production in violation of the Protocol5. The quick detection of this problem is an important scientific success—so far, the added CFC-11 has not been enough to significantly delay the closing of the ozone hole, but continuing additions beyond 2030 would impede successful healing of the ozone layer by a decade or more6,7. All is not well with the other CFCs either. For example, concentrations and inferred emissions of CFC-12 and CFC-113 are decreasing more slowly than anticipated8 along with the unexpected new production of several minor CFCs9,10,11, raising the spectre of illicit sources of these gases as well.

Fig. 1: Emissions of CFC-11 and HFC-23 since 1990. a CFC-11 emissions with estimated 1σ error bars inferred from two different global data sets (set 1 (blue line) is from the AGAGE network, whereas set 2 (green) is from the NOAA network). Also shown are illustrative projections of emissions assuming no production outside of the Montreal Protocol and using different assumptions about bank sizes and release rates (blue and cyan lines from ref. 21, which assumes about 4.3–4.9% bank release rates/year, whereas pink lines include larger banks within the range of ref. 8, adopting 3–3.5%/year). Black horizontal lines depict averaged values for the data for 2004–2013 and for 2014–2016 as in ref. 4; the red arrow highlights the unexpected increase in emissions after 2013, indicating likely extra production. Black dotted and dash-dotted lines with arrows illustrate the dependence of the total discrepancy between inferred emissions from data vs. expected values from the illustrative banks. Adapted from Figs. 1–4 of ref. 21. b HFC-23 emissions with estimated 1σ error bars inferred from two different data sets (sets 2 (pink) and 3 (blue, updated from pink in ref. 12) are from the AGAGE network, whereas set 1 (green) is from the NOAA network, along with emissions based on national reports to the UNFCCC and Montreal Protocol Multi-Lateral Fund (MLF) through 2015 (light blue dashed line), and emissions expected based on national reports to the UNFCCC plus national policies (teal green dash-dotted line) described in ref. 12. Solid black lines with arrows highlight recent discrepancies between inferred emissions from data vs. expected values from international and national policies. Adapted from Figs. 2–7 of ref. 21, updated using ref. 12. Full size image

Furthermore, there is the current situation of HFCs, which may undermine another great success story of the Protocol. HFCs were introduced into the economy mainly as non-ozone-depleting substitutes for CFCs, but are potent greenhouse gases. As emissions increased, governments pondered whether it was best to control them under the climate treaty, which was responsible for greenhouse gases, or under the Protocol, which was the catalyst for HFC use in the first place. The result was the Kigali Amendment of the Montreal Protocol agreed to in 2016, which levied much more stringent controls of HFCs than were possible under the current climate treaty1.

The story then takes another turn. HFC-23 emissions have increased more than expected in the last few years12, apparently falling between the cracks of successful pre-2015 actions using available technology under the climate treaty, and could undermine the formal 2020 start of Kigali (Fig. 1b)12. The discrepancy for 2017 is about 12 Gg/year, or about 1.5 Gt CO 2 -eq if maintained for a decade (Fig. 1b). If HFC-23 emissions do not decline this year, Kigali’s accomplishments will be called into question.

Leaking banks of ODSs

The Montreal Protocol aims to reduce emissions of CFCs and other ODSs indirectly by controlling their production and consumption. A major gap in this strategy is that substantial emissions leak from three major CFC ‘banks’—old air conditioners, refrigerators and insulating foams. When summed, these leakages could delay the recovery of the ozone hole by as much as 6 years and add up to 10 Gt CO 2 -eq. of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere (for comparison, the European Union has pledged in the Paris Agreement to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by a total of ~7 Gt equivalent CO 2 between 2019 and 2030)8. Recent studies have emphasized that we really do not have good estimates about the sizes of the remaining banks of chemicals, or how much they are leaking; this limits attempts to quantify the extent of illicit production (Fig. 1a)5,8.

Other emissions slipping through the treaty

The Montreal Protocol also does not consider ODSs used as feedstocks in making new chemicals or produced as co-products in industrial processes, as it was judged that such gases would be contained and destroyed in the manufacturing process. Neither of these judgements turned out to be correct for CCl 4 , whose production for direct uses was phased out in the Montreal Protocol but displays much larger inferred emissions than expected13. Recent studies indicate that carbon tetrachloride has fugitive emissions, e.g., when it is used as a feedstock to make certain HFCs and as a co-product from overchlorination in the production of cleaning agents and solvents including polychloroethylene and chloromethanes. These emissions add up to about 15 Gg/year14 or about 0.3 Gt CO 2 -eq/decade. Although the Protocol encourages Parties to find alternatives to these uses, it has held back in formalizing controls. Unexpectedly large emissions of CFC-113 and 113a of about 7 Gg/year (about 0.4 Gt CO 2 -eq/decade) also likely stem from leakage of feedstocks and/or intermediates. These CCl 4 and CFC-113 emissions are of the same order as the 15 ± 5 Gg/year increase observed for CFC-11 after 2012.

The question of N 2 O

Nitrous oxide is now the most significant ozone-depleting emission to the atmosphere, as well as the third most important greenhouse gas in terms of radiative forcing15. Moreover, the global emissions of nitrous oxide are accelerating16. Unless nitrous oxide is mitigated, it will continue to deplete the upper atmosphere ozone and undermine the gains of the Montreal Protocol.