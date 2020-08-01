Genome sequencing and population genomics modeling provide insights into the local adaptation of weeping forsythia

Oleaceae is a medium-sized family containing approximately 600 species from 25 genera36. Many of these genera are economically important, such as Fraxinus, Forsythia, Jasminum, Ligustrum, Olea, Osmanthus, and Syringa. Currently, genomes are available for three species of the family: F. excelsior32, O. europaea33, and O. fragrans34. Here, we present a high-quality reference genome sequence of the widespread species F. suspensa, an important medicinal and ornamental plant. Indicating its importance as a medicinal plant, most traditional Chinese medicines for influenza treatment contain an extract of F. suspensa fruit37. It is also one of the main traditional Chinese medicines used in the recent treatment of COVID-19. This species has been widely cultivated in China in recent years. However, the varieties of this species under cultivation are very limited. The obtained genome information for F. suspensa will therefore be an essential resource for biological research and breeding. Here, we used genomic information in combination with a landscape genomics approach2 to explore the genetic basis of the local adaptation of F. suspensa.

Naturally distributed species experience complex, heterogeneous environments, and different environmental variables exert differential selection pressure on the associated populations18. When species experience selection pressures related to multiple environmental factors, the genomes of different populations will undergo complex adaptive differentiation4. Here, a total of 524 SNPs with signatures of natural selection along environmental gradients were identified by both LFMM and Samβada. To genomically identify these loci, we annotated them in our assembled genome. According to the standard of Fritsche et al.38, we searched the candidate adaptive genes in the ±100 kb SNPs of EAL. Here, we annotated a total of 1932 candidate adaptive genes.

To test the hypothesis that more adaptive differentiation will occur in the genes related to signal crosstalk between different environmental modules as a result of local adaptation to heterogeneous environmental factors, we investigated a total of 640 genes annotated by using KEGG and found multiple examples that are likely related to local adaptation (Supplementary File 1: Table S13). In our analysis, we used statistically independent composite environmental variables. PC1 represents the environmental variables related to temperature and water. We found that 286 out of 640 genes were considered candidate adaptive genes associated with PC1 based on the LFMM results. Among these genes, 87 genes were confirmed to be associated with environmental adaptation in other species and were involved in the activation or suppression of transcription, the synthesis of oxidoreductase, hormones and fatty acids, electron transport in the photosynthetic system, and other pathways.

Consistent with our hypothesis, most of these genes (56 out of 87 genes) were adaptively differentiated with respect to both temperature and water stress, suggesting that the crosstalk observed between the two modules might be a common phenomenon during the process of local adaptation. For example, APETALA2-like ethylene-responsive transcription factors (EVM0000677.1, EVM0023986.1, EVM0021041.1, and EVM0019895.1) were identified as being under divergent selection in PC1. This plant-specific transcription factor has been shown to play an important role in regulating plant growth and responses to cold, heat, salt, drought and flooding39,40. Peroxidase (EVM0032298.1), an enzyme that catalyzes the oxidation of a particular substrate by hydrogen peroxide, was differentially expressed under drought and low temperature stress41,42. Gibberellin 3-beta-dioxygenase (EVM0027506.1), one of the key enzymes involved in gibberellin synthesis, showed significant differential expression under low temperature and drought conditions43, and its sequence differentiation might suggest that it differentially regulates plant growth through the gibberellin pathway to adapt to different environmental conditions. 3-Ketoacyl-CoA synthase (EVM0017367.1) participates in very-long-chain fatty acid synthesis and plays a role in wax biosynthesis. A previous study of Brassica napus suggested that the overexpression of the genes encoding 3-ketoacyl-CoA synthase promotes cuticular wax production and increases drought tolerance44. Furthermore, Wang et al.44 found that the expression of 3-ketoacyl-CoA synthase genes was significantly downregulated by cold stress, which also indicated that they might be associated with cold adaptation. Cytochrome b6–f complex subunit 4 (EVM0014903.1), a subunit of cytochrome b6-f, plays a role in photosynthesis by transferring electrons between photosystems II and I in plants. Previous results showed the repressed accumulation of the cytochrome b6–f complex under drought stress, which suggests that it is related to drought adaptation45. As most of the identified divergent genes with indirect evidence in other species were simultaneously differentiated in relation to the temperature stress and water stress modules, we speculate that this might indicate that the adaptive differentiation of the genes related to crosstalk between two modules is more efficient than that of other genes. This might also be due to the climatic characteristics of this region. To verify this hypothesis, further functional verification of these divergent genes with unknown functions in temperature stress and water stress modules is still needed.

PC2 represents the solar radiation from August to November. We found that 403 out of 640 genes showed adaptive differentiation associated with PC2 based on the LFMM results. A total of 61 of these genes had been previously confirmed to be involved in the light module in other species (Supplementary File 1: Table S13). Based on previous functional annotations, we found that these divergent genes in the light module were related to light stress, photosynthesis, photoprotection and photomorphogenesis. For example, homogentisate phytyltransferase (EVM0012785.1) is a key enzyme limiting tocopherol biosynthesis. High-light stress could result in a significant elevation of total tocopherol levels and might provide an additional line of defense against oxidative damage46. Manganese transport protein (EVM0021805.1) is a protein located at the membrane of cells that pumps out manganese. Manganese is an essential plant mineral nutrient and plays a key role in photosynthesis, and manganese deficiency could result in a decrease in chlorophyll content47. Jasmonic acid-amino synthetase (EVM0011590.1) activates the conjugation between jasmonate and various amino acids, and overexpression of this enzyme causes a far-red specific hyperphotomorphogenic response48. The carotenoid cleavage dioxygenases (EVM0011590.1), a family of non-heme iron-containing dioxygenase enzymes, catalyze the oxidative cleavage of carotenoid substrates. Carotenoids participate in various biological processes in plants, such as photosynthesis, photomorphogenesis, photoprotection, and development49.

Interestingly, we found 107 candidate adaptive genes that were related to both PC1 and PC2 based on the LFMM results. According to the results of previous studies, 24 out of these 107 genes were considered candidate adaptive genes that were simultaneously involved in the adaptation to light and temperature and/or water stress modules (Supplementary File 1: Table S13). Of course, as this general inference is based on from indirect evidence from other species, we cannot completely exclude the possible existence of false-positive signals of natural selection caused by the hitchhiking effect. Thus, the candidate adaptive genes that we identified in this study require further functional verification. Importantly, however, our results strongly suggest that the adaptive differentiation of genes related to multiple metabolic pathways occurred in the genome of natural plant populations under multiple abiotic selection pressures. Our study gives us substantial insight into the genetic basis of the local adaptation of F. suspensa, which should form the foundation for more thorough confirmatory work in common garden experiments9 and simulation modeling50.

In previous population genomics studies of F. suspensa30, it was not possible to identify the loci responsible for adaptive differentiation due to the limitations of molecular markers. However, the key environmental factors involved in the adaptive differentiation of F. suspensa have been identified. Waterlogging, cold, and drought are considered to be the most important environmental factors affecting the adaptive differentiation of F. suspensa30. In this study, RDA at the genome level confirmed that cold and drought significantly contributed to the adaptive differentiation of natural populations of F. suspensa, but waterlogging was ruled out as a significant contributor in this analysis, although we also found some adaptive genes associated with this phenomenon, such as malate dehydrogenase (EVM0007696.1)51 and gibberellin 3-beta-dioxygenase (EVM0027506.1)52. In addition, we identified a new environmental factor that might play a key role in the adaptive differentiation of F. suspensa: solar radiation during the period of fruit development and seed drying after ripening, which has not been reported in previous studies.

Additional important questions are whether, when and how natural selection introduced by environmental variables will affect population genetic structure. The genetic structure of a species is affected by many factors53,54. The identification of population genetic structure at the genome level can help provide a comprehensive understanding of the effects of these factors on population genetic structure. Recently, three studies have described the population genetic structure of F. suspensa25,30,55. The first study of the phylogeography of F. suspensa was based on chloroplast DNA (cpDNA) and nuclear ribosomal DNA (nrDNA). Importantly, cpDNA-based analyses divide the population of F. suspensa into seven groups, whereas nrDNA cannot separate these populations at all25. The second study of population genetics in F. suspensa used microsatellite markers, in which the populations of F. suspensa that were not separated using nrDNA were divided into two groups, the east and west groups57. The third study of landscape genomics in F. suspensa used start codon-targeted (SCoT) polymorphism markers and further subdivided the western group identified by microsatellite markers into three groups30. The first two studies using nuclear molecular markers suggested that gene flow plays an important role in the population genetic structure of F. suspensa, while the third study using SCoT makers, a kind of nuclear gene-targeted marker, suggested that natural selection also plays an important role in shaping the population genetic structure of F. suspensa.

Here, our SLAF sequencing results provided 0.58 million high-quality SNPs across the genome, which enabled us to identify finer-scale population structures than in previous studies. Using these SNPs, regardless of their neutrality, our analysis provides a more comprehensive understanding of population genetic structure. Compared with phylogenetic tree methods, ADMIXTURE and PCA revealed a more refined population genetic structure of F. suspensa. As indicated through population genomic inferences, the 15 natural populations of F. suspensa could be broadly divided into 5 groups corresponding to their geographic locations. Notably, while both the PCA and ADMIXTURE inferences supported the genetic divergence of the five groups, polyphyletic relationships were observed in the NJ tree. There are three possible explanations for this phenomenon: (1) as indicated in the AMOVA, only a small proportion (11.2%) of the identified genetic variants contributed to the observed interpopulation genetic differentiation; (2) the Bayesian-based inference suggested that the F. suspensa populations within the same geographic group differed in their genetic constitution; and (3) historical gene flow occurred frequently among the five geographic groups. Consistent with the results of previous studies, we found that EG was separated from the other populations, and previous studies confirmed that this separation was caused by ecological isolation25. However, the identification of other subgroups in this study differed from the results of previous studies.

To understand the contribution of natural selection imposed by environmental variables to the population genetic structure of F. suspensa, we conducted a comparison between the clustering results of all SNP loci and the results excluding outlier loci. After excluding outlier loci, the east group was still separated from the other groups, whereas the clustering results of the other groups changed significantly. This further confirmed that the separation of the EG from the other populations is not caused by natural selection, but natural selection plays an important role in shaping the genetic structure of other populations of F. suspensa. These results are consistent with previous landscape genomics studies on F. suspensa30. Although the TREEMIX results showed gene flow between the EG and NWG, NG, and SG groups, the current amount of gene flow is not sufficient to eliminate the genetic differentiation caused by ecological isolation. In previous population genetics studies, we have paid more attention to the effects of genetic drift and gene flow on population genetic structure due to the use of neutral markers53,54. However, natural selection is also an important force shaping the population genetic structure of species17. It promotes the differentiation of adaptive genes in the genome of species among natural populations, and this genetic differentiation is further amplified due to the hitchhiking effect. This also amplifies the ability of natural selection to shape population genetic structure. Our study provides an empirical example of a species’ genetic structure being significantly influenced by natural selection imposed by multiple environmental factors.