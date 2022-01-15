Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Biofilm matrix cloaks bacterial quorum sensing chemoattractants from predator detection

The ISME Journal (2022)Cite this article

Subjects

Abstract

Microbes often secrete high levels of quorum sensing (QS) autoinducers into the environment to coordinate gene expression and biofilm formation, but risk detection and subsequent predation by bacterivorous predators. With such prominent signaling molecules acting as chemoattractants that diffuse into the environment at alarmingly high concentrations, it is unclear if bacterial cells can mask their chemical trails from predator detection. Here, we describe a microbial-based anti-detection adaptation, termed as “biofilm cloak”, where the biofilm prey produced biofilm matrix exopolysaccharides that “locked” and reduced the leaching of autoinducers into the milieu, thereby concealing their trails to the detection by the bacterivorous Caenorhabditis elegans nematode. The exopolysaccharides act as common good for the non-producers to hide their autoinducers from predator detection. Deficiency in chemosensory gene odr-10 in mutant animals abrogated their ability to detect autoinducers and migrate toward their prey in a directed manner, which led to lower population growth rate of animals. Hence, restriction of bacterial communication activities to the confinements of biofilms is a novel approach for predator evasion, which plays a fundamental role in shaping ecological dynamics of microbial communities and predator-prey interactions.

This is a preview of subscription content

Access options

Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

$32.00

Buy

All prices are NET prices.

Fig. 1: C. elegans could not detect secreted metabolites from exopolysaccharide-producing biofilms.
Fig. 2: C. elegans detects bacterial autoinducers.
Fig. 3: Exopolysaccharide is a public good for trapping autoinducers by non-exopolysaccharide-producers.
Fig. 4: C. elegans requires ODR-10 to sense bacterial autoinducers.
Fig. 5: Model of biofilms that employ biofilm matrix to hide QS autoinducers from predator (C. elegans) detection.

References

  1. 1.

    Jessup CM, Forde SE, Bohannan BJM. Microbial experimental systems in ecology. In: Desharnais RA, editor. Advances in ecological research, Vol. 37. Elsevier, USA: Academic Press; 2005. p. 273–307.

  2. 2.

    Brockmann D, Hufnagel L, Geisel T. The scaling laws of human travel. Nature. 2006;439:462–5.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  3. 3.

    Chan SY, Liu SY, Seng Z, Chua SL. Biofilm matrix disrupts nematode motility and predatory behavior. ISME J. 2021;15:260–9.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  4. 4.

    Thutupalli S, Uppaluri S, Constable GWA, Levin SA, Stone HA, Tarnita CE, et al. Farming and public goods production in Caenorhabditis elegans populations. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2017;114:2289–94.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  5. 5.

    Otto G. Arresting predators. Nat Rev Microbiol. 2020;18:675.

    PubMed  Google Scholar 

  6. 6.

    Worthy SE, Haynes L, Chambers M, Bethune D, Kan E, Chung K, et al. Identification of attractive odorants released by preferred bacterial food found in the natural habitats of C. elegans. PLoS ONE. 2018;13:e0201158.

    Article  Google Scholar 

  7. 7.

    Choi JI, Yoon K-H, Subbammal Kalichamy S, Yoon S-S, Il Lee J. A natural odor attraction between lactic acid bacteria and the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans. ISME J. 2016;10:558–67.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  8. 8.

    Reilly DK, Srinivasan J. Caenorhabditis elegans olfaction. Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Neuroscience: Oxford University Press; 2017.

  9. 9.

    Beale E, Li G, Tan M-W, Rumbaugh KP. Caenorhabditis elegans senses bacterial autoinducers. Appl Environ Microbiol. 2006;72:5135–7.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  10. 10.

    Werner KM, Perez LJ, Ghosh R, Semmelhack MF, Bassler BL. Caenorhabditis elegans recognizes a bacterial quorum-sensing signal molecule through the AWCON neuron. J Biol Chem. 2014;289:26566–73.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  11. 11.

    Wei Q, Ma LZ. Biofilm matrix and its regulation in Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Int J Mol Sci. 2013;14:20983–1005.

    Article  Google Scholar 

  12. 12.

    Tal R, Wong HC, Calhoon R, Gelfand D, Fear AL, Volman G, et al. Three cdg operons control cellular turnover of cyclic di-GMP in Acetobacter xylinum: genetic organization and occurrence of conserved domains in isoenzymes. J Bacteriol. 1998;180:4416–25.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  13. 13.

    Chua SL, Liu Y, Li Y, Jun Ting H, Kohli GS, Cai Z, et al. Reduced Intracellular c-di-GMP content increases expression of quorum sensing-regulated genes in Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Front. Cell. Infect. Microbiol. 2017;7:451.

    Article  Google Scholar 

  14. 14.

    Hengge R. Principles of c-di-GMP signalling in bacteria. Nat Rev Microbiol. 2009;7:263–73.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  15. 15.

    Hickman JW, Tifrea DF, Harwood CS. A chemosensory system that regulates biofilm formation through modulation of cyclic diguanylate levels. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2005;102:14422–7.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  16. 16.

    Smith EE, Buckley DG, Wu Z, Saenphimmachak C, Hoffman LR, D’Argenio DA, et al. Genetic adaptation by Pseudomonas aeruginosa to the airways of cystic fibrosis patients. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2006;103:8487–92.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  17. 17.

    Chua SL, Ding Y, Liu Y, Cai Z, Zhou J, Swarup S, et al. Reactive oxygen species drive evolution of pro-biofilm variants in pathogens by modulating cyclic-di-GMP levels. Open Biol. 2016;6:160162.

    Article  Google Scholar 

  18. 18.

    Seviour T, Hansen SH, Yang L, Yau YH, Wang VB, Stenvang MR, et al. Functional amyloids keep quorum-sensing molecules in check. J Biol Chem. 2015;290:6457–69.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  19. 19.

    Ma L, Conover M, Lu H, Parsek MR, Bayles K, Wozniak DJ. Assembly and development of the Pseudomonas aeruginosa biofilm matrix. PLoS Pathog. 2009;5:e1000354.

    Article  Google Scholar 

  20. 20.

    Whitehead NA, Barnard AML, Slater H, Simpson NJL, Salmond GPC. Quorum-sensing in Gram-negative bacteria. FEMS Microbiol Rev. 2001;25:365–404.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  21. 21.

    Zhang Y, Chou JH, Bradley J, Bargmann CI, Zinn K. The Caenorhabditis elegans seven-transmembrane protein ODR-10 functions as an odorant receptor in mammalian cells. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 1997;94:12162–7.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  22. 22.

    Sengupta P, Chou JH, Bargmann CI. odr-10 encodes a seven transmembrane domain olfactory receptor required for responses to the odorant diacetyl. Cell. 1996;84:899–909.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  23. 23.

    Cezairliyan B, Vinayavekhin N, Grenfell-Lee D, Yuen GJ, Saghatelian A, Ausubel FM. Identification of Pseudomonas aeruginosa phenazines that kill Caenorhabditis elegans. PLoS Pathog. 2013;9:e1003101.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  24. 24.

    Gallagher LA, Manoil C. Pseudomonas aeruginosa PAO1 kills Caenorhabditis elegans by cyanide poisoning. J Bacteriol. 2001;183:6207–14.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  25. 25.

    Lewenza S, Charron-Mazenod L, Giroux L, Zamponi AD. Feeding behaviour of Caenorhabditis elegans is an indicator of Pseudomonas aeruginosa PAO1 virulence. PeerJ. 2014;2:e521–e.

    Article  Google Scholar 

  26. 26.

    Tan MW, Mahajan-Miklos S, Ausubel FM. Killing of Caenorhabditis elegans by Pseudomonas aeruginosa used to model mammalian bacterial pathogenesis. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 1999;96:715–20.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  27. 27.

    Tehseen M, Liao C, Dacres H, Dumancic M, Trowell S, Anderson A. Oligomerisation of C. elegans olfactory receptors, ODR-10 and STR-112, in yeast. PLoS ONE. 2014;9:e108680.

    Article  Google Scholar 

  28. 28.

    Sooknanan J, Bhatt B, Comissiong DMG. A modified predator-prey model for the interaction of police and gangs. R Soc Open Sci. 2016;3:160083.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  29. 29.

    Arciola CR, Campoccia D, Montanaro L. Implant infections: adhesion, biofilm formation and immune evasion. Nat Rev Microbiol. 2018;16:397–409.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  30. 30.

    Deng Y, Liu SY, Chua SL, Khoo BL. The effects of biofilms on tumor progression in a 3D cancer-biofilm microfluidic model. Biosens Bioelectron. 2021;180:113113.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  31. 31.

    Kwok T-Y, Ma Y, Chua SL. Biofilm dispersal induced by mechanical cutting leads to heightened foodborne pathogen dissemination. Food Microbiol. 2022;102:103914.

    Article  Google Scholar 

  32. 32.

    Yu M, Chua SL. Demolishing the great wall of biofilms in gram-negative bacteria: to disrupt or disperse? Medicinal Res Rev. 2020;40:1103–16.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  33. 33.

    Chua SL, Liu Y, Yam JKH, Chen Y, Vejborg RM, Tan BGC, et al. Dispersed cells represent a distinct stage in the transition from bacterial biofilm to planktonic lifestyles. Nat Commun. 2014;5:4462.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  34. 34.

    Liu SY, Leung MM-L, Fang JK-H, Chua SL. Engineering a microbial ‘trap and release’ mechanism for microplastics removal. Chem Eng J. 2021;404:127079.

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

Download references

Acknowledgements

This research is supported by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology Startup Grant (BE2B), Departmental General Research Fund (UALB), One-line account (ZVVV), Environmental and Conservation Fund (ECF-48/2019), Health and Medical Research Fund (HMRF-201903032), Pneumoconiosis Compensation Fund Board (PCFB-ZJN2), and State Key Laboratory of Chemical Biology and Drug Discovery Fund (1-BBX8). Some C. elegans strains were provided by the Carnorhabditis Genetics Center (CGC), University of Minnesota, which is funded by NIH Office of Research Infrastructure Programs (P40 OD010440).

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Shaoyang Li, Sylvia Yang Liu, Shepherd Yuen Chan.

Affiliations

  1. Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Kowloon, Hong Kong SAR, China

    Shaoyang Li, Sylvia Yang Liu, Shepherd Yuen Chan & Song Lin Chua

  2. State Key Laboratory of Chemical Biology and Drug Discovery, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Kowloon, Hong Kong SAR, China

    Song Lin Chua

  3. Shenzhen Key Laboratory of Food Biological Safety Control, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Kowloon, Hong Kong SAR, China

    Song Lin Chua

  4. Research Centre for Deep Space Explorations (RCDSE), The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Kowloon, Hong Kong SAR, China

    Song Lin Chua

Authors
  1. Shaoyang Li
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Sylvia Yang Liu
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. Shepherd Yuen Chan
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  4. Song Lin Chua
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Contributions

SLC designed methods and experiments. SYC, SYL, and SL carried out laboratory experiments, analyzed the data and interpreted the results. SLC, SL, SYL, and SYC wrote the paper. All authors have contributed to, seen and approved the manuscript.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Song Lin Chua.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

Additional information

Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Supplementary information

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Li, S., Liu, S.Y., Chan, S.Y. et al. Biofilm matrix cloaks bacterial quorum sensing chemoattractants from predator detection. ISME J (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-022-01190-2

Download citation

  • Received:

  • Revised:

  • Accepted:

  • Published:

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-022-01190-2

Search

Advanced search

Quick links