Biofilm matrix cloaks bacterial quorum sensing chemoattractants from predator detection

Abstract
Microbes often secrete high levels of quorum sensing (QS) autoinducers into the environment to coordinate gene expression and biofilm formation, but risk detection and subsequent predation by bacterivorous predators. With such prominent signaling molecules acting as chemoattractants that diffuse into the environment at alarmingly high concentrations, it is unclear if bacterial cells can mask their chemical trails from predator detection. Here, we describe a microbial-based anti-detection adaptation, termed as “biofilm cloak”, where the biofilm prey produced biofilm matrix exopolysaccharides that “locked” and reduced the leaching of autoinducers into the milieu, thereby concealing their trails to the detection by the bacterivorous Caenorhabditis elegans nematode. The exopolysaccharides act as common good for the non-producers to hide their autoinducers from predator detection. Deficiency in chemosensory gene odr-10 in mutant animals abrogated their ability to detect autoinducers and migrate toward their prey in a directed manner, which led to lower population growth rate of animals. Hence, restriction of bacterial communication activities to the confinements of biofilms is a novel approach for predator evasion, which plays a fundamental role in shaping ecological dynamics of microbial communities and predator-prey interactions.
References
Acknowledgements
This research is supported by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology Startup Grant (BE2B), Departmental General Research Fund (UALB), One-line account (ZVVV), Environmental and Conservation Fund (ECF-48/2019), Health and Medical Research Fund (HMRF-201903032), Pneumoconiosis Compensation Fund Board (PCFB-ZJN2), and State Key Laboratory of Chemical Biology and Drug Discovery Fund (1-BBX8). Some C. elegans strains were provided by the Carnorhabditis Genetics Center (CGC), University of Minnesota, which is funded by NIH Office of Research Infrastructure Programs (P40 OD010440).
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
The authors declare no competing interests.
Additional information
About this article
Cite this article
Li, S., Liu, S.Y., Chan, S.Y. et al. Biofilm matrix cloaks bacterial quorum sensing chemoattractants from predator detection. ISME J (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-022-01190-2
Received:
Revised:
Accepted:
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-022-01190-2