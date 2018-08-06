Nat. Biotechnol. 36, 432–441 (2018); published online 16 April 2018; corrected after print 18 July 2018
In the version of this article initially published, credit for part of Figure 4a was omitted. The image of a lens and microscope stage was originally published elsewhere. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Rights and permissions
To obtain permission to re-use content from this article visit RightsLink.
About this article
Publication history
Published
DOI
Authors
Search for Abed AlFatah Mansour in:
Search for J Tiago Gonçalves in:
Search for Cooper W Bloyd in:
Search for Hao Li in:
Search for Sarah Fernandes in:
Search for Daphne Quang in:
Search for Stephen Johnston in:
Search for Sarah L Parylak in:
Search for Xin Jin in:
Search for Fred H Gage in: