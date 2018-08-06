Erratum | Published:

Erratum: An in vivo model of functional and vascularized human brain organoids

Nature Biotechnology 36, 772 (2018) | Download Citation

Nat. Biotechnol. 36, 432–441 (2018); published online 16 April 2018; corrected after print 18 July 2018

In the version of this article initially published, credit for part of Figure 4a was omitted. The image of a lens and microscope stage was originally published elsewhere. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

