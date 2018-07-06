Corrigendum: Minimum information about a single amplified genome (MISAG) and a metagenome-assembled genome (MIMAG) of bacteria and archaea

Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 725–731 (2017); published online 8 August 2017; corrected after print 29 November 2017; corrected after print 7 December 2017
In the version of this article initially published, the author A. Murat Eren was listed as A.M. Eren. The corresponding affiliation was given as the Knapp Center for Biomedical Discovery, rather than Department of Medicine, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA, and Marine Biological Laboratory, Woods Hole, Massachusetts, USA. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article as of 29 November 2017.
In the version of this article initially published, the following acknowledgment was omitted: A.L. was supported by the Russian Science Foundation (grant number 14-50-00069). The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article as of 7 December 2017.
