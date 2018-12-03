Dimensionality reduction for visualizing single-cell data using UMAP

Abstract
Advances in single-cell technologies have enabled high-resolution dissection of tissue composition. Several tools for dimensionality reduction are available to analyze the large number of parameters generated in single-cell studies. Recently, a nonlinear dimensionality-reduction technique, uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP), was developed for the analysis of any type of high-dimensional data. Here we apply it to biological data, using three well-characterized mass cytometry and single-cell RNA sequencing datasets. Comparing the performance of UMAP with five other tools, we find that UMAP provides the fastest run times, highest reproducibility and the most meaningful organization of cell clusters. The work highlights the use of UMAP for improved visualization and interpretation of single-cell data.
References
Acknowledgements
We thank members of the Singapore Immunology Network and notably members of the E.W.N. laboratory. We thank S. Li, Y. Simoni, M. Chng, Y. Cheng, J.W. Lim and M. Fehlings for their insightful feedback. This study was funded by A-STAR/SIgN core funding and A-STAR/SIgN immunomonitoring platform funding.
Integrated supplementary information
Rights and permissions
To obtain permission to re-use content from this article visit RightsLink.