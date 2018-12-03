Analysis | Published:

Dimensionality reduction for visualizing single-cell data using UMAP

Nature Biotechnology | Download Citation

Subjects

Abstract

Advances in single-cell technologies have enabled high-resolution dissection of tissue composition. Several tools for dimensionality reduction are available to analyze the large number of parameters generated in single-cell studies. Recently, a nonlinear dimensionality-reduction technique, uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP), was developed for the analysis of any type of high-dimensional data. Here we apply it to biological data, using three well-characterized mass cytometry and single-cell RNA sequencing datasets. Comparing the performance of UMAP with five other tools, we find that UMAP provides the fastest run times, highest reproducibility and the most meaningful organization of cell clusters. The work highlights the use of UMAP for improved visualization and interpretation of single-cell data.

Download references

Acknowledgements

We thank members of the Singapore Immunology Network and notably members of the E.W.N. laboratory. We thank S. Li, Y. Simoni, M. Chng, Y. Cheng, J.W. Lim and M. Fehlings for their insightful feedback. This study was funded by A-STAR/SIgN core funding and A-STAR/SIgN immunomonitoring platform funding.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore, Singapore.

    • Etienne Becht
    • , Charles-Antoine Dutertre
    • , Immanuel W H Kwok
    • , Lai Guan Ng
    • , Florent Ginhoux
    •  & Evan W Newell

  2. Tutte Institute for Mathematics and Computing, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

    • Leland McInnes
    •  & John Healy

  3. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division, Seattle, Washington, USA.

    • Evan W Newell

Authors

  1. Search for Etienne Becht in:

  2. Search for Leland McInnes in:

  3. Search for John Healy in:

  4. Search for Charles-Antoine Dutertre in:

  5. Search for Immanuel W H Kwok in:

  6. Search for Lai Guan Ng in:

  7. Search for Florent Ginhoux in:

  8. Search for Evan W Newell in:

Contributions

E.B., L.M., J.H., C.-A.D., I.W.H.K. and E.W.N. analyzed data. L.G.N., F.G. and E.W.N. helped supervise the project. L.M. and J.H. developed UMAP. All authors participated in writing and revising the manuscript.

Competing interests

E.W.N. is a board director and shareholder of immunoSCAPE Pte. Ltd., which is an immune profiling service provider.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Evan W Newell.

Integrated supplementary information

Supplementary figures

  1. 1.

    Phenograph clustering identifies cell clusters in the Wong dataset

  2. 2.

    Annotation of the tissue of origins on UMAP, t-SNE and PCA plots

  3. 3.

    Identification of unlabeled erythrocytes in the Samusik_01 dataset

  4. 4.

    Surface densities of events in UMAP and t-SNE embeddings

  5. 5.

    Pre-filtering of the Han dataset

  6. 6.

    Side-by-side comparison of each dimensionality reduction method across all datasets annotated by cell types.

  7. 7.

    Qualitative assessment of the reproducibility of embeddings

Supplementary information

PDF files

  1. 1.

    Supplementary Text and Figures

    Supplementary Figures 1–7

  2. 2.

    Life Sciences Reporting Summary

Excel files

  1. 1.

    Supplementary Table 1

    Description of the datasets

  2. 2.

    Supplementary Table 2

    Algorithms benchmarked

About this article

Publication history

Received

Accepted

Published

DOI

https://doi.org/10.1038/nbt.4314