Biopharmaceutical benchmarks 2018

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) continue to reign supreme, although cellular and gene therapies are slowly starting to gather momentum. Burgeoning growth in biosimilars may threaten future brand monopolies for mAbs and other biologics.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Table 1
Traditional biotech product approvals 2014–July 2018.
