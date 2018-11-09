Patents | Published:

The Reporting Items for Patent Landscapes statement

Nature Biotechnology 36, 10431047 (2018)

Subjects

Abstract

The reporting quality of patent landscapes is inadequate. The Reporting Items for Patent Landscapes (RIPL) checklist can improve reporting quality.

Acknowledgements

We are grateful for the input from the experts who participated in the Delphi study during the development of this guideline and to Irene Kitsara (World Intellectual Property Organization) for comments on this manuscript. We are also grateful to the Equator Network for assistance with early work that established the need for this guidance. This study is funded primarily by the UK Medical Research Council via J.A.S.'s DPhil funding. The authors also acknowledge support from the CASMI Translational Stem Cell Consortium (CTSCC) and the SENS Research Foundation. The research was supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Oxford Biomedical Research Centre (BRC). The views expressed are those of the author(s) and not necessarily those of the NHS, the NIHR or the Department of Health.

Author information

    • James A Smith
    •  & Zeeshaan Arshad

    These authors contributed equally.

    • David A Brindley
    •  & Andrew J Carr

    These authors jointly directed this work.

Affiliations

  1. Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Sciences, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK.

    • James A Smith
    • , Gary S Collins
    •  & Andrew J Carr

  2. The Oxford-UCL Centre for the Advancement of Sustainable Medical Innovation (CASMI), University of Oxford, Oxford, UK.

    • James A Smith
    • , Zeeshaan Arshad
    •  & David A Brindley

  3. School of Medicine, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK.

    • Zeeshaan Arshad

  4. Patinformatics LLC, Dublin, Ohio, USA.

    • Anthony Trippe

  5. NIHR Oxford Biomedical Research Centre, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, UK.

    • Gary S Collins
    •  & Andrew J Carr

  6. Department of Paediatrics, University of Oxford, Children's Hospital, John Radcliffe, Oxford, UK.

    • David A Brindley

  7. Centre for Behavioural Medicine, UCL School of Pharmacy, University College London, London, UK.

    • David A Brindley

  8. Harvard Stem Cell Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

    • David A Brindley

  9. USCF-Stanford Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation (CERSI), San Francisco, California, USA.

    • David A Brindley

Authors

Competing interests

D.A.B. is a stockholder in Translation Ventures Ltd., IP Asset Ventures Ltd. and Biolacuna Ltd., companies that, among other services, provide biomanufacturing, regulatory and financial advice to pharmaceutical clients. D.A.B. also is subject to the CFA Institute's codes, standards and guidelines, so he must stress that this piece is provided for academic interest only and must not be construed in any way as an investment recommendation. Additionally, at time of publication, D.A.B. and the organizations with which he is affiliated may or may not have agreed and/or pending funding commitments from the organizations named herein. J.A.S. has consulted with life science–focused companies, including some involved in patent landscaping. A.T. is the owner of Patinformatics LLC.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to James A Smith.

Supplementary information

PDF files

  1. 1.

    Supplementary Text and Figures

    Supplementary Methods, Supplementary Figures 1, Supplementary Tables 1 and 2, and Supplementary Text

