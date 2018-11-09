Translating microbiome futures

Affiliations

Gaspar Taroncher-Oldenburg is at Global Engage Ltd, Kidlington, Oxford, UK. Gaspar Taroncher-Oldenburg Susan Jones is at Nature Biotechnology, London, UK. Susan Jones Martin Blaser is at the New York University Langone Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. Martin Blaser Richard Bonneau is at the Center for Genomics and Systems Biology, New York University, New York, New York, USA, and the Flatiron Institute, Center for Computational Biology, Simons Foundation, New York, New York, USA. Richard Bonneau Peter Christey is at General Automation Lab Technologies, Inc (GALT), San Carlos, California, USA. Peter Christey José C. Clemente is at the Icahn Institute for Genomics and Multiscale Biology, Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. José C Clemente Eran Elinav is in the Immunology Department, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. Eran Elinav Elodie Ghedin is at the Center for Genomics & Systems Biology, New York University, New York, New York, USA. Elodie Ghedin Curtis Huttenhower is at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston Massachusetts, USA. Curtis Huttenhower Denise Kelly is at Seventure Partners, Paris, France. Denise Kelly David Kyle is at Evolve BioSystems Inc, Davis, California, USA. David Kyle Dan Littman is at the Kimmel Center for Biology and Medicine of the Skirball Institute and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. Dan Littman Arpita Maiti is in Worldwide Research & Development, Pfizer, Inc, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Arpita Maiti Alexander Maue is at Taconic Biosciences, Renssaelaer, New York, USA. Alexander Maue Bernat Olle is at Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Bernat Olle Leopoldo Segal is in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. Leopoldo Segal Johan E. T. van Hylckama Vlieg is at Chr. Hansen, Hoersholm, Denmark. Johan E T van Hylckama Vlieg Jun Wang is at iCarbonX, Zhonghang Shahe Industrial Zone, Shenzhen, China. Jun Wang

Competing interests

G.T.-O. is consultant-in-residence at Global Engage and became an advisor to the Janssen Human Microbiome Institute after completion of Microbiome Futures; M.B. serves on the scientific advisory boards of Elysium, Inc, Ubiome, Inc., Commense, Inc. and Seed, Inc.; R.B. has served as an expert witness for Kirkland and Ellis LLC, in advisory and consulting roles to the Simons Foundation, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Merus, and is currently collaborating with Novartis and Merus; P.C. is CEO and Co-Founder of General Automation Lab Technologies, Inc.; E.E. is a scientific consultant to DayTwo & BiomX; C.H. serves on the scientific advisory boards of Seres Therapeutics and Microbiome Insights; D. Kyle is an employee of, and owns shares in, Evolve BioSystems Inc.; D.L. is founder of and advisor to Vedanta, Director at Pfizer, Inc., and a recipient of research funding for microbiota projects from Boehringer Ingelheim; A. Maiti is an employee of Pfizer Inc.; A. Maue is an employee of Taconic Biosciences; B.O. is an employee of Vedanta Biosciences, a company developing drugs in the human microbiome field, and holds stock options in the company; J.E.T.v.H.V. is an employee of Chr. Hansen A/S; J.W. is founder & CEO of iCarbonX.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Gaspar Taroncher-Oldenburg.