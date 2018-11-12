ClampFISH detects individual nucleic acid molecules using click chemistry–based amplification

Abstract
Methods for detecting single nucleic acids in cell and tissues, such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), are limited by relatively low signal intensity and nonspecific probe binding. Here we present click-amplifying FISH (clampFISH), a method for fluorescence detection of nucleic acids that achieves high specificity and high-gain (>400-fold) signal amplification. ClampFISH probes form a 'C' configuration upon hybridization to the sequence of interest in a double helical manner. The ends of the probes are ligated together using bio-orthogonal click chemistry, effectively locking the probes around the target. Iterative rounds of hybridization and click amplify the fluorescence intensity. We show that clampFISH enables the detection of RNA species with low-magnification microscopy and in RNA-based flow cytometry. Additionally, we show that the modular design of clampFISH probes allows multiplexing of RNA and DNA detection, that the locking mechanism prevents probe detachment in expansion microscopy, and that clampFISH can be applied in tissue samples.
Access optionsAccess options
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$250.00
only $20.83 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Rent or Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
from$8.99
All prices are NET prices.
References
- 1.
Femino, A.M., Fay, F.S., Fogarty, K. & Singer, R.H. Visualization of single RNA transcripts in situ. Science 280, 585–590 (1998).
- 2.
Raj, A., van den Bogaard, P., Rifkin, S.A., van Oudenaarden, A. & Tyagi, S. Imaging individual mRNA molecules using multiple singly labeled probes. Nat. Methods 5, 877–879 (2008).
- 3.
Itzkovitz, S. & van Oudenaarden, A. Validating transcripts with probes and imaging technology. Nat. Methods 8(Suppl.), S12–S19 (2011).
- 4.
Chen, C.H. et al. Specific sorting of single bacterial cells with microfabricated fluorescence-activated cell sorting and tyramide signal amplification fluorescence in situ hybridization. Anal. Chem. 83, 7269–7275 (2011).
- 5.
Lu, J. & Tsourkas, A. Imaging individual microRNAs in single mammalian cells in situ. Nucleic Acids Res. 37, e100 (2009).
- 6.
Banér, J., Nilsson, M., Mendel-Hartvig, M. & Landegren, U. Signal amplification of padlock probes by rolling circle replication. Nucleic Acids Res. 26, 5073–5078 (1998).
- 7.
Larsson, C., Grundberg, I., Söderberg, O. & Nilsson, M. In situ detection and genotyping of individual mRNA molecules. Nat. Methods 7, 395–397 (2010).
- 8.
Ali, M.M. et al. Rolling circle amplification: a versatile tool for chemical biology, materials science and medicine. Chem. Soc. Rev. 43, 3324–3341 (2014).
- 9.
Lohman, G.J.S., Zhang, Y., Zhelkovsky, A.M., Cantor, E.J. & Evans, T.C. Jr. Efficient DNA ligation in DNA-RNA hybrid helices by Chlorella virus DNA ligase. Nucleic Acids Res. 42, 1831–1844 (2014).
- 10.
Lagunavicius, A. et al. Novel application of Phi29 DNA polymerase: RNA detection and analysis in vitro and in situ by target RNA-primed RCA. RNA 15, 765–771 (2009).
- 11.
Dirks, R.M. & Pierce, N.A. Triggered amplification by hybridization chain reaction. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 101, 15275–15278 (2004).
- 12.
Choi, H.M.T., Beck, V.A. & Pierce, N.A. Next-generation in situ hybridization chain reaction: higher gain, lower cost, greater durability. ACS Nano 8, 4284–4294 (2014).
- 13.
Shah, S. et al. Single-molecule RNA detection at depth via hybridization chain reaction and tissue hydrogel embedding and clearing. Development 143, 2862–2867 (2016).
- 14.
Lau, J.Y. et al. Significance of serum hepatitis C virus RNA levels in chronic hepatitis C. Lancet 341, 1501–1504 (1993).
- 15.
Kern, D. et al. An enhanced-sensitivity branched-DNA assay for quantification of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 RNA in plasma. J. Clin. Microbiol. 34, 3196–3202 (1996).
- 16.
Battich, N., Stoeger, T. & Pelkmans, L. Image-based transcriptomics in thousands of single human cells at single-molecule resolution. Nat. Methods 10, 1127–1133 (2013).
- 17.
Shah, S. et al. Single-molecule RNA detection at depth by hybridization chain reaction and tissue hydrogel embedding and clearing. Development 143, 2862–2867 (2016).
- 18.
Nilsson, M. et al. Padlock probes: circularizing oligonucleotides for localized DNA detection. Science 265, 2085–2088 (1994).
- 19.
Jin, J., Vaud, S., Zhelkovsky, A.M., Posfai, J. & McReynolds, L.A. Sensitive and specific miRNA detection method using SplintR ligase. Nucleic Acids Res. 44, e116 (2016).
- 20.
Besanceney-Webler, C. et al. Increasing the efficacy of bioorthogonal click reactions for bioconjugation: a comparative study. Angew. Chem. Int. Edn. Engl. 50, 8051–8056 (2011).
- 21.
Padovan-Merhar, O. et al. Single mammalian cells compensate for differences in cellular volume and DNA copy number through independent global transcriptional mechanisms. Mol. Cell 58, 339–352 (2015).
- 22.
Kerjaschki, D., Sharkey, D.J. & Farquhar, M.G. Identification and characterization of podocalyxin--the major sialoprotein of the renal glomerular epithelial cell. J. Cell Biol. 98, 1591–1596 (1984).
- 23.
Horrillo, A., Porras, G., Ayuso, M.S. & González-Manchón, C. Loss of endothelial barrier integrity in mice with conditional ablation of podocalyxin (Podxl) in endothelial cells. Eur. J. Cell Biol. 95, 265–276 (2016).
- 24.
Klemm, S. et al. Transcriptional profiling of cells sorted by RNA abundance. Nat. Methods 11, 549–551 (2014).
- 25.
Bushkin, Y. et al. Profiling T cell activation using single-molecule fluorescence in situ hybridization and flow cytometry. J. Immunol. 194, 836–841 (2015).
- 26.
Chen, F., Tillberg, P.W. & Boyden, E.S. Expansion microscopy. Science 347, 543–548 (2015).
- 27.
Chen, F. et al. Nanoscale imaging of RNA with expansion microscopy. Nat. Methods 13, 679–684 (2016).
- 28.
Pelliccia, F., Gaddini, L., Limongi, M.Z. & Rocchi, A. Visualizing human 5S rDNA. Chromosome Res. 5, 205–207 (1997).
- 29.
Mellis, I.A., Gupte, R., Raj, A. & Rouhanifard, S.H. Visualizing adenosine-to-inosine RNA editing in single mammalian cells. Nat. Methods 14, 801–804 10.1038/nmeth.4332 (2017).
Acknowledgements
We thank F. Tuluc from the CHOP flow cytometry core facility for discussions and assistance with flow cytometry. We also thank J. Peterson for his early contributions and the many bioRxiv readers who reached out with feedback and suggestions. S.H.R. acknowledges support from NIH 1F32GM120929-01A1; I.A.M. acknowledges support from NIH F30 NS100595; O.S. acknowledges support from the Human Frontier Science Program LT000919/2016-l; C.L.J. acknowledges support from NIH 5T32DK007780-19; and A.R. from NIH 4DN U01 HL129998, NIH Center for Photogenomics RM1 HG007743, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and HCA Pilot Project 174285, NSF CAREER 1350601 and NIH R33 EB019767.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Generation of ClampFISH probes.
- 2.
Sensitivity and selectivity assessment.
- 3.
Optimizing [formamide] in hybridization buffer.
- 4.
Saturation curve showing the fold-change in amplification as the number of rounds of clampFISH amplification progresses.
- 5.
Density of the intensity of all spots detected at each round in click (green) vs. no-click samples (pink).
- 6.
HIST1H4E clampFISH and smFISH with high- and low-magnification scans.
- 7.
Enlarged image of PODXL mRNA clampFISH on kidney tissue.
- 8.
Blocking reagents reduce nonspecific probe binding for flow cytometry.
- 9.
Biological replicate of clampFISH flow cytometry experiment.
- 10.
Expansion clampFISH.
- 11.
Assessment of bleedthrough for multiplexing.
- 12.
Alternative amplification schemes.
- 13.
Proximity dependence of clampFISH arms.
- 14.
DNA clampFISH optimization.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–14
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Protocol
ClampFISH working protocol
Excel files
- 1.
Supplementary Table
Supplementary Table 1
Rights and permissions
To obtain permission to re-use content from this article visit RightsLink.