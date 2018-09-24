A universal SNP and small-indel variant caller using deep neural networks

1. Goodwin, S., McPherson, J.D. & McCombie, W.R. Coming of age: ten years of next-generation sequencing technologies . Nat. Rev. Genet. 17, 333–351 (2016).

2. Nielsen, R., Paul, J.S., Albrechtsen, A. & Song, Y.S. Genotype and SNP calling from next-generation sequencing data . Nat. Rev. Genet. 12, 443–451 (2011).

3. Li, H. Towards better understanding of artifacts in variant calling from high-coverage samples . Bioinformatics 30, 2843–2851 (2014).

4. Goldfeder, R.L. et al. Medical implications of technical accuracy in genome sequencing . Genome Med. 8, 24 (2016).

5. DePristo, M.A. et al. A framework for variation discovery and genotyping using next-generation DNA sequencing data . Nat. Genet. 43, 491–498 (2011).

6. Ding, J. et al. Feature-based classifiers for somatic mutation detection in tumour-normal paired sequencing data . Bioinformatics 28, 167–175 (2012).

7. Bragg, L.M., Stone, G., Butler, M.K., Hugenholtz, P. & Tyson, G.W. Shining a light on dark sequencing: characterising errors in Ion Torrent PGM data . PLoS Comput. Biol. 9, e1003031 (2013).

8. Yeo, Z.X., Wong, J.C.L., Rozen, S.G. & Lee, A.S.G. Evaluation and optimisation of indel detection workflows for ion torrent sequencing of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes . BMC Genomics 15, 516 (2014).

9. Krizhevsky, A., Sutskever, I. & Hinton, G. E. ImageNet classification with deep convolutional neural networks . Adv. Neural Inf. Process Syst. 25, 1097–1105 (2012).

10. Wu, Y. et al. Google's neural machine translation system: bridging the gap between human and machine translation . Preprint at https://arxiv.org/abs/1609.08144 (2016).

11. Silver, D. et al. Mastering the game of Go with deep neural networks and tree search . Nature 529, 484–489 (2016).

12. Mnih, V. et al. Human-level control through deep reinforcement learning . Nature 518, 529–533 (2015).

13. Min, S., Lee, B. & Yoon, S. Deep learning in bioinformatics . Brief. Bioinform. 18, 851–869 (2017).

14. Alipanahi, B., Delong, A., Weirauch, M.T. & Frey, B.J. Predicting the sequence specificities of DNA- and RNA-binding proteins by deep learning . Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 831–838 (2015).

15. Zhou, J. & Troyanskaya, O.G. Predicting effects of noncoding variants with deep learning-based sequence model . Nat. Methods 12, 931–934 (2015).

16. Xiong, H.Y. et al. The human splicing code reveals new insights into the genetic determinants of disease . Science 347, 1254806 (2015).

17. Szegedy, C., Vanhoucke, V., Ioffe, S., Shlens, J. & Wojna, Z. Rethinking the inception architecture for computer vision . Preprint at https://arxiv.org/abs/1512.00567 (2015).

18. Eberle, M.A. et al. A reference dataset of 5.4 million phased human variants validated by genetic inheritance from sequencing a three-generation 17-member pedigree . Genome Res. 27, 157–164 (2017).

19. Li, H., Ruan, J. & Durbin, R. Mapping short DNA sequencing reads and calling variants using mapping quality scores . Genome Res. 18, 1851–1858 (2008).

20. Li, R. et al. SNP detection for massively parallel whole-genome resequencing . Genome Res. 19, 1124–1132 (2009).

21. Hornik, K., Stinchcombe, M. & White, H. Multilayer feedforward networks are universal approximators . Neural Netw. 2, 359–366 (1989).

22. Garrison, E. & Marth, G. Haplotype-based variant detection from short-read sequencing . Preprint at https://arxiv.org/abs/1207.3907 (2012).

23. Li, H. et al. The Sequence Alignment/Map format and SAMtools . Bioinformatics 25, 2078–2079 (2009).

24. Luo, R., Schatz, M.C. & Salzberg, S.L. 16GT: a fast and sensitive variant caller using a 16-genotype probabilistic model . Gigascience 6, 1–4 (2017).

25. Kim, S. et al. Strelka2: fast and accurate variant calling for clinical sequencing applications . Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/192872 (2017).

26. Li, H. et al. New synthetic-diploid benchmark for accurate variant calling evaluation . Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/223297 (2017).

27. Keane, T.M. et al. Mouse genomic variation and its effect on phenotypes and gene regulation . Nature 477, 289–294 (2011).

28. Van der Auwera, G. What are the standard resources for non-human genomes? http://gatkforums.broadinstitute.org/gatk/discussion/1243/what-are-the-standard-resources-for-non-human-genomes (2018).

29. Zook, J.M. et al. Extensive Sequencing of Seven Human Genomes to Characterize Benchmark Reference Materials (Cold Spring Harbor, 2015).

30. Lek, M. et al. Analysis of protein-coding genetic variation in 60,706 humans . Nature 536, 285–291 (2016).

31. Auton, A. et al. A global reference for human genetic variation . Nature 526, 68–74 (2015).

32. Robasky, K., Lewis, N.E. & Church, G.M. The role of replicates for error mitigation in next-generation sequencing . Nat. Rev. Genet. 15, 56–62 (2014).

33. Abadi, M., Agarwal, A., Barham, P., Brevdo, E. & Chen, Z. TensorFlow: large-scale machine learning on heterogeneous systems, 2015. Preprint at https://arxiv.org/abs/1603.04467 (2015).

34. Luo, R., Sedlazeck, F.J., Lam, T.-W. & Schatz, M. Clairvoyante: a multi-task convolutional deep neural network for variant calling in single molecule sequencing . Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/310458 (2018).

35. Torracinta, R. & Campagne, F. Training genotype callers with neural networks . Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/097469 (2016).

36. Dean, J. et al. Large scale distributed deep networks . Adv. Neural Inf. Process. Syst. 25, 1223–1231 (2012).

37. Zook, J.M. et al. Integrating human sequence data sets provides a resource of benchmark SNP and indel genotype calls . Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 246–251 (2014).