Reply to "Precision medicine in the clouds"

Access optionsAccess options
Rent or Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
from $8.99
All prices are NET prices.
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$250.00
only $20.83 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
References
- 1.
Price, N.D. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 747–756 (2017).
- 2.
Chen, R. et al. Cell 148, 1293–1307 (2012).
- 3.
David, L.A. et al. Genome Biol. 15, R89 (2014).
- 4.
Smarr, L. Biotechnol. J. 7, 980–991 (2012).
- 5.
Vogt, H., Green, S. & Broderson, J. Nat. Biotechnol. 36, 678–680 (2018).
- 6.
Collins, F.S. & Varmus, H. N. Engl. J. Med. 372, 793–795 (2015).
- 7.
Hood, L., Lovejoy, J.C. & Price, N.D. BMC Med. 13, 4 (2015).
- 8.
Schork, N.J. Nature 520, 609–611 (2015).
- 9.
Jørgensen, T. et al. Br. Med. J. 348, g3617 (2014).
- 10.
Rice, T. et al. Circulation 105, 1904–1908 (2002).
- 11.
Bouchard, C. et al. PLoS One 7, e37887 (2012).
- 12.
Diabetes Prevention Program Research Group. Lancet 374, 1677–1686 (2009).
- 13.
Li, G. et al. Lancet 371, 1783–1789 (2008).
- 14.
American Diabetes Association. Diabetes Care 37 (Suppl. 1), S81–S90 (2014).
- 15.
Menke, A., Casagrande, S., Geiss, L. & Cowie, C.C. J. Am. Med. Assoc. 314, 1021–1029 (2015).
- 16.
Zhang, X. et al. Diabetes Care 33, 1665–1673 (2010).
- 17.
Holick, M.F. et al. J. Clin. Endocrinol. Metab. 97, 1153–1158 (2012).
- 18.
Danaei, G. et al. PLoS Med. 6, e1000058 (2009).
- 19.
Green, R.C. et al. N. Engl. J. Med. 361, 245–254 (2009).
- 20.
Yong, P.L., Sanders, R.S. & Olsen, L. The Healthcare Imperative: Lowering Costs and Improving Outcomes: Workshop Series Summary. (US National Academies Press, Washington, DC, 2010).
- 21.
Xu, X. et al. Int. J. Obes (Lond). 42, 794–800 (2018).
- 22.
Hollands, G.J. et al. Br. Med. J. 352, i1102 (2016).
- 23.
Piening, B.D. et al. Cell Syst. 6, 157–170.e8 (2018).
Rights and permissions
To obtain permission to re-use content from this article visit RightsLink.