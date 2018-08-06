Genome editing of upstream open reading frames enables translational control in plants

1. Calvo, S.E., Pagliarini, D.J. & Mootha, V.K. Upstream open reading frames cause widespread reduction of protein expression and are polymorphic among humans . Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 106, 7507–7512 (2009).

2. von Arnim, A.G., Jia, Q. & Vaughn, J.N. Regulation of plant translation by upstream open reading frames . Plant Sci. 214, 1–12 (2014).

3. McGillivray, P. et al. A comprehensive catalog of predicted functional upstream open reading frames in humans . Nucleic Acids Res. 46, 3326–3338 (2018).

4. Liang, X.H. et al. Translation efficiency of mRNAs is increased by antisense oligonucleotides targeting upstream open reading frames . Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 875–880 (2016).

5. Xu, G. et al. uORF-mediated translation allows engineered plant disease resistance without fitness costs . Nature 545, 491–494 (2017).

6. Schwanhäusser, B. et al. Global quantification of mammalian gene expression control . Nature 473, 337–342 (2011).

7. Pelletier, J., Graff, J., Ruggero, D. & Sonenberg, N. Targeting the eIF4F translation initiation complex: a critical nexus for cancer development . Cancer Res. 75, 250–263 (2015).

8. Carrieri, C. et al. Long non-coding antisense RNA controls Uchl1 translation through an embedded SINEB2 repeat . Nature 491, 454–457 (2012).

9. Zucchelli, S., Patrucco, L., Persichetti, F., Gustincich, S. & Cotella, D. Engineering translation in mammalian cell factories to increase protein yield: the unexpected use of long non-coding SINEUP RNAs . Comput. Struct. Biotechnol. J. 14, 404–410 (2016).

10. Simon, A.E. & Miller, W.A. 3′ cap-independent translation enhancers of plant viruses . Annu. Rev. Microbiol. 67, 21–42 (2013).

11. Vivinus, S. et al. An element within the 5′ untranslated region of human Hsp70 mRNA which acts as a general enhancer of mRNA translation . Eur. J. Biochem. 268, 1908–1917 (2001).

12. Pfeiffer, B.D., Truman, J.W. & Rubin, G.M. Using translational enhancers to increase transgene expression in Drosophila . Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 109, 6626–6631 (2012).

13. Yin, K., Gao, C. & Qiu, J.L. Progress and prospects in plant genome editing . Nat. Plants 3, 17107 (2017).

14. Wang, Z.Y., Seto, H., Fujioka, S., Yoshida, S. & Chory, J. BRI1 is a critical component of a plasma-membrane receptor for plant steroids . Nature 410, 380–383 (2001).

15. Laing, W.A. et al. An upstream open reading frame is essential for feedback regulation of ascorbate biosynthesis in Arabidopsis . Plant Cell 27, 772–786 (2015).

16. Hellens, R.P. et al. Transient expression vectors for functional genomics, quantification of promoter activity and RNA silencing in plants . Plant Methods 1, 13 (2005).

17. Agius, F. et al. Engineering increased vitamin C levels in plants by overexpression of a D-galacturonic acid reductase . Nat. Biotechnol. 21, 177–181 (2003).

18. Bulley, S. et al. Enhancing ascorbate in fruits and tubers through over-expression of the L-galactose pathway gene GDP-L-galactose phosphorylase . Plant Biotechnol. J. 10, 390–397 (2012).

19. Reyes-Chin-Wo, S. et al. Genome assembly with in vitro proximity ligation data and whole-genome triplication in lettuce . Nat. Commun. 8, 14953 (2017).

20. Qian, W. et al. Molecular and functional analysis of phosphomannomutase (PMM) from higher plants and genetic evidence for the involvement of PMM in ascorbic acid biosynthesis in Arabidopsis and Nicotiana benthamiana . Plant J. 49, 399–413 (2007).

21. Shan, Q., Wang, Y., Li, J. & Gao, C. Genome editing in rice and wheat using the CRISPR/Cas system . Nat. Protoc. 9, 2395–2410 (2014).

22. Komor, A.C., Kim, Y.B., Packer, M.S., Zuris, J.A. & Liu, D.R. Programmable editing of a target base in genomic DNA without double-stranded DNA cleavage . Nature 533, 420–424 (2016).

23. Gaudelli, N.M. et al. Programmable base editing of A.T to G.C in genomic DNA without DNA cleavage . Nature 551, 464–471 (2017).

24. Hu, J.H. et al. Evolved Cas9 variants with broad PAM compatibility and high DNA specificity . Nature 556, 57–63 (2018).

25. Yan, L. et al. High-efficiency genome editing in Arabidopsis using YAO promoter-driven CRISPR/Cas9 system . Mol. Plant 8, 1820–1823 (2015).

26. Xing, H.L. et al. A CRISPR/Cas9 toolkit for multiplex genome editing in plants . BMC Plant Biol. 14, 327 (2014).

27. Zhai, Z., Jung, H.I. & Vatamaniuk, O.K. Isolation of protoplasts from tissues of 14-d-old seedlings of Arabidopsis thaliana . J. Vis. Exp. 30, e1149 (2009).

28. Woo, J.W. et al. DNA-free genome editing in plants with preassembled CRISPR-Cas9 ribonucleoproteins . Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 1162–1164 (2015).

29. Yoo, S.D., Cho, Y.H. & Sheen, J. Arabidopsis mesophyll protoplasts: a versatile cell system for transient gene expression analysis . Nat. Protoc. 2, 1565–1572 (2007).

30. Espinosa-Ruiz, A., Martínez, C. & Prat, S. Protocol to treat seedlings with brassinazole and measure hypocotyl length in Arabidopsis thaliana . Bio Protoc. 5, e1568 (2015).

31. Cui, F. et al. Arabidopsis ubiquitin conjugase UBC32 is an ERAD component that functions in brassinosteroid-mediated salt stress tolerance . Plant Cell 24, 233–244 (2012).

32. Zhang, H. et al. The RING finger ubiquitin E3 ligase SDIR1 targets SDIR1-INTERACTING PROTEIN1 for degradation to modulate the salt stress response and ABA signaling in Arabidopsis . Plant Cell 27, 214–227 (2015).

33. Kovács, L. et al. Quantitative determination of ascorbate from the green alga Chlamydomonas reinhardtii by HPLC . Bio Protoc. 6, e2067 (2016).