Correspondence | Published:

The 160K Natural Organism Library, a unique resource for natural products research

Nature Biotechnology 36, 570573 (2018) | Download Citation

Subjects

Access optionsAccess options

Rent or Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

from $8.99

Rent or Buy

All prices are NET prices.

References

  1. 1.

    , & Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 14, 111–129 (2015).

  2. 2.

    & Planta Med. 82, 775–789 (2016).

  3. 3.

    J. Bioinform. Comput. Biol. 10, 1271001 (2012).

  4. 4.

    Nat. Biotechnol. 30, 385–387 (2012).

  5. 5.

    , , , & Phytochemistry 64, 987–990 (2003).

  6. 6.

    et al. J. Nat. Prod. 67, 1681–1684 (2004).

  7. 7.

    et al. Tetrahedron 60, 11619–11628 (2004).

  8. 8.

    et al. J. Nat. Prod. 69, 707–709 (2006).

  9. 9.

    et al. Tetrahedron 64, 10181–10187 (2008).

  10. 10.

    et al. Bioorg. Med. Chem. Lett. 18, 5771–5773 (2008).

  11. 11.

    , , , & Phytochem. Lett. 2, 88–90 (2009).

  12. 12.

    et al. J. Nat. Prod. 74, 1500–1502 (2011).

  13. 13.

    et al. Org. Lett. 17, 1377–1380 (2015).

  14. 14.

    & ACS Chem. Biol. 10, 2468–2479 (2015).

  15. 15.

    et al. Angew. Chem. Int. Edn Engl. 52, 7822–7824 (2013).

  16. 16.

    et al. J. Genomics 6, 63–73 (2018).

  17. 17.

    , , , & Nat. Chem. Biol. 5, 479–483 (2009).

  18. 18.

    , , & Nat. Chem. Biol. 9, 232–240 (2013).

  19. 19.

    , , & J. Med. Chem. 55, 5989–6001 (2012).

  20. 20.

    et al. J. Biomol. Screen. 14, 690–699 (2009).

  21. 21.

    et al. J. Cheminform. 9, 2 (2017).

  22. 22.

    et al. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 115, 4325–4333 (2018).

  23. 23.

    , , , & Nucleic Acids Res. 45 D1, D555–D559 (2017).

  24. 24.

    et al. Methods Mol. Biol. 1415, 477–506 (2016).

  25. 25.

    & Nat. Prod. Rep. 33, 951–962 (2016).

  26. 26.

    , , , & ACS Infect. Dis. 2, 642–650 (2016).

  27. 27.

    Microbiol. Aust. 32, 81–85 (2011).

Download references

Acknowledgements

The authors are grateful for A*STAR's basic financial support for the NOL.

Author information

    • Siew Bee Ng
    •  & Yoganathan Kanagasundaram

    These authors contributed equally to this work.

Affiliations

  1. Bioinformatics Institute, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore, Republic of Singapore.

    • Siew Bee Ng
    • , Yoganathan Kanagasundaram
    • , Hao Fan
    • , Prakash Arumugam
    • , Birgit Eisenhaber
    •  & Frank Eisenhaber

  2. School of Computer Engineering, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, Republic of Singapore.

    • Frank Eisenhaber

Authors

  1. Search for Siew Bee Ng in:

  2. Search for Yoganathan Kanagasundaram in:

  3. Search for Hao Fan in:

  4. Search for Prakash Arumugam in:

  5. Search for Birgit Eisenhaber in:

  6. Search for Frank Eisenhaber in:

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing financial interests.

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Siew Bee Ng or Frank Eisenhaber.

To obtain permission to re-use content from this article visit RightsLink.

About this article

Publication history

Published

DOI

https://doi.org/10.1038/nbt.4187