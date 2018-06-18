Letter | Published:

De novo DNA synthesis using polymerase-nucleotide conjugates

Nature Biotechnology | Download Citation

Subjects

Abstract

Oligonucleotides are almost exclusively synthesized using the nucleoside phosphoramidite method, even though it is limited to the direct synthesis of 200 mers and produces hazardous waste. Here, we describe an oligonucleotide synthesis strategy that uses the template-independent polymerase terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase (TdT). Each TdT molecule is conjugated to a single deoxyribonucleoside triphosphate (dNTP) molecule that it can incorporate into a primer. After incorporation of the tethered dNTP, the 3′ end of the primer remains covalently bound to TdT and is inaccessible to other TdT–dNTP molecules. Cleaving the linkage between TdT and the incorporated nucleotide releases the primer and allows subsequent extension. We demonstrate that TdT–dNTP conjugates can quantitatively extend a primer by a single nucleotide in 10–20 s, and that the scheme can be iterated to write a defined sequence. This approach may form the basis of an enzymatic oligonucleotide synthesizer.

  • Subscribe to Nature Biotechnology for full access:

    $250

    Subscribe

Additional access options:

Already a subscriber?  Log in  now or  Register  for online access.

Accessions

Protein Data Bank

References

  1. 1.

    et al. Creation of a bacterial cell controlled by a chemically synthesized genome. Science 329, 52–56 (2010).

  2. 2.

    et al. Design of a synthetic yeast genome. Science 355, 1040–1044 (2017).

  3. 3.

    & Large-scale de novo DNA synthesis: technologies and applications. Nat. Methods 11, 499–507 (2014).

  4. 4.

    , , & Genetic screens in human cells using the CRISPR-Cas9 system. Science 343, 80–84 (2014).

  5. 5.

    , , & DNA nanotechnology from the test tube to the cell. Nat. Nanotechnol. 10, 748–760 (2015).

  6. 6.

    , & Next-generation digital information storage in DNA. Science 337, 1628 (2012).

  7. 7.

    & Deoxynucleoside phosphoramidites—A new class of key intermediates for deoxypolynucleotide synthesis. Tetrahedr. Lett. 22, 1859–1862 (1981).

  8. 8.

    A brief review of DNA and RNA chemical synthesis. Biochem. Soc. Trans. 39, 575–580 (2011).

  9. 9.

    The chemical synthesis of DNA/RNA: our gift to science. J. Biol. Chem. 288, 1420–1427 (2013).

  10. 10.

    , , & Gene synthesis demystified. Trends Biotechnol. 27, 63–72 (2009).

  11. 11.

    Oligodeoxyribonucleotide-primed reactions catalyzed by calf thymus polymerase. J. Biol. Chem. 237, 1945–1949 (1962).

  12. 12.

    & Template-Independent Enzymatic Oligonucleotide Synthesis (TiEOS): Its History, Prospects, and Challenges. Biochemistry 57, 1821–1832 (2018).

  13. 13.

    & Terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase: the story of a misguided DNA polymerase. Biochim. Biophys. Acta 1804, 1151–1166 (2010).

  14. 14.

    et al. The history and advances of reversible terminators used in new generations of sequencing technology. Genomics Proteomics Bioinformatics 11, 34–40 (2013).

  15. 15.

    & Compositions for enzyme catalyzed template-independent creation of phosphodiester bonds using protected nucleotides. US Patent US5872244A. (1998).

  16. 16.

    A theoretical model for template-free synthesis of long DNA sequence. Syst. Synth. Biol. 2, 67–73 (2008).

  17. 17.

    & Methods and apparatus for synthesizing nucleic acids. US Patent US8808989. (2014).

  18. 18.

    & Modified template-independent enzymes for polydeoxynucleotide synthesis. US Patent US20160108382A1. (2015).

  19. 19.

    , & Photo-cleavable nucleotides for primer free enzyme mediated DNA synthesis. Org. Biomol. Chem. 14, 8278–8288 (2016).

  20. 20.

    , & Molecular biology of terminal transferase. Crit. Rev. Biochem. 21, 27–52 (2008).

  21. 21.

    , & 3′-O-caged 2′-deoxynucleoside triphosphates for light-mediated, enzyme-catalyzed, template-independent DNA synthesis. Curr. Protoc. Nucleic Acid Chem. 71, 13.17.1–13.17.38 (2017).

  22. 22.

    et al. Design and synthesis of a 3′-O-allyl photocleavable fluorescent nucleotide as a reversible terminator for DNA sequencing by synthesis. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 102, 5932–5937 (2005).

  23. 23.

    et al. 3′-O-modified nucleotides as reversible terminators for pyrosequencing. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 104, 16462–16467 (2007).

  24. 24.

    et al. Accurate whole human genome sequencing using reversible terminator chemistry. Nature 456, 53–59 (2008).

  25. 25.

    et al. Labeled nucleoside triphosphates with reversibly terminating aminoalkoxyl groups. Nucleosides Nucleotides Nucleic Acids 29, 879–895 (2010).

  26. 26.

    et al. Fluoride-cleavable, fluorescently labelled reversible terminators: synthesis and use in primer extension. Chemistry 17, 2903–2915 (2011).

  27. 27.

    , , , & Structures of intermediates along the catalytic cycle of terminal deoxynucleotidyltransferase: dynamical aspects of the two-metal ion mechanism. J. Mol. Biol. 425, 4334–4352 (2013).

  28. 28.

    , , , & Photocleavable DNA barcode-antibody conjugates allow sensitive and multiplexed protein analysis in single cells. J. Am. Chem. Soc. 134, 18499–18502 (2012).

  29. 29.

    & Propynyl groups in duplex DNA: stability of base pairs incorporating 7-substituted 8-aza-7-deazapurines or 5-substituted pyrimidines. Nucleic Acids Res. 30, 5485–5496 (2002).

  30. 30.

    , , & Structural basis for the KlenTaq DNA polymerase catalysed incorporation of alkene- versus alkyne-modified nucleotides. Chemistry 23, 2109–2118 (2017).

  31. 31.

    et al. Stereochemistry of benzylic carbon substitution coupled with ring modification of 2-nitrobenzyl groups as key determinants for fast-cleaving reversible terminators. Angew. Chem. Int. Edn Engl. 51, 1724–1727 (2012).

  32. 32.

    et al. Improved nucleotide selectivity and termination of 3′-OH unblocked reversible terminators by molecular tuning of 2-nitrobenzyl alkylated HOMedU triphosphates. Nucleic Acids Res. 39, e39 (2011).

  33. 33.

    et al. Reconstructed evolutionary adaptive paths give polymerases accepting reversible terminators for sequencing and SNP detection. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 107, 1948–1953 (2010).

  34. 34.

    DNA polymerases drive DNA sequencing-by-synthesis technologies: both past and present. Front. Microbiol. 5, 305 (2014).

  35. 35.

    et al. Rapid incorporation kinetics and improved fidelity of a novel class of 3′-OH unblocked reversible terminators. Nucleic Acids Res. 40, 7404–7415 (2012).

  36. 36.

    & Deoxynucleotide-polymerizing enzymes of calf thymus gland. III. Preparation of poly N-acetyldeoxyguanylate and polydeoxyguanylate. J. Biochem. 25, 594–601 (1969).

  37. 37.

    et al. Enzymatic assembly of DNA molecules up to several hundred kilobases. Nat. Methods 6, 343–345 (2009).

  38. 38.

    , , , & Site-directed mutagenesis by overlap extension using the polymerase chain reaction. Gene 77, 51–59 (1989).

  39. 39.

    , , & High-level expression of murine terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase in Escherichia coli grown at low temperature and overexpressing argU tRNA. Mol. Biotechnol. 10, 199–208 (1998).

  40. 40.

    et al. Isolation and characterization of novel mutations in the pSC101 origin that increase copy number. Sci. Rep. 8, 1590 (2018).

Download references

Acknowledgements

We thank S. Sehgal, A.K. Sreekumar, E. Baidoo, C.J. Petzold, L. Chan, and V. Teixeira Benites for assistance with experiments, G. Goyal, J. Chiniquy, and N. Kaplan for NGS of the synthesis products, C. Hoover for optimizing the NGS procedure, P.D. Adams, C.J. Joshua, J.F. Barajas, M.E. Brown, C.B. Eiben, A. Flamholz, A. Tambe, B. Wagner, S. Weißgraeber, P. Weißgraeber, S. Jager, and R. Palluk for helpful discussions, and E. de Ugarte for assistance with artwork. This work has been supported by the DOE Joint BioEnergy Institute (https://www.jbei.org) by the US Department of Energy, Office of Science, Office of Biological and Environmental Research, through contract DE-AC02-05CH11231 between Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the US Department of Energy. D.H.A. was also supported by the Synthetic Biology Engineering Research Center (SynBERC) through National Science Foundation grant NSF EEC 0540879 and by NIH training grant GM-08295 through NIGMS. T.d.R. was supported by ERASynBio (81861: “SynPath”). N.J.H. was also supported by the DOE Joint Genome Institute (https://jgi.doe.gov) by the US Department of Energy, Office of Science, Office of Biological and Environmental Research, through contract DE-AC02-05CH11231 between Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the US Department of Energy. Sandia National Laboratories is a multimission laboratory managed and operated by National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc. for the US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration under contract DE-NA0003525. The United States Government retains and the publisher, by accepting the article for publication, acknowledges that the United States Government retains, a nonexclusive, paid-up, irrevocable, worldwide license to publish or reproduce the published form of this manuscript, or allow others to do so, for United States Government purposes. The Department of Energy will provide public access to these results of federally sponsored research in accordance with the DOE Public Access Plan (http://energy.gov/downloads/doe-public-access-plan).

Author information

    • Sebastian Palluk
    •  & Daniel H Arlow

    These authors contributed equally to this work.

Affiliations

  1. Joint BioEnergy Institute, Emeryville, California, USA.

    • Sebastian Palluk
    • , Daniel H Arlow
    • , Tristan de Rond
    • , Sebastian Barthel
    • , Justine S Kang
    • , Rathin Bector
    • , Hratch M Baghdassarian
    • , Alisa N Truong
    • , Peter W Kim
    • , Anup K Singh
    • , Nathan J Hillson
    •  & Jay D Keasling

  2. Biological Systems and Engineering Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, Berkeley, California, USA.

    • Sebastian Palluk
    • , Daniel H Arlow
    • , Tristan de Rond
    • , Sebastian Barthel
    • , Justine S Kang
    • , Rathin Bector
    • , Hratch M Baghdassarian
    • , Alisa N Truong
    • , Nathan J Hillson
    •  & Jay D Keasling

  3. Department of Biology, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany.

    • Sebastian Palluk
    •  & Sebastian Barthel

  4. Biophysics Graduate Group, UC Berkeley, Berkeley, California, USA.

    • Daniel H Arlow

  5. Institute for Quantitative Biosciences, UC Berkeley, Berkeley, California, USA.

    • Daniel H Arlow
    •  & Jay D Keasling

  6. Department of Chemistry, UC Berkeley, Berkeley, California, USA.

    • Tristan de Rond

  7. Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, UC Berkeley, Berkeley, California, USA.

    • Justine S Kang
    • , Rathin Bector
    •  & Jay D Keasling

  8. Department of Bioengineering UC Berkeley, Berkeley, California, USA.

    • Hratch M Baghdassarian
    •  & Jay D Keasling

  9. CBRN Defense and Energy Technologies, Sandia National Laboratories, Livermore, California, USA.

    • Peter W Kim
    •  & Anup K Singh

  10. DOE Joint Genome Institute, Walnut Creek, California, USA.

    • Nathan J Hillson

  11. Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Biosustainability, Technical University of Denmark, Hørsholm, Denmark.

    • Jay D Keasling

Authors

  1. Search for Sebastian Palluk in:

  2. Search for Daniel H Arlow in:

  3. Search for Tristan de Rond in:

  4. Search for Sebastian Barthel in:

  5. Search for Justine S Kang in:

  6. Search for Rathin Bector in:

  7. Search for Hratch M Baghdassarian in:

  8. Search for Alisa N Truong in:

  9. Search for Peter W Kim in:

  10. Search for Anup K Singh in:

  11. Search for Nathan J Hillson in:

  12. Search for Jay D Keasling in:

Contributions

S.P. and D.H.A. conceived the method, designed and performed experiments, analyzed data, and wrote the manuscript with input from all other authors. T.d.R., S.B., J.S.K., R.B., H.M.B., A.N.T., and P.W.K. performed experiments and analyzed data, and all authors discussed and interpreted results. A.K.S., N.J.H. and J.D.K. supervised the research. All authors read and corrected the manuscript.

Competing interests

S.P. and D.H.A. have filed international patent application WO2017223517A1 on polymerase-nucleotide conjugates and are cofounders of Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc.

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Daniel H Arlow or Jay D Keasling.

Integrated supplementary information

Supplementary figures

  1. 1.

    The nucleotide binding pocket of TdT has little room for 3' OH modifications

  2. 2.

    Chemical detail of extension of a primer by TdT-PEG4-dTTP conjugates

  3. 3.

    TdT-PEG4-dNTP conjugates with one tethered nucleotide can extend a primer by a single nucleotide

  4. 4.

    Attachment positions used for preparation of TdT-PEG4-dNTP conjugates

  5. 5.

    Chemical detail of extension of a primer by TdT-dNTP conjugates

  6. 6.

    Effect of the mutations in MTdTc302 on TdT activity

  7. 7.

    Tethering increases the incorporation speed of the linker-nucleotide

  8. 8.

    Rendering of a model of TdT-dTTP in complex with a primer

  9. 9.

    Incorporation rate comparison of all four bases using free nucleotides

  10. 10.

    Non-termination (2nd extension) products arise predominantly from a concentration-independent process

  11. 11.

    Linked incorporation time courses at low and intermediate concentrations of TdT-dNTP

  12. 12.

    Propargylamino DNA can serve as a template for accurate complementary DNA synthesis

  13. 13.

    Generation of DNA starter used for multi-step synthesis

  14. 14.

    The photocleavable linker can be rapidly cleaved using 405 nm light

  15. 15.

    Multiple sequence alignment of reads of the synthesis products

Supplementary information

PDF files

  1. 1.

    Supplementary Text and Figures

    Supplementary Figures 1–15

  2. 2.

    Life Sciences Reporting Summary

  3. 3.

    Supplementary Tables

    Supplementary tables 1–2

  4. 4.

    Supplementary Notes

    Supplementary Notes 1–4

About this article

Publication history

Received

Accepted

Published

DOI

https://doi.org/10.1038/nbt.4173

Rights and permissions

To obtain permission to re-use content from this article visit RightsLink.