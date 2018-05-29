Brief Communication | Published:

Improving cytidine and adenine base editors by expression optimization and ancestral reconstruction

Abstract

Base editors enable targeted single-nucleotide conversions in genomic DNA. Here we show that expression levels are a bottleneck in base-editing efficiency. We optimize cytidine (BE4) and adenine (ABE7.10) base editors by modification of nuclear localization signals (NLS) and codon usage, and ancestral reconstruction of the deaminase component. The resulting BE4max, AncBE4max, and ABEmax editors correct pathogenic SNPs with substantially increased efficiency in a variety of mammalian cell types.

Acknowledgements

This work was supported by the Ono Pharma Foundation, DARPA HR0011-17-2-0049, US NIH RM1 HG009490, R01 EB022376, and R35 GM118062, and HHMI. Flow cytometry was supported by NCI P30CCA14051. L.W.K. is an NSF Graduate Research Fellow and was supported by NIH Training Grant T32 GM095450. J.L.D. gratefully acknowledges graduate fellowship support from the NSF and Hertz Foundation. We thank J. Coller, G. Hansen, M. Weiss, and A. Sharma for helpful discussions.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Merkin Institute of Transformative Technologies in Healthcare, Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

    • Luke W Koblan
    • , Jordan L Doman
    • , Christopher Wilson
    • , Jonathan M Levy
    • , Tristan Tay
    • , Gregory A Newby
    • , Juan Pablo Maianti
    • , Aditya Raguram
    •  & David R Liu

  2. Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

    • Luke W Koblan
    • , Jordan L Doman
    • , Christopher Wilson
    • , Jonathan M Levy
    • , Tristan Tay
    • , Gregory A Newby
    • , Juan Pablo Maianti
    • , Aditya Raguram
    •  & David R Liu

  3. Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

    • Luke W Koblan
    • , Jordan L Doman
    • , Christopher Wilson
    • , Jonathan M Levy
    • , Tristan Tay
    • , Gregory A Newby
    • , Juan Pablo Maianti
    • , Aditya Raguram
    •  & David R Liu

Authors

  1. Search for Luke W Koblan in:

  2. Search for Jordan L Doman in:

  3. Search for Christopher Wilson in:

  4. Search for Jonathan M Levy in:

  5. Search for Tristan Tay in:

  6. Search for Gregory A Newby in:

  7. Search for Juan Pablo Maianti in:

  8. Search for Aditya Raguram in:

  9. Search for David R Liu in:

Contributions

L.W.K., J.L.D., C.W., J.M.L., T.T., G.A.N., and J.P.M. generated reagents and conducted experiments. C.W. and A.R. performed computational analyses. D.R.L. supervised the research. All authors contributed to writing the manuscript.

Competing interests

D.R.L. is a consultant and co-founder of Editas Medicine, Pairwise Plants, and Beam Therapeutics, companies that use genome editing. L.W.K., J.L.D., C.W., and D.R.L. have filed patent applications on aspects on this work. The authors declare no competing non-financial interests.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to David R Liu.

Supplementary information

PDF files

  1. 1.

    Supplementary Text and Figures

    Supplementary Figures 1–17, Supplementary Note 1, Supplementary Sequences 1–5

  2. 2.

    Life Sciences Reporting Summary

  3. 3.

    Supplementary Data 2

    Flow cytometry gating examples for all cell types used

Text files

  1. 1.

    Supplementary Data 1

    MAFFT alignment APOBEC homologs in FASTA format.

  2. 2.

    Supplementary Data 3

    APOBEC tree in Newick format

About this article

Publication history

Received

Accepted

Published

DOI

https://doi.org/10.1038/nbt.4172

Rights and permissions

To obtain permission to re-use content from this article visit RightsLink.