Encoding human serine phosphopeptides in bacteria for proteome-wide identification of phosphorylation-dependent interactions

Post-translational phosphorylation is essential to human cellular processes, but the transient, heterogeneous nature of this modification complicates its study in native systems1,2,3. We developed an approach to interrogate phosphorylation and its role in protein-protein interactions on a proteome-wide scale. We genetically encoded phosphoserine in recoded E. coli4,5,6 and generated a peptide-based heterologous representation of the human serine phosphoproteome. We designed a single-plasmid library encoding >100,000 human phosphopeptides and confirmed the site-specific incorporation of phosphoserine in >36,000 of these peptides. We then integrated our phosphopeptide library into an approach known as Hi-P to enable proteome-level screens for serine-phosphorylation-dependent human protein interactions. Using Hi-P, we found hundreds of known and potentially new phosphoserine-dependent interactors with 14-3-3 proteins and WW domains. These phosphosites retained important binding characteristics of the native human phosphoproteome, as determined by motif analysis and pull-downs using full-length phosphoproteins. This technology can be used to interrogate user-defined phosphoproteomes in any organism, tissue, or disease of interest.
We thank J. Niemann for his assistance with selecting phospho-specific antibodies to probe phosphosite synthesis, P. Anderson for assistance with oligonucleotide library synthesis, the Yale Center for Genome Analysis for high-throughput sequencing and K. Mohler for helpful comments on the manuscript. K.W.B. is supported by the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship under grant no. DGE-1122492. R.S. received support from the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Institute for Biological, Physical and Engineering Sciences at Yale University and from Southern Connecticut State University School of Graduate Studies, Research and Innovation. J.R. is supported by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH; GM117230, GM125951, DK0174334, CA209992). F.J.I. acknowledges support from the NIH (GM117230, GM125951, CA209992), DARPA (HR0011-15-C-0091), NSF (MCB-1714860, CHE-1740549), DuPont, and the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. M.G. is supported by the NIH (HG008126).
https://doi.org/10.1038/nbt.4150
