Adenine base editing in mouse embryos and an adult mouse model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Adenine base editors (ABEs) composed of an engineered adenine deaminase and the Streptococcus pyogenes Cas9 nickase enable adenine-to-guanine (A-to-G) single-nucleotide substitutions in a guide RNA (gRNA)-dependent manner. Here we demonstrate application of this technology in mouse embryos and adult mice. We also show that long gRNAs enable adenine editing at positions one or two bases upstream of the window that is accessible with standard single guide RNAs (sgRNAs). We introduced the Himalayan point mutation in the Tyr gene by microinjecting ABE mRNA and an extended gRNA into mouse embryos, obtaining Tyr mutant mice with an albino phenotype. Furthermore, we delivered the split ABE gene, using trans-splicing adeno-associated viral vectors, to muscle cells in a mouse model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy to correct a nonsense mutation in the Dmd gene, demonstrating the therapeutic potential of base editing in adult animals.
Accessions
References
- 1.
Komor, A.C., Kim, Y.B., Packer, M.S., Zuris, J.A. & Liu, D.R. Programmable editing of a target base in genomic DNA without double-stranded DNA cleavage. Nature 533, 420–424 (2016).
- 2.
Nishida, K. et al. Targeted nucleotide editing using hybrid prokaryotic and vertebrate adaptive immune systems. Science 353, 1248–1257 (2016).
- 3.
Gaudelli, N.M. et al. Programmable base editing of A•T to G•C in genomic DNA without DNA cleavage. Nature 551, 464–471 (2017).
- 4.
Li, J., Sun, Y., Du, J., Zhao, Y. & Xia, L. Generation of targeted point mutations in rice by a modified CRISPR/Cas9 System. Mol. Plant 10, 526–529 (2017).
- 5.
Kim, K. et al. Highly efficient RNA-guided base editing in mouse embryos. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 435–437 (2017).
- 6.
Kim, Y.B. et al. Increasing the genome-targeting scope and precision of base editing with engineered Cas9-cytidine deaminase fusions. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 371–376 (2017).
- 7.
Banno, S., Nishida, K., Arazoe, T., Mitsunobu, H. & Kondo, A. Deaminase-mediated multiplex genome editing in Escherichia coli. Nat. Microbiol. 3, 423–429 (2018).
- 8.
Kim, D. et al. Genome-wide target specificities of CRISPR RNA-guided programmable deaminases. Nat. Biotechnol. 35, 475–480 (2017).
- 9.
Hu, J.H. et al. Evolved Cas9 variants with broad PAM compatibility and high DNA specificity. Nature 556, 57–63 (2018).
- 10.
Green, M.C. J. Hered. 52, 73–75 (1961).
- 11.
Kwon, B.S., Halaban, R. & Chintamaneni, C. Molecular basis of mouse Himalayan mutation. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun. 161, 252–260 (1989).
- 12.
Bae, S., Park, J. & Kim, J.S. Cas-OFFinder: a fast and versatile algorithm that searches for potential off-target sites of Cas9 RNA-guided endonucleases. Bioinformatics 30, 1473–1475 (2014).
- 13.
Lai, Y. et al. Efficient in vivo gene expression by trans-splicing adeno-associated viral vectors. Nat. Biotechnol. 23, 1435–1439 (2005).
- 14.
Sun, L., Li, J. & Xiao, X. Overcoming adeno-associated virus vector size limitation through viral DNA heterodimerization. Nat. Med. 6, 599–602 (2000).
- 15.
Long, C. et al. Postnatal genome editing partially restores dystrophin expression in a mouse model of muscular dystrophy. Science 351, 400–403 (2016).
- 16.
Nelson, C.E. et al. In vivo genome editing improves muscle function in a mouse model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Science 351, 403–407 (2016).
- 17.
Tabebordbar, M. et al. In vivo gene editing in dystrophic mouse muscle and muscle stem cells. Science 351, 407–411 (2016).
- 18.
van Putten, M. et al. Low dystrophin levels increase survival and improve muscle pathology and function in dystrophin/utrophin double-knockout mice. FASEB J. 27, 2484–2495 (2013).
- 19.
Li, D., Yue, Y. & Duan, D. Marginal level dystrophin expression improves clinical outcome in a strain of dystrophin/utrophin double knockout mice. PLoS One 5, e15286 (2010).
- 20.
Hur, J.K. et al. Targeted mutagenesis in mice by electroporation of Cpf1 ribonucleoproteins. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 807–808 (2016).
- 21.
Sung, Y.H. et al. Highly efficient gene knockout in mice and zebrafish with RNA-guided endonucleases. Genome Res. 24, 125–131 (2014).
Acknowledgements
This work was supported by the Institute for Basic Science (IBS-R021-D1 to J.-S.K).
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Activities of ABEs using extended sgRNAs in HEK293T cells.
- 2.
Adenine editing efficiencies in mouse embryos.
- 3.
Tyr mutations in newborn pups.
- 4.
Germline transmission of Tyr mutant alleles.
- 5.
No off-target mutations at candidate sites in Tyr mutant mice.
- 6.
Whole genome sequencing to assess off-target effects in the Tyr mutant mouse.
- 7.
Schematic diagram of trans-splicing AAV vector encoding ABE.
- 8.
Base editing specificity of ABE in Dmd knockout mice.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–8
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Tables
Supplementary Tables 1–7
Rights and permissions
To obtain permission to re-use content from this article visit RightsLink.