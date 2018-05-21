High-throughput creation and functional profiling of DNA sequence variant libraries using CRISPR–Cas9 in yeast

Abstract
Construction and characterization of large genetic variant libraries is essential for understanding genome function, but remains challenging. Here, we introduce a Cas9-based approach for generating pools of mutants with defined genetic alterations (deletions, substitutions, and insertions) with an efficiency of 80–100% in yeast, along with methods for tracking their fitness en masse. We demonstrate the utility of our approach by characterizing the DNA helicase SGS1 with small tiling deletion mutants that span the length of the protein and a series of point mutations against highly conserved residues in the protein. In addition, we created a genome-wide library targeting 315 poorly characterized small open reading frames (smORFs, <100 amino acids in length) scattered throughout the yeast genome, and assessed which are vital for growth under various environmental conditions. Our strategy allows fundamental biological questions to be investigated in a high-throughput manner with precision.
Acknowledgements
G.M.C. was supported by NIH grants RM1 HG008525 and P50 HG005550. A.C. was funded by the National Cancer Institute grant no. 5T32CA009216-34. J.J.C. was funded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency grant HDTRA1-14-1-0006, the Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group. Y.Y. was supported by the Damon Runyon Research Foundation grant DRG-2248-16.
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Enhanced transformation efficiency with engineered guide+donor approach.
- 2.
Guide+donor editing efficiency of SNPs at various distances from the cut site.
- 3.
Examining the influence of homology lengths on transformation efficiency of SNPs further away from the PAM.
- 4.
Testing different design parameters for efficient programmed genomic edits at the ADE2 locus.
- 5.
Whole genome sequencing of guide+donor-edited yeast strains to determine off-target effects.
- 6.
Construction and functional interrogation of guide+donor library targeting C-terminus of SGS1 with controls targeting ARS214.
- 7.
Phenotypic testing of individual guide+donor generated sgs1 protein variants in response to HU.
- 8.
Phenotypic validation of individual mutants from sgs1 amino acid library screen.
- 9.
Replicate analysis of smORF library screens in response to various test conditions.
- 10.
Phenotypic validation of smORF mutants from heat and fluconazole screens.
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–10
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Tables
Supplementary tables1–7
Excel files
- 1.
Supplementary Data 1
Log2-fold changes in abundance of guide+donor members in SGS1 tiling deletion screen
- 2.
Supplementary Data 2
Log2-fold changes in abundance of guide+donor members in Sgs1 conserved residue amino acid substitution screen
- 3.
Supplementary Data 3
Log2-fold changes in abundance of guide+donor members in smORF screen
- 4.
Supplementary Data 4
Analysis of amino acid length, gene expression, prediction of secondary structure formation and level of conservation in humans between smORFs and ORFs
