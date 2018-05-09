Patentability of antibodies for therapeutic use in Europe

General guidelines are presented on the types of patent protection available for inventions arising from research in the field of monoclonal antibodies, using concepts drawn from European case law and expert practice.

Although antibodies and the substances derived from them have been patented for decades, new antibody-based inventions are of great interest owing to their potential applications in the fields of immunotherapy and diagnostics. Obtaining patent protection for these inventions is therefore an inevitable—but by no means routine—step for all researchers in the sector, and a considerable challenge for the patent experts involved. Here we provide some general guidelines on the types of patent protection available in the immunology field. We discuss the legal provisions and relevant case law, along with examples of their concrete application by sector experts in everyday practice, with particular focus on the specific circumstances surrounding the patenting of antibodies, especially monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) destined for therapeutic use.

Antibodies have long been used in a wide range of technologies, particularly in diagnostics (immunoenzymatic assays) and other biochemical analyses, including for the detection of specific markers for cancer and other diseases to diagnose tumors, bacterial infections or hormonal disorders; pregnancy tests; assessments of cancer immunohistopathology; and other uses.

Antibodies have proved useful for protein purification (e.g., of hormones or cytokines) by approaches such as immunoaffinity chromatography, and are also used in forensic medicine to assess autoantibodies in cases that require the identification of specific individuals. Individual-specific autoantibodies are autoantibodies that a person develops from birth and produces until the age of 2. Every individual possesses a specific complex of these antibodies.

More recently, antibodies have garnered interest for practical use as therapeutic agents in themselves owing to their cytotoxicity, such as antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), or apoptosis-inducing potential. They are used to treat autoimmune diseases, cancer and immune deficiencies; to destroy pathogens; in anti-rejection therapy; and to enhance the immune defense system. They are also used as a means of interfering with the complicated mechanisms of stimulation or repression of the body's immune response, and as carriers in drug delivery and drug-targeting strategies. They can be used in radio-immunotherapy or as carriers to transport drugs to specific target tissues or organs; conjugated with toxins to form immunotoxins for cancer and viral therapy, or with enzymes to convert a pro-drug into a drug, as in the conjugation of tissue plasminogen activator with an antibody to fibrin, which helps dissolve thrombi; and attached to the surface of liposomes.

Equally recent applications involve the genetic manipulation of hybrid antibodies, which combine different proteins and functions to form 'abzymes' that have enzymatic and catalytic activity. Both enzymes and antibodies are proteins, and abzymes have the advantage of combining the specificity of a mAb with the catalytic capacity of an enzyme.

All antibody applications, especially those that use mAbs, depend on antibodies' ability to form specific and selective bonds with a given epitope on the surface of an antigen. This selective specificity is also key in determining the patentability of an invention involving antibodies.

Patentability of antibodies for therapeutic use in Europe

The protection by patent of an antibody, especially of a mAb designed for therapeutic use, involves four general patent aspects: (i) the patentability of proteins, (ii) the structural or functional characterization of the object to be patented, (iii) selection inventions and (iv) inventions of therapeutic applications.

(i). An antibody is a protein complex and, like any other protein, falls within the definition of patentable biotechnological inventions as set forth in the articles of the European Patent Convention (EPC), along with the provisions of EPC Rules 26–30, which establish patentability rules and limits in the field of biotechnology1. An antibody may be identified as such by means of its structural or functional characterization.

(ii). As with all proteins, the structural characterization of an antibody is ascertained on the basis of its particular amino acid sequence (or partial sequence) through, for example, identification of the amino acid sequence of the variable region or, even better, the oligopeptide sequence of the complementarity-determining regions (CDRs) that enable the antibody to recognize an antigen.

Functional characterization of an antibody is the most common approach and entails a demonstration of the antibody's ability (function) to recognize and bind selectively to a specific antigen or, in the case of mAbs, to a specific antigenic site of a protein. For example, anti-PD-1 antibody is an antibody whose main characteristic is its capacity to recognize and bind to the PD-1 receptor.

These types of functional characterization are considered normal and admissible by the European Patent Office2 and other national patent offices, provided certain conditions are met. The European Court of Justice has also ruled favorably on the admissibility of the functional characterization of an antibody3.

(iii). Very often, a patent application is filed for a specific antibody that has been selected from a larger family of known antibodies. In this case, the protection sought from a patent will be for a 'selection invention'. This selection of a subgroup of elements or a specific element from a larger known group of material may be subject to patent protection if the subgroup or selected element in question causes a technical effect that had not been previously recognized and described. In the case of antibodies, this would be when the selected antibodies are found to possess a new characteristic, such as the capacity to induce apoptosis or depress the body's immune response4, or simply a highly selective specificity.

(iv). Finally, the distinguishing feature of an antibody is its capacity to bind to an antigen, with the resultant bond possibly giving rise to a pharmacological action that may be of therapeutic utility. For example, antibodies specific for cancer antigens may have a cytotoxic effect (ADCC) on tumor cells or may interfere with the body's immune-response mechanisms via either up- or downregulation.

In the case of pharmaceutical patents, we highlight the fact that the EPC provides for patentability of substances for therapeutic use even if the substances in question are already known in the prior art or for a previous and different therapeutic application. Although therapeutic methods are excluded from the patent framework, the substances and compositions used in these methods are not excluded, as explained in Articles 53(c), 54(4) and 54(5) of the EPC5,6, provided their therapeutic use or their specific therapeutic use is not already included in the state of the art.

Antibody specificity

The patentability of an antibody will depend, to a large extent, on the circumstances. The claim seeking protection for an antibody must focus on the specificity of the antibody in question for a given antigen (target), and on whether the target to which the antibody is directed has already been described in the prior art or not. Interestingly, the characteristics of the antibody's target can be crucial to whether that antibody fulfills the set patentability requirements.

A mAb has higher specificity than a generic, or polyclonal, antibody. A mAb recognizes a single epitope on the surface of an antigen, which distinguishes it clearly from a generic polyclonal antibody. Yet an antibody is not guaranteed to receive patent protection simply because it is a mAb. If the process for obtaining the antibody in question is the conventional one, the claimed invention is not necessarily considered as involving an 'inventive step'7. However, a mAb may be patented if, for example, it proves useful for producing a therapeutic response, provided the effect produced is not obvious (for the purposes of patentability). Moreover, unlike a polyclonal antibody, if the mAb normally exhibits a therapeutic effect that is most reproducible in a particular type of patient, this characteristic of the mAb may contribute to the patentability of the invention.

A mAb can have a therapeutic effect either by inducing apoptosis or cytotoxicity8 or by exhibiting low cross-reactivity with homologous glycoproteins9. An antibody may also be eligible for patent protection if, during the research phase, there was no reasonable expectation of success10 in obtaining mAbs with the desired specific characteristics presented by that antibody11.

Unlike the antibody's specificity, its origin—that is, whether it is derived from human or animal material—is of little importance with respect to patentability. A human antibody specific for a given antigen is normally not considered inventive in view of a known murine antibody with specificity for the same antigen when both have similar immunological characteristics. In addition, any immunological incompatibility that might hamper the therapeutic use of animal-derived antibodies in humans is normally overcome when the animal antibodies are subjected to well-known humanization procedures.

Patent protection may be granted to different groups of antibodies that may prove to have different or higher specificity than other known antibodies for an antigen already described in the literature by, for example, its amino acid sequence. Each of these different antibody groups may be protected by patent, but the patentability criteria will differ from case to case.

For example, the general term “anti-HT7 receptor antibody” covers a generic family of (usually polyclonal) antibodies that bind with all regions making up the HT7 receptor protein. This expression contained in a patent claim will protect any type of antibody as long as it is specific for the HT7 receptor.

Similarly, the term “extracellular anti-region HT7-receptor antibody” will identify a subfamily of the above-mentioned broader group that includes only those (poly- or monoclonal) antibodies with specificity for a particular region of the antigen, that is, the extracellular region. In a claim using this term, patent coverage is sought for, and eventually granted to, a family of antibodies, but for a more limited and select group than in the previous example.

The term “anti-HT7 receptor monoclonal antibody” identifies a single antibody or a very small group of antibodies with exclusive specificity for a single antigenic site on the HT7 receptor. Therefore, a claim filed for a mAb with this specificity will confer protection only to antibodies with specificity for the short amino acid sequence that constitutes the epitope in question.

Very often, the relevant epitope is conformational. Therefore, not only will the mAb be specific for just the short amino acid sequence of an antigen site, but it will recognize this sequence only when it is organized in a well-defined three-dimensional structure.

Each of these groups constitutes a further restrictive selection compared with the previous group. Each may be eligible for patent protection, provided that the selected subgroup is able to produce a non-obvious effect.

Clearly, like any other invention, an invention based on the selection of a specific antibody has to meet the disclosure requirement that is being described, or disclosed, in a “sufficiently clear and complete” manner12. The patent application must first and foremost describe how the antibody in question is produced and selected. In the case of hybridoma-derived mAbs, the hybridoma in question must be deposited with an officially recognized depositary institution with microorganism-storage facilities. In compliance with Rule 31 EPC1, when an invention entails a microbiological procedure or a product of such a procedure and involves the use of a microorganism that is not accessible to the public and that cannot be disclosed in a such manner as to enable a person skilled in the art to implement the invention, as requested by Art. 83 EPC12, the patent description has to be integrated with the deposit of the microbiological material in question with an officially recognized depositary institution, as laid down by the Budapest Treaty of 28 April 1977.

Furthermore, if the antibody is used for therapeutic purposes, the patent application must include experimental results that provide plausible evidence that the antibody is able to produce the pharmacological effect claimed.

Characterization of an antibody with a view to patenting

As we have seen, an antibody can be defined by its overall structural characteristics—for example, a particular amino acid sequence that constitutes the variable region of the antibody, or the sequence in one or more CDRs making up the antigen-binding-site region—or by a specific antibody fragment. Alternatively, the antibody may be defined on the basis of its functional characteristics (e.g., specificity and/or pharmacological activity). An antibody may also be the result of a selection. In addition, even if known, an antibody may be eligible for patent protection if it displays a hitherto unknown therapeutic activity.

The idea of an antibody that recognizes antigen X is a general concept that includes different possible subgroups that may in turn potentially constitute new patentable inventions. The following examples, summarized in Table 1, are practical cases outlining the various factors to be considered when assessing the patentability of an antibody, as well as the problems that might arise. The cases are theoretical scenarios and refer by way of example to the well-known PD-1 receptor as an antigen. The PD-1 receptor is a protein expressed on the surface of T lymphocytes and belongs to the family of CD28 coreceptors. Activation of this receptor causes signal transmission that inhibits T lymphocyte proliferation, with resultant inhibition of lymphocyte activation. When the receptor is bound to an antibody, its activation is inhibited, which leads to potentiation of the immune response.

Table 1: Examples illustrating the European rules governing antibody patentability Full size table

Case 1: a new protein (antigen Ag) displaying a hitherto unknown immunogenicity is discovered and described for the first time. When the PD-1 receptor was first discovered in 1992 as a protein expressed on the surface of T lymphocytes, any antibody with specificity for the receptor would have been regarded as novel and inventive, because the newly discovered antigen (the PD-1 receptor) was itself novel and inventive.

When an antigen and, consequently, an antibody to that antigen are described for the first time, then the antibody may be patented in its most generic form, without the need for further characterization. The claim seeking protection for the antibody will be in the general form 'antibody recognizing the antigen X'. This definition includes all possible forms of the antibody (e.g., polyclonal, monoclonal, humanized and human, as well as their respective fragments).

Case 2: receptor PD-1 was known and its immunogenicity was obviously predictable. Even if a generic antibody that recognizes the PD-1 receptor is novel because it is being described for the first time, it is not considered inventive because once an antigen is known, an antibody that recognizes that antigen can be produced by means of many well-known techniques.

In contrast, a generic antibody that recognizes the PD-1 receptor will be considered inventive if it exhibits a certain specificity—for example, if it recognizes a particular epitope of the antigen—or has a new and non-obvious function, such as acting as a 'blocking antibody' or 'stimulating antibody,' meaning it acts as an antagonist or as an agonist of the receptor, respectively.

Case 3: receptor PD-1 was known, as was a generic anti-PD-1 antibody. In this case, the specific antibody would be selected from the generic anti-PD-1 antibody group. A 'selection invention' consists in the identification of a subgroup of elements within a wider 'range' when said subgroup has never been explicitly mentioned in the prior art13. Therefore, a selected specific antibody can be considered novel and inventive if it can be characterized as having a novel and non-obvious14 function.

The antibody in question should therefore be characterized in terms of specific properties, for example, defining it as a blocking antibody or as an antibody able to neutralize a pathogen. It should be remembered that for the purposes of assessing novelty, a generic definition like 'anti-PD-1 antibody' does not eliminate the novelty of a more specific definition, such as 'anti-PD-1 antibody blocking the PD-1 signal', as this 'blocking' feature is not expressly indicated in the generic definition. Therefore, a specific definition is always novel with respect to the generic definition.

Case 4: the receptor PD-1 was known, and the generic antibody was known, for example, as a diagnostic agent in vitro. A specific antibody for therapeutic use can be a patentable invention when finalized to a therapeutic application—for example, 'anti-PD-1 antibody for use in the treatment of viral infections'. In this case, the antibody is already known for a use other than a therapeutic use, and thus can be patented on the basis of a claim based on its first use as a medical agent6.

European law also allows for the patentability of an antibody for a second therapeutic use, provided such use is not novel and not obvious, and remembering that patent protection will cover only that specific novel application. If a claim seeks protection for the first or second therapeutic use of an already known mAb, the description of the invention must include experimental data confirming that the claimed therapeutic effect of the invention is actually achieved with that antibody.

Case 5: the PD-1 receptor and generic polyclonal antibodies to the receptor were both known. A mAb to a specific epitope of the PD-1 receptor will be considered novel if, as in case 3, it is a selection from the general anti-PD-1 antibody class. However, this mAb will be considered as involving an inventive step only if it performs a non-obvious function. Otherwise, as explained above, simply replacing a polyclonal antibody with a mAb is usually not considered a modification involving an inventive step.

Case 6: the receptor PD-1 was known, and an anti-PD-1 mAb was also known. An anti-PD-1 mAb capable of binding with an epitope other than the one already described is considered to constitute a new and inventive step if it has a new and non-obvious function. For example, if a mAb blocking the PD-1 receptor and inhibiting signal transmission is known, a different mAb binding to PD-1 receptor and mimicking the natural ligand, and thus stimulating signal transmission, will probably be considered as a new and inventive antibody.

Case 7: the PD-1 receptor was known, and a generic anti-PD-1 mAb was also known. An anti-PD-1 mAb obtained via genetic manipulation and characterized by specific CDR1–3 (heavy chain) and CDR1–3 (light chain) sequences will be considered novel and inventive if it exhibits any new property or function.

Case 8: the PD-1 receptor and the anti-PD-1 antibody are known. Fragments of the antibody (antigen-binding fragment (Fab), single-chain variable fragment, etc.) are novel and constitute inventive steps if they have a new function or property relative to the already known anti-PD-1 antibody. The use of an antibody fragment could be advantageous compared with the use of a complete antibody, as the fragment could have a better efficacy and safety profile or be less costly or simpler to produce, given its smaller molecular size. An example of this is certolizumab pegol (Cimzia), the PEGylated Fab of the specific humanized mAb to TNF-a. The absence of the crystallizable fragment prevents the antibody from fixing the complement, thus inducing cell-mediated cytotoxicity.

Conclusions

Our research allowed us to set up guidelines for patenting to support researchers working in the field of antibodies, specifically mAbs. By looking at Table 1, we can understand whether the results of research dealing with antibodies may be suitable for patent protection, which might not always be evident owing to the polyhedral nature of antibodies.

Creating guidelines for such types of inventions is challenging because the patentability of antibodies represents the point of overlap of four important aspects of the patent protection of biotech inventions, namely, patentability of proteins, structural and functional characterization of a claimed invention, selection inventions, and inventions of therapeutic application. These inventions, when applied to the medical–pharmaceutical field, are an additional variable in that they have to comply with the typical requirements for patenting in the medical field.

We conclude that an antibody can be considered as an innovation subject to patent protection whenever its interaction with a target antigen results in a new and unexpected technical effect, regardless of whether it is being described for the first time or is the result of a selection from a larger group of antibodies. The function performed by the antibody is a determining factor with respect to its patentability and derives from its specific characteristics. Such a function may be a useful therapeutic action. Finally, a known antibody can nevertheless be patented if it is intended for a therapeutic application that is novel and inventive.

