Abstract
Differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells to small brain-like structures known as brain organoids offers an unprecedented opportunity to model human brain development and disease. To provide a vascularized and functional in vivo model of brain organoids, we established a method for transplanting human brain organoids into the adult mouse brain. Organoid grafts showed progressive neuronal differentiation and maturation, gliogenesis, integration of microglia, and growth of axons to multiple regions of the host brain. In vivo two-photon imaging demonstrated functional neuronal networks and blood vessels in the grafts. Finally, in vivo extracellular recording combined with optogenetics revealed intragraft neuronal activity and suggested graft-to-host functional synaptic connectivity. This combination of human neural organoids and an in vivo physiological environment in the animal brain may facilitate disease modeling under physiological conditions.
References
Acknowledgements
We thank members of the Gage laboratory for helpful discussions; S. Schafer for the pCSC-CAG-GFP lentivirus and I. Verma for the pBOB-CAG-Td-Tomato construct. We also thank M. Shtrahman for assistance and two-photon imaging expertise, L. Moore, S. Baktvar, S. Kim, B. Miller, C. Lim, and I. Guimont for their technical assistance, M.L. Gage for editorial comments, V. Mertens for illustrations, I. Farhy-Tselnicker and J. Klug for technical advice, and M. Shtrahman, and T. Toda for critical reading and comments on the manuscripts. We thank U. Manor and the Waitt Advanced Biophotonics Core, K. Diffenderfer and the Salk Stem Cell Core, C. O'Connor and C. Fitzpatrick and the FACS Core, and the Salk Institute for generously providing critical infrastructural and financial support. We apologize to those whose work was not cited owing to space limitations. This work was supported by the NIH (U19 MH106434, U01 MH106882), The Paul G, Allen Family Foundation, Bob and Mary Jane Engman, The Leona M, and Harry B, Helmsley Charitable Trust Grant (2012-PG-MED), Annette C, Merle-Smith, The G, Harold and Leila Y, Mathers Foundation, JPB Foundation, Dolby Family Ventures for F.H.G. and NIH grants (R01NS083815, R01AG047669) for X.J. S.F. was funded by CIRM Bridges to Stem Cell Research Internship Program. A.A.M. received funding from the EMBO Postdoctoral Long-term Fellowship (ALTF 1214-2014, EMBO fellowship is co-funded also by the European Commission FP7-Marie Curie Actions, LTFCOFUND2013, GA-2013-609409), and is currently supported by the Human Frontiers Science Program (HFSP Long-Term Fellowship- LT001074/2015).
Integrated supplementary information
Supplementary figures
- 1.
Generation and characterization of GFP+ cerebral organoids.
- 2.
In vivo long-term survival of grafted brain organoids.
- 3.
In vivo neuronal differentiation of grafted brain organoids.
- 4.
Brain organoids send long-distance axonal projections with synaptic connectivity after implantation in mouse brain.
- 5.
Vascularization and two-photon imaging of the organoid graft.
- 6.
Electrophysiological recording of neuronal activity in the grafted brain organoids.
- 7.
Electrophysiological recording of neuronal activity in the grafted brain organoids.
- 8.
Transduction of ChR2 into the grafted organoid for optogenetic stimulation.
- 9.
ptogenetic stimulation evokes neuronal responses in the organoid-graft expressing ChR2.
- 10.
Optogenetic stimulation reveals intragraft neuronal activity and functional output connectivity from the organoid graft to host brain.
- 11.
Behavioral examination of spatial learning abilities in organoid-grafted mice
Supplementary information
PDF files
- 1.
Supplementary Text and Figures
Supplementary Figures 1–11
- 2.
Life Sciences Reporting Summary
- 3.
Supplementary Table 1
List of primary and secondary antibodies.
Videos
- 1.
Two-photon in vivo imaging of organoid graft in awake, head-fixed mouse.
GFP+ organoid (green) was grafted into mouse brain and was imaged under a two-photon microscope at 59 dpi. Video shows serial images acquired from 1 to 500 μm below the organoid surface. Note that higher laser power (compared to other experiments) was used to achieve significant signal upon penetration to 500 μm.
- 2.
Two-photon in vivo imaging of blood vessels inside the organoids.
GFP+ organoid (green) was grafted into mouse brain and the mouse was injected with Dextran (red) at 30 dpi, and imaged directly. Video shows serial images acquired from 200 to 500 μm below the organoid surface.
- 3.
Active blood flow within the grafted organoid.
Two-photon time series of grafted organoid after dextran injection at 120 dpi showing active blood flow at 141 μm depth.
- 4.
In vivo two-photon imaging of organoid tissue labeled with jRGECO1a, a genetically encoded calcium sensor.
This representative 60 s movie of calcium activity was acquired at 78 dpi. The mouse was head-fixed to the microscope but unanesthetized and allowed to run on a cylindrical treadmill.
- 5.
In vivo two-photon imaging of organoid tissue labeled with jRGECO1a.
This representative 60 s movie of calcium activity was acquired at 108 dpi. The mouse was head-fixed to the microscope but unanesthetized and allowed to run on a cylindrical treadmill.
- 6.
Additional example of in vivo two-photon imaging of organoid tissue labeled with jRGECO1a.
This representative 60 s movie of calcium activity was acquired at 109 dpi.
Rights and permissions
