Phase 1 clinical study of an embryonic stem cell–derived retinal pigment epithelium patch in age-related macular degeneration

Abstract
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) remains a major cause of blindness, with dysfunction and loss of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) central to disease progression. We engineered an RPE patch comprising a fully differentiated, human embryonic stem cell (hESC)–derived RPE monolayer on a coated, synthetic basement membrane. We delivered the patch, using a purpose-designed microsurgical tool, into the subretinal space of one eye in each of two patients with severe exudative AMD. Primary endpoints were incidence and severity of adverse events and proportion of subjects with improved best-corrected visual acuity of 15 letters or more. We report successful delivery and survival of the RPE patch by biomicroscopy and optical coherence tomography, and a visual acuity gain of 29 and 21 letters in the two patients, respectively, over 12 months. Only local immunosuppression was used long-term. We also present the preclinical surgical, cell safety and tumorigenicity studies leading to trial approval. This work supports the feasibility and safety of hESC-RPE patch transplantation as a regenerative strategy for AMD.
References
Acknowledgements
We acknowledge H. Moore, Stem Cell Derivation Facility, Centre for Stem Cell Biology (CSCB), University of Sheffield for derivation of the original SHEF-1 hESC line and P. Keane and M. Cheetham for comments on the paper. We thank R. McKernan for support and input throughout the project. L.d.C. and P.J.C. received the following grants and donations and would like to acknowledge that they were used to fund the studies reported in this article: Anonymous Donor, USA, Establishment of The London Project to Cure Blindness - Donation. Lincy Foundation, USA, The London Project To Cure Blindness: Funding Towards The Production Of A Cell Based Therapy For Late Stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration - P12761. Macular Disease Society Studentship – Donation. MRC, Stem Cell Based Treatment Strategy For Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) - G1000730. CIRM (California Institute of Regenerative Medicine) LA1_C2-02086. Pfizer Inc, The Development Plan For A Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial Implanting HESC Derived RPE for AMD - PF-05406388. Moorfields Biomedical Research Centre, National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) - BRC2_011. The Michael Uren Foundation R170010A.
