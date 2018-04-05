Careers and Recruitment

Involving undergraduates in genomics research to narrow the education–research gap

Engaging undergraduates in computational tasks can improve genomic research laboratory productivity, benefiting both students and senior laboratory members.

  • Subscribe to Nature Biotechnology for full access:

    $250

    Subscribe

Additional access options:

Already a subscriber?  Log in  now or  Register  for online access.

References

  1. 1.

    & CBE Life Sci. Educ. 6, 316–331 (2007).

  2. 2.

    & J. High. Educ. (Columb. Ohio) 74, 210–230 (2003).

  3. 3.

    et al. J. Coll. Student Dev. 43, 614–663 (2002).

  4. 4.

    et al. J. Educ. Psychol. 105, 89 (2013).

  5. 5.

    , et al. CBE Life Sci. Educ. 13, 102–110 (2014).

  6. 6.

    Chronicle of Higher Education: the Conversation (2017).

  7. 7.

    PS Polit. Sci. Polit. 48, 35–38 (2015).

  8. 8.

    & PLoS Biol. 5, e141 (2007).

  9. 9.

    & GitHub (2017).

  10. 10.

    et al. Trends Biotechnol. 35, 901–903 (2017).

Download references

Acknowledgements

The authors thank the Bruins-In-Genomics (B.I.G.) Summer Undergraduate Research Program at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) for supporting undergraduate students, and the Division of Undergraduate Education at UCLA for offering courses that allow undergraduates to work on independent research projects. Lastly, the authors dedicate this body of work to all undergraduate students who participated in bioinformatics research in ZarLab (http://zarlab.cs.ucla.edu).

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Serghei Mangul, Lana S. Martin and Eleazar Eskin are in the Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA.

    • Serghei Mangul
    • , Lana S Martin
    •  & Eleazar Eskin

  2. Serghei Mangul is also at the Institute for Quantitative and Computational Biosciences, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA.

    • Serghei Mangul

  3. Eleazar Eskin is also in the Department of Human Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA.

    • Eleazar Eskin

Authors

  1. Search for Serghei Mangul in:

  2. Search for Lana S Martin in:

  3. Search for Eleazar Eskin in:

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing financial interests.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Serghei Mangul.

To obtain permission to re-use content from this article visit RightsLink.